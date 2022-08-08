Read full article on original website
Related
How to Unlock Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 Skins
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is very well underway, inviting players to collect 10 total featured skins before it ends Aug. 30. Just as with the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 events, Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is part of Blizzard's plans to fill the gap of the Archives, standard Anniversary and Summer Games events not returning this year while the devs continue to work on Overwatch 2. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock all of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 skins.
Ada Wong Perks Revealed in Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB
Here are the Ada Wong Perks that were revealed in Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB
Gotham Knights Red Hood Character Trailer Revealed
Gotham Knights Red Hoot character revealed in Twitter Character Trailer.
Is Cult of the Lamb on Switch?
Adorable, yet disturbing, roguelike Cult of the Lamb has finally launched — but is it on Nintendo Switch?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Strike Paladin Lucian Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Strike Paladin Lucian was revealed as one of five new Steel Valkyrie skins coming to League of Legends. Lucian, Camille, Nasus and Janna are receiving Steel Valkyrie skins with the latter receiving a Prestige Edition skin. Strike Paladin Lucian draws comparisons to other popular skin lines in League of Legends like PROJECT and Pulsefire.
Legends Crypto and Wattson Unlikely to Receive Complete Reworks
Season 14 of Apex Legends has just arrived and we are still in the process of determining what the meta is. One of the most popular Legends, Valkyrie, just received a nerf but according to some of the game's top players she's still a viable choice. But what about other...
How to Change Appearance in Tower of Fantasy
Want to change your character's appearance in Tower of Fantasy? Here's how.
Weird Apex Bug is Giving Legends the Wrong Abilities
Clips have surfaced of a new Apex Legend bug where Legends have been stuck with the wrong abilites. Yesterday, Apex Legends launched its latest Season, Hunted. As with most season launches, new content has been rolled out including brand new Legend Vantage. While a season launch should be a cause for celebration, a strange new bug has been leaving players feeling confused.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Tower of Fantasy on Switch?
Wondering if you can play Tower of Fantasy on Nintendo Switch? Here's what you need to know.
How to Play With Friends in Tower of Fantasy
Wondering how to play with friends online in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what you need to know.
How to Play Attack on Titan Fan-Made Game
Developing a game can take years of work from a lot of people. There are so many different areas you must think of especially when it comes to multiplayer games.
How to Unlock Zi'Assunta Belpaese in Vampire Survivors
Want to know how to unlock Zi'Assunta Belpaese in Vampire Survivors? We've got you covered.
Vampire Survivors Patch 0.10.0 Explained
Vampire Survivors has now received its 0.10.0 patch
Tower of Fantasy Download Size Listed
The download size, and how to preload, Tower of Fantasy on PC and Mobile.
When Do Tower of Fantasy Servers Open?
The date and time for when Tower of Fantasy servers go live globally.
Rainbow Six Extraction Prime Gaming Eclipse Bundle: How to Claim
Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Rainbow Six Extraction Prime Gaming Eclipse Bundle.
NICKMERCS Claims That Despite Nerf, Valkyrie is Still a Part of the Meta
Season 14 of Apex Legends was released Tuesday and along with it came some must-needed adjustments. These changes may not have completely changed the current meta, but instead added balance. It was no question that Valkyrie was one of the most commonly picked legends in the game. Almost every squad...
Tower of Fantasy Summer Fest: Schedule, Rewards
Here's a breakdown of the Tower of Fantasy SummerFest schedule.
How to Rename Characters and Rooms in Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus offers players a number of customization features. Here's how to rename rooms and characters.
Tower of Fantasy Discord Nitro Special Gift Pack, One-Month Trial: How to Claim
Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Tower of Fantasy Discord Nitro special gift pack, as well as the Discord Nitro one-month trial.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0