CBS 46

Police investigate second shooting at apartment complex in less than week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Atlanta are investigating the second shooting at the Parkside apartment complex in less than a week. Authorities responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Police told CBS46 News a male is “ alert, conscious and breathing...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Murder suspects lured woman to apartment to attack her, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police arrested two women accused of starting a deadly fight. Police say Antonetta Stevens and Janine Gonzalez lured their victim, 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra, to an apartment complex on Buford Drive and attacked her. Police were called to a Gwinnett County apartment complex at around...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Powder Springs Police search for home invasion suspect, one arrested

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A woman is in custody and a man is still on the run after a violent encounter with a homeowner in Powder Springs Friday morning. According to Powder Springs Police, officers responded to a call about a home invasion and armed robbery on Silvery Way at around 12:30 a.m. Police said a man tried to use a crowbar to break into the house and when that did not work, he kicked in the door.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Police search for missing 30-year-old woman

Atlanta Police turn to the public to ask for help in searching for a missing 30-year-old woman. Chandler E. Echeverria was reported missing by her mother after her last whereabouts was around 6 a.m. at a home on Campbellton Road SW on Friday. Echeverria is described by officials as a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officer fired for allegedly striking drunk traveler at airport, police say

ATLANTA - An incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led to an arrest and an officer being fired. The Atlanta airport police officer was accused of getting physical with a traveler who was allegedly too drunk to board a flight. Authorities said Officer Ronnie Tullis told suspect Charles Evans to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman named persons of interest in gun shop break-in

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say gun stores and pawn shops are being targeted. Deputies are now looking for two women they believe are a part of a burglary ring. Three people trying to pry open on the back door of Autrey’s Armory set off the alarm. Deputies...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Man found shot to death outside apartment complex in DeKalb County

SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man overnight in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Police are looking through...
SCOTTDALE, GA

