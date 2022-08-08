Read full article on original website
Kinmundy man injured in single pickup truck crash on Route 161 Extension
A 27-year-old Kinmundy man was injured when his truck left the Route 161 Extension near Stroup Road in rural Kell late Friday morning. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Evan Littrell of Sullivan Road was driving the truck westbound when it ran off the road and rolled upside down on the side of the road.
Stolen vehicle burns outside of Salem
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stolen vehicle found burning in a brushy area off of Robin Road south of US 50 and the railroad tracks just east of Salem. The car had already burned up and was just smoldering when Salem Fire Protection District firemen arrived...
Salem woman escapes injury in early Friday morning crash
A 47-year-old Salem woman escaped serious injury in an early Friday morning two vehicle crash on US 51 South of Bethel Road south of Sandoval. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Melissa Gordon of Tulsa Avenue was northbound on US 51 when she ran off onto the shoulder and struck a parked car. Her vehicle then went out of control, ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree, and ran down an embankment.
Police Beat for Saturday, August 13th, 2022
Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Zachary Woolridge of East 650th Avenue in Farina was arrested by Farina Police on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. He remains in custody in lieu of $2,500 bond. 34-year-old Ryan McCarty of Front Street...
East Kell Street to be closed at Route 37 South Monday
The City of Salem reports East Kell Street at its intersection with Route 37 South will be closed to through traffic, other than those that live on Country Club Estates, on Monday, Aug. 15th beginning at 8 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. The closure is due to the water line replacement project on West Kell Street.
Police Beat for Friday, August 12th, 2022
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants. 35-year-old Angel Peters, who told authorities she was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police for disorderly conduct. 21-year-old Dalshaun Mitchell of South Maple in Centralia posted $500 cash bond and was released on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor...
Edwardsville, Other Fire Agencies, Attack Fire On St. Louis Street
EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire Department, backed up by multiple other fire agencies, attacked a fully involved residence over a garage fire in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get...
Water to be off most of day for some far south side residents in Salem
The City of Salem will be performing maintenance on water lines and will be shutting off water to the following residences at 8:00 am on Friday, August 12. 1526, 1530, 1534 & 3548 South College; West Kell from South College to Hester Estates, all of Hester Estates, and the southbound I57 rest area.
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
Centralia woman pleads guilty to reduced charge of criminal damage to property
A 20-year-old Centralia woman has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to a reduced misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property after allegedly causing a traffic crash. Sarah Mays of West McCord Street is accused of grabbing the steering wheel of a car and tugging on it to cause a crash.
Man charged in connection to burglary
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County state’s attorney said a Decatur man was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary. In a news release, State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Jeffrey Pettyjohn was charged regarding a burglary at 32 Below. She said that Pettyjohn is accused of going into the building on April […]
Smoke on the Water Fest this weekend in Centralia
Smoke on the Water Fest kicks off in Centralia Friday evening and continues through the weekend. The event will include boat races at Raccoon Lake and a number of activities at Castle Ridge which is sponsoring the weekend. Alan Owen is once again organizing the boat races. “We are having...
Armed man shoots himself after barricading himself in home near Belleville, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after an incident Thursday in unincorporated St. Clair County. Police were called just before 2 a.m. to an apartment n the 100 block of Bradford Place just east of Belleville for a domestic disturbance. When two St. Clair County deputies arrived, 30-year-old Dion Flenoid, of St. Louis, fired shots at them before barricading himself inside with a woman. One officer was hit by flying debris and both retreated.
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 9th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 31-year-old Salem woman for possession of methamphetamine. Maleah Durham was arrested during a Monday night traffic stop in the 500 block of West Main while she was a passenger in the vehicle. Centralia Police arrested 32-year-old Riley Sanders of Ridge Road in Centralia for aggravated assault.
Vernon man faces attempted aggravated kidnapping and child abduction charges
A 67-year-old Vernon man faces seven new charges in Marion County Court including aggravated attempted kidnapping and child abduction following a series of incidents on Thursday. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ronnie Crawford of Burks Road is accused of holding his arms out and attempting to lure a three-year-old child...
Two Monday Arrests for the Carmi Police Department
A New Haven woman is scheduled to appear in court on theft charges. On Monday, August 8th, 21 year old Shayla Grove of 1051 Vine Street in New Haven was arrested in the lobby of the Carmi Police Department on a White County warrant for Theft under $300. Grove was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. A court date for Grove has been set for September 6th at 9:00 AM.
2022 08/21 – Ernest Joe Stonecipher, Jr
Ernest Joe Stonecipher, Jr. 94, of Centralia, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Hospice House of Murray, KY. Graveside Services are set for Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. A visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com or the Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Three charged with drug felonies
Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:09. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13.
2022 08/14 – Gary D. Waddell
Gary D. Waddell 55, of Centralia, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia surrounded by his family. Gary was born February 14, 1967, in Mt. Vernon, IL, the son of Clyde Waddell and Barbara (Cross) Owens. He married Julie Stein in 1997 and she survives him in Centralia.
Police make drug bust in Godfrey
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced a large amount of cannabis was discovered during the execution of a search warrant last week at the Woodbury Manor apartments on Humbert Road. Police say 208-pounds of cannabis was located during the search as well as other narcotic material resulting in charges against one suspect.
