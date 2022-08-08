Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Three Juveniles Go on Theft Spree in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Three female juveniles are now in the custody of their parents after going on a theft crime spree and stealing from more than a half dozen stores. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of North Bridge street when thefts were reported. When they arrived at the Guernsey Crossing shopping center they made contact with three juveniles two female 13-year-olds and a 16-year-old who all were reported shoplifting in the local shops.
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A deputy responded to a disturbance on Main Street in Mowrystown. After investigation, Krista H. Stultz, 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct. A resident of the 10000 block of Cinderella Drive reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation,...
Police look for suspect who shot man in face at Butler Twp. hotel
According to a release from the township, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Lane. A Butler Township police officer was doing a business check at the hotel when he encountered a man who was shot in the face.
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after motorcycles crash in Middletown
Middletown Division of Police said on Facebook that officers were called to the crash in the intersection of Yankee Road and Todhunter Road around 2:20 p.m.
1 dead after crash in Middletown involving two motorcycles
The crash, which involved two motorcycles, happened around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads.
Fox 19
Motorcycles collide, killing 1 rider, critically hurting the other
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One motorcycle rider is dead and another is critically hurt when their motorcycles collided in Middletown early Friday, police said. It was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, they said. The surviving motorcyclist was flown in a Careflight medical...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Traffic accident causes road closure in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the closure of Beaver Pike at Limerick Road. According to initial reports, an accident with non-life-threatening injuries brought traffic to a stop in that area. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while crews work to clear...
WSAZ
Water heater explodes; fire destroys home
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mother’s time in the tub was interrupted by an explosion at her home. Samantha Brewer says she’d just put her kids to bed Monday night and was taking a shower at her home on Salt Creek Road in Lucasville when she heard and felt an explosion.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gas station burglarized overnight in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A gas station was broken into overnight in Pickaway County. It happened at around 1:45 a.m. at the United Dairy Farmers on Main Street early Friday morning. When police arrived to the call of an alarm drop they found a broken side window and no one...
Fox 19
Woman killed in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday morning, according to dispatchers. It was reported in the 700 block of Hamburg Street in Ripley just after 1 a.m. The victim was the only person inside at the time of the fire. Her...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Wants Priceless Fishing Pole Back After Stolen from Porch
Chillicothe – A man called police after finding something he cant replace missing in a theft, a fishing pole. According to Chillicothe police they were called to the scene of 100 block of Brownell road in reference to a Theft complaint. Upon arrival made contact with resident who stated that between 9 am to 2 pm three fishing poles were stolen off his porch.
Fox 19
3 hurt when chase ends in Walmart parking lot crash
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were hurt when a car involved in a chase crashed in the Franklin Walmart parking lot Wednesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Troopers say they tried to stop the stolen car around 7 p.m. when it took off. OSP says the suspect...
WLWT 5
Crews extinguished a vehicle fire on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The vehicle fire has been cleared and all lanes have reopened. The two right lanes remain blocked on I-71/75 in Covington after an earlier vehicle fire. Tow trucks are in the process of removing the vehicle from the roadway. There is no timetable for when...
dayton247now.com
Update: Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) --In a press conference on Thursday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the suspect in the hours-long standoff has died. Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but were unsuccessful. That is when they began to move in and take the suspect into custody.
WSAZ
Coroner asking for identification help after human remains are found
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Greenup County Coroner is asking for help identifying the remains of a man who was found in Russell, Kentucky Thursday. The man was identified as 30 year-old Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. Coroner Neil Wright says after numerous attempts locally and...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested for Stealing Electricity From Neighbor by Extension Cord
Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after running an extension cord to the neighbor’s house to steal electricity. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of 200 block of South Paint street when a homeowner found an extension cord attached to the side of his building. The homeowner told police of a man that they had problems with in the past that lived in the barn on the property behind the house and had him trespassed from the property at the beginning of the month.
Fox 19
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An inmate will appear in court Saturday morning after allegedly stating that he wanted to shoot up the Hamilton County Courthouse with an AK-47, according to an affidavit. The affidavit states that prosecutors heard 36-year-old Lloyd Alexander make the statement through a recorded phone call while Alexander was...
Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified
CLINTON COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has officially identified the Columbus man who was killed by law enforcement Thursday afternoon, ending an hours-long standoff with law enforcement that began after he tried to breach the FBI Field Office in Cincinnati earlier in the day. Ricky W. Shiffer,...
WLWT 5
Two right lanes blocked at Combs-Hehl Bridge in Ft. Thomas due to accident
Fort Thomas — The accident on I-273 East at Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The accident was reported by police at 5:21 p.m. on Thursday. Traffic is backed up to the Three Mile Road/Exit 76.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman rescued from Scioto River in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A rescue operation was undertaken earlier today after a motorist told 9-1-1 dispatchers they had seen a woman jump from the Higby Road Bridge. Multiple water rescue teams from surrounding counties and agencies were called to the scene. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the woman was...
