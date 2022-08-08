A New Haven woman is scheduled to appear in court on theft charges. On Monday, August 8th, 21 year old Shayla Grove of 1051 Vine Street in New Haven was arrested in the lobby of the Carmi Police Department on a White County warrant for Theft under $300. Grove was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. A court date for Grove has been set for September 6th at 9:00 AM.

CARMI, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO