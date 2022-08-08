ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabash, IN

Comments

whatzup.com

Summer ’23 season at Wagon Wheel

Wagon Wheel Theatre, 2515 E. Center St., in Warsaw has announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Season. The immersive “in-the-round” theater will welcome six shows to the stage next summer, starting in June and ending in August. The first show will be family friendly favorite The Little...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

Ole Olsen Memorial Theatre announces 58th Season performances

PERU, IN- Ole Olsen Memorial Theatre is preparing for their 58th Season. This season will bring five shows to the Ole stage at the historic Peru Depot. As always, each show has six regular performances over two weekends, beginning with the popular dinner theatre. The 58th Season opens September 29th,...
PERU, IN
Your News Local

Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne restaurant makes list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

Two new shows coming to Eagles Theatre

WABASH, IN – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announced two shows at the Eagles Theatre. Tickets for Ace Frehley and The Songwriters Sing go on sale Thurs. Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at www.honeywellarts.org or by calling 260.563.1102. The Songwriters Sing – Thursday, Sept. 29...
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

Colton Michael Mullett

Colton Michael Mullett, 29, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:07 am, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 13, 1993, in Wabash, Indiana, to Terry L. Mullett and Katherine “Katie”(Laird) Ply. Colton was a 2011 graduate of Southwood High School. He was a...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announces loss of giraffe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced on Sunday that its oldest male giraffe, Jelani, had to be euthanized due to deteriorating health. “Jelani was suffering from neurological abnormalities that quickly worsened over a short time. Although we were treating for any potential causes, his welfare became compromised and he was humanely euthanized, surrounded by many that cared for him,” said Head Zoo Vet, Dr. Kami Fox.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Avilla Has Become A Destination

Avilla is only a half-hour drive east of Lake Country. It was named from the French word for “villas.” Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, but there is plenty of reasons for folks to come from afar.
AVILLA, IN
Your News Local

Lisha Lee Gatchel-McKinley

Lisha Lee Gatchel- McKinley, 60, a lifetime resident of Wabash, Indiana passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Wabash. She was born on January 4, 1962, to Foster Jr. and Barbara (Edwards) Gatchel. Lisha was a 1980 graduate of Wabash High School. She married...
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

Patrick William Proctor

Patrick William Proctor, 55, of Wabash, Indiana, formerly of North Manchester, Indiana died at 3:00 pm, Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 7, 1967, in Bunker Hill, Indiana, to Jack and Patricia (Raymer) Patton. Patrick was a 1985 graduate of Wabash High School, and...
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

Sarah Catherine “Katie” Ogan

Sarah Catherine “Katie” Ogan, 86, of Noblesville, Indiana, formerly of Wabash, Indiana died at 6:50 pm, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Allisonville Meadows in Fishers, Indiana. She was born on December 26, 1935, in Quinton, Kentucky, to Wesley H. and Opal (Gibson) Flynn. Katie was a 1952 graduate...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Your News Local

Joan “Joann” Hill

Joan “Joann” Hill, 82, of Wabash, went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2022, at Parkview Regional Hospital. She was born to Kelley and Sadie (Moore) Lane on April 28, 1940, in Dungannon, Virginia. Joan enjoyed watching hummingbirds, playing games on her iPad, and always made...
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

Joanna Spurgeon

Joanna Spurgeon, 97, Columbia City, passed away at 12:35 pm on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City. She was born in Swayzee, Indiana, on Sunday, November 16, 1924, to the late Oscar and Minnie (Clannin) Gentis. She was married to Richard J. Spurgeon, who preceded her in death on June 23, 1997.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Your News Local

James L. Parker

James L. Parker, 59, of Wabash, Indiana, passed away on August 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 21, 1963, to Ray K. and Betty (Shinn) Parker in Melborne, Florida. James worked in construction for Tradesman International in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He married Mary Katie King on February 17, 2005. He served in the United States Navy. He attended Bachelor Creek Church of Christ in Wabash. James loved photography, especially taking photos of nature and hummingbirds. He also enjoyed bonfires and outdoor movies with his family and smoking meat.
WABASH, IN
wibqam.com

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Your News Local

Mardena “Grace” Mitchell

Mardena “Grace” Mitchell, age 100 of Marion died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Rolling Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine, Indiana. Grace was born on March 12, 1922 in Willis, Oklahoma. She married George “Bruce” Mitchell in 1941, and served as an executive secretary with the Boeing Aircraft Company in Wichita, Kansas. She and Bruce lived around the Midwest before retiring to Rogers, Arkansas, and eventually settling in Marion, Indiana. Grace enjoyed growing flowers, and was an accomplished seamstress.
MARION, IN
Your News Local

William “Bill” P. Musick

William “Bill” P. Musick, 100, of Greentown, passed away at 6:43 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Century Fields Retirement Community in Greentown. He was born in Marion on February 20, 1922, to William and Bessie (Farmer) Musick. In 1947, he married Esther L. Huffman, and she preceded him in death in 2005.
GREENTOWN, IN
WNDU

Plymouth 5 year old battles brain tumor

PLYMOUTH Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old Plymouth boy is inspiring his family and friends all the while he battles an incurable brain tumor. In June, Carter King was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare condition in the brain stem that mainly affects children. Roughly 300 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with DIPG annually.
PLYMOUTH, IN

Community Policy