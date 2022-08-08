A Review of Onondaga County’s Plan for Spending 89 Million in American Rescue Funds: An Interview with Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon – Part 2

Read full article on original website
Brenda Godbold
5d ago
vote mcgreedy out!!!! It is so many better things we can use that money towards... u can't keep the mall safe, good luck with your unnecessary fish tank!!!!
Ginny Armstrong
5d ago
but yet teachers spend there money on supplies and our kids are suffering my daughter teacher has said she spent 1000 of her money on supplies for her kids last year wth
urbancny.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
Geneva City Councilor and Red Wings General Manager Dies After Accident at Home
Geneva’s Ward 6th City Councilor John Salone died Thursday after falling off a ladder at his home. Salone was the general manager of the Geneva Red Wings. Salone was a Geneva native who moved back after living for years in Lyons. He served as Mayor of Lyons from 1997 to 2001 and was director of the Lyons Community Center.
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
urbancny.com
Upstate, Crouse to hold public community discussions on Upstate-Crouse acquisition
Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health will hold two public community discussions on Upstate’s proposed acquisition of Crouse. The sessions will be held Monday, Aug. 15 at the North Syracuse Junior High School, 5353 Taft Road, North Syracuse, and Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Southwest Community Center, 401 South Ave., Syracuse. Both sessions will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
urbancny.com
Mayor Walsh Announces Winning Design to Reimagine City Hall Plaza
Asphalt art project empowers community to create welcoming place in front of City Hall. Syracuse, N.Y. – Mayor Ben Walsh announced the winning community artist that will help transform the former driveway in front of Syracuse City Hall into a vibrant and welcoming pedestrian plaza. The winning design by Jessica Whitley of Syracuse was selected by residents in an online poll this summer. The asphalt art project is expected to be installed late summer into early fall.
whcuradio.com
Investigation ongoing in Tioga County overdose death
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recent fatal overdose has been reported in Tioga County. Officials say it happened August 2 and is being investigated. In July, the county saw five overdoses. The City of Ithaca is also dealing with the opioid epidemic. Last month, Ithaca handled a dozen calls...
24 hours after off-duty officers were told they can’t bring guns to Fair, State clarifies they can
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State will allow off-duty police officers to carry weapons at the State Fair, as they always were, just 24 hours after they were told they’d no longer be allowed to enter with their guns. A spokesperson for the New York State Fair confirmed the clarification to NewsChannel 9, several […]
urbancny.com
Mayor Walsh Unveils New Playground at Norwood Park
Syracuse, N.Y. – Mayor Ben Walsh, Parks Commissioner Julie LaFave, and Common Council Parks Chair Rasheada Caldwell and Eastwood Neighborhood Association President Jimmy Monto welcomed community members on August 10 for the unveiling of the new playground at Norwood Park, located at 393 Ashdale Ave, on the eastside of Syracuse.
State Police Looking For Missing Ontario County Woman
New York State Police are looking for a missing Ontario County woman. 30-year old Ashley Corso of Naples was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon. Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police at 585-398-4100.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Bacon Festival Street Closures
The Syracuse Bacon Festival is returning to Clinton Square on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The following streets will be closed for the festival starting at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11 through mid-morning on Sunday, August 14:. Clinton Street, from Genesee Street to Washington Street. Erie Boulevard...
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in upstate New York mosquitoes
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit
Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.
urbancny.com
Living Healthy with a Chronic Condition Program – ZOOM On-Line – Six Week Workshop
This six-session program is being video remote interpreted by Certified American Sign Language Interpreters. The Living Healthy with a Chronic Condition program helps you gain control over your health and improve your quality of life. The program is FREE* Six Week Workshop Program and is available for anyone over the...
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge
The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
localsyr.com
Teen shot in Syracuse, taken to hospital
(WSYR-TV) – According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 200 block of Fitch Street in Syracuse on Saturday, August 13 around 2:47 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old teenager who was shot in the leg. He was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
Suspect Accused in Cayuga County Snowmobile Trailer Theft Arrested
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the theft of two snowmobile trailers and six snowmobiles from a storage lot in the town of Venice last December. State Police arrested 49-year-old Amy Graham of Pitcher, New York, on Wednesday and turned her over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office on a felony grand larceny charge.
High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties
No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
CNY developer wants to build $250M lakefront community with 500 homes, hotel and golf course
Cicero, N.Y. – A local developer is proposing a $250 million project that would turn Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club into a mix of hundreds of homes, stores, restaurants and a luxury hotel on Oneida Lake. The proposal for Lakeshore Village includes more than 500 apartments, townhomes, luxury condos...
33-year-old man shot on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. Around 9:38 p.m., Police received reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Park Street near Butternut Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. At 9:46 p.m., a 911 caller...
