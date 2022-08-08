ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

sciotopost.com

Three Juveniles Go on Theft Spree in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Three female juveniles are now in the custody of their parents after going on a theft crime spree and stealing from more than a half dozen stores. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of North Bridge street when thefts were reported. When they arrived at the Guernsey Crossing shopping center they made contact with three juveniles two female 13-year-olds and a 16-year-old who all were reported shoplifting in the local shops.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A deputy responded to a disturbance on Main Street in Mowrystown. After investigation, Krista H. Stultz, 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct. A resident of the 10000 block of Cinderella Drive reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation,...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Motorcycles collide, killing 1 rider, critically hurting the other

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One motorcycle rider is dead and another is critically hurt when their motorcycles collided in Middletown early Friday, police said. It was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said. The surviving motorcyclist was flown in a Careflight medical...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Traffic accident causes road closure in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the closure of Beaver Pike at Limerick Road. According to initial reports, an accident with non-life-threatening injuries brought traffic to a stop in that area. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while crews work to clear...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Water heater explodes; fire destroys home

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mother’s time in the tub was interrupted by an explosion at her home. Samantha Brewer says she’d just put her kids to bed Monday night and was taking a shower at her home on Salt Creek Road in Lucasville when she heard and felt an explosion.
LUCASVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Gas station burglarized overnight in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A gas station was broken into overnight in Pickaway County. It happened at around 1:45 a.m. at the United Dairy Farmers on Main Street early Friday morning. When police arrived to the call of an alarm drop they found a broken side window and no one...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Woman killed in Brown County house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday morning, according to dispatchers. It was reported in the 700 block of Hamburg Street in Ripley just after 1 a.m. The victim was the only person inside at the time of the fire. Her...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Wants Priceless Fishing Pole Back After Stolen from Porch

Chillicothe – A man called police after finding something he cant replace missing in a theft, a fishing pole. According to Chillicothe police they were called to the scene of 100 block of Brownell road in reference to a Theft complaint. Upon arrival made contact with resident who stated that between 9 am to 2 pm three fishing poles were stolen off his porch.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Fox 19

3 hurt when chase ends in Walmart parking lot crash

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were hurt when a car involved in a chase crashed in the Franklin Walmart parking lot Wednesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Troopers say they tried to stop the stolen car around 7 p.m. when it took off. OSP says the suspect...
FRANKLIN, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WLWT 5

Crews extinguished a vehicle fire on I-71/75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The vehicle fire has been cleared and all lanes have reopened. The two right lanes remain blocked on I-71/75 in Covington after an earlier vehicle fire. Tow trucks are in the process of removing the vehicle from the roadway. There is no timetable for when...
dayton247now.com

Update: Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) --In a press conference on Thursday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the suspect in the hours-long standoff has died. Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but were unsuccessful. That is when they began to move in and take the suspect into custody.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Coroner asking for identification help after human remains are found

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Greenup County Coroner is asking for help identifying the remains of a man who was found in Russell, Kentucky Thursday. The man was identified as 30 year-old Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. Coroner Neil Wright says after numerous attempts locally and...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Man Arrested for Stealing Electricity From Neighbor by Extension Cord

Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after running an extension cord to the neighbor’s house to steal electricity. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of 200 block of South Paint street when a homeowner found an extension cord attached to the side of his building. The homeowner told police of a man that they had problems with in the past that lived in the barn on the property behind the house and had him trespassed from the property at the beginning of the month.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman rescued from Scioto River in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A rescue operation was undertaken earlier today after a motorist told 9-1-1 dispatchers they had seen a woman jump from the Higby Road Bridge. Multiple water rescue teams from surrounding counties and agencies were called to the scene. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the woman was...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

