FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS 46
Police investigate second shooting at apartment complex in less than week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Atlanta are investigating the second shooting at the Parkside apartment complex in less than a week. Authorities responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Police told CBS46 News a male is “ alert, conscious and breathing...
fox5atlanta.com
Murder suspects lured woman to apartment to attack her, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police arrested two women accused of starting a deadly fight. Police say Antonetta Stevens and Janine Gonzalez lured their victim, 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra, to an apartment complex on Buford Drive and attacked her. Police were called to a Gwinnett County apartment complex at around...
fox5atlanta.com
SW Atlanta shootout ensues when people open fire on carjacking suspect, police say
ATLANTA - Police say three people are recovering after a Saturday morning shootout in SW Atlanta. Police said it happened at around 2 a.m. across from a barbershop on M.L.K. Jr. Drive. Police said people inside the shop saw a person breaking into cars and started shooting at the suspect....
Henry County police release photos of armed pizza robber who threatened to kill cashier
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are investigating an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza location. Police say that earlier this week, a man walked into the Domino’s Pizza on Hudson Bridge Rd. in Stockbridge just before 11 p.m. and demanded money. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Argument over parking spot at Atlanta restaurant leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say
ATLANTA — An argument over a parking space at an Atlanta restaurant turned deadly early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge on W. Marietta St. in northwest Atlanta at 3:20 a.m. in reference to a person being shot. Investigators learned that an...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
fox5atlanta.com
Powder Springs Police search for home invasion suspect, one arrested
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A woman is in custody and a man is still on the run after a violent encounter with a homeowner in Powder Springs Friday morning. According to Powder Springs Police, officers responded to a call about a home invasion and armed robbery on Silvery Way at around 12:30 a.m. Police said a man tried to use a crowbar to break into the house and when that did not work, he kicked in the door.
Man arrested after opening fire at MARTA station, terrorizing Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Police say a man who fired a rifle at an Atlanta train station after terrorizing a neighborhood for a week has been arrested. On Monday evening, police say 21-year-old Alim Bridges was caught on camera shooting off his rifle in the parking lot at the Inman Park MARTA station.
Police search for robber who followed man home, stole $50K watch, led officers on chase
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A Powder Springs resident told Channel 2 Action News he believes thieves saw him wearing expensive jewelry at an Atlanta restaurant Thursday night, then followed him home, with one bursting through the front door of his townhome. “The crowbar didn’t work. That’s when he started...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting car with ex-girlfriend, child inside
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and child. The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Marcus Issaih Calhoun, who police said opened fire on a car with his ex-girlfriend and infant child inside. Deputies said...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police search for missing 30-year-old woman
Atlanta Police turn to the public to ask for help in searching for a missing 30-year-old woman. Chandler E. Echeverria was reported missing by her mother after her last whereabouts was around 6 a.m. at a home on Campbellton Road SW on Friday. Echeverria is described by officials as a...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police: Theft from Auto Unit's Top 5 suspect arrested and charged
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested and charged a man they say was a suspect on the Theft from Auto Unit’s Top Five list. Santerius Kemp, 27, was wanted in multiple cities in connection to auto thefts with warrants out in Cobb, Gwinnett, Fulton, and Alpharetta. Law enforcement officials...
Man accused of opening firing an AR-15 at MARTA station, admits he did it, police say
ATLANTA — Police said the man accused of firing an AR-15 and terrorizing a community admitted to them that he did it. The officers said it was his co-worker who identified him. MARTA police said 21-year-old Alim Bridges wore a distinctive T-shirt that led officers right to him. Neighbors...
fox5atlanta.com
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
fox5atlanta.com
Family of Clayton County murder victim holds vigil in his honor, share message to alleged killer
HAMPTON, Ga. - A Clayton County family continues to demand answers nearly a week after a 24-year-old man was killed at a house party that ended in gunfire. About 75 friends and family came together on Saturday night to pay tribute to 24-year-old Quintavious Jones after his murder last weekend.
fox5atlanta.com
Officer fired for allegedly striking drunk traveler at airport, police say
ATLANTA - An incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led to an arrest and an officer being fired. The Atlanta airport police officer was accused of getting physical with a traveler who was allegedly too drunk to board a flight. Authorities said Officer Ronnie Tullis told suspect Charles Evans to...
A woman was shot on an Atlanta street. The investigation led to more than 180 evidence markers.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in West End that sent a 33-year-old woman to the hospital. 11Alive crews spotted over 180 yellow evidence markers set on the ground after officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 11 p.m. at 517 W. Whitehall St. SW, according to APD.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman named persons of interest in gun shop break-in
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say gun stores and pawn shops are being targeted. Deputies are now looking for two women they believe are a part of a burglary ring. Three people trying to pry open on the back door of Autrey’s Armory set off the alarm. Deputies...
CBS 46
Man found shot to death outside apartment complex in DeKalb County
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man overnight in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Police are looking through...
