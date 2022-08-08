ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
Detroit News

Hillsdale County GOP sending competing delegate lists to Michigan party

The Hillsdale County Republican Party will send two slates of delegates to the state party convention after competing events were held across the street from each other Thursday night in Hillsdale. One 13-delegate slate was voted on in a "rump convention" in a parking lot at the corner of Bacon...
Detroit News

Hillsdale, Macomb GOP antics: Dueling conventions, canceled meeting

Hillsdale — At least two brawls for power emerged Thursday night at Michigan Republican Party county conventions at which official delegates were supposed to be selected for the state party convention later this month where key leaders will be endorsed. In one case, the executive committee of the Hillsdale...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day

Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit News

Suspect charged in slaying of co-worker at GM's Orion plant

A suspect accused in the death of a worker this week at General Motors' Orion plant has been charged, authorities announced Friday. The 48-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was charged with open murder Friday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. If convicted, the man...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Gov. Whitmer activates emergency response to GLWA water main break

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's emergency operations center Saturday afternoon in response to a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility that's impacting more than a dozen communities under boil water advisories. The state said the activation will ensure all resources...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
Person
Daire Rendon
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Detroit News

Commerce Twp. man dies in Saginaw Bay rip current, officials say

A 65-year-old Commerce Township man died Thursday after he was swept up in a rip current in Saginaw Bay, officials said. The victim, identified as Kerry Atwell, was standing on a sandbar at 11 a.m. Thursday with another 65-year-old man in the rough water of Lake Huron’s Saginaw Bay when a wave knocked them both over, the Huron County Sheriff's Office said.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Is Oxford's Ava Swiss moving on to the 'America's Got Talent' finals?

Oxford High School alum Ava Swiss's "America's Got Talent" run is over. Swiss performed live Tuesday but wasn't voted through by the audience to next month's finals. "This isn’t the end," declared the Township of Oxford on its Facebook page about Swiss and her music. "It’s just the beginning."
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy