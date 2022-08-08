ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Greg Wesley
5d ago

😻 It was right next door to the Billion dollar Sports Stadium. The Stadium probably has 50 , cameras about its properties , and the Detroit Police have about 17 , 000 Police Milestone Cameras in the vicinity. Go figure.

Detroit News

Gov. Whitmer activates emergency response to GLWA water main break

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's emergency operations center Saturday afternoon in response to a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility that's impacting more than a dozen communities under boil water advisories. The state said the activation will ensure all resources...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit News

Waters: Detroit's disproportionate recovery is fueled by government incentives | Opinion

Amid the developments in downtown and Midtown, many residents are left asking: Why is there so much money in those areas and not in my neighborhood? The answer goes beyond the old adage of "location, location, location," and involves several state laws dating to the 1970s that route tax dollars from businesses and residents into developer reimbursements and local community improvements.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

River Rouge eyes development for U.S. Steel demolished property

The city of River Rouge is looking to build a girls softball field on newly cleared land that once housed an empty building that posed environmental concerns. Before its demolition this summer, Veteran's Memorial Ice Rink/Dan Riney Hall was abandoned, deteriorating and contained hazardous materials including asbestos, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said in a statement Tuesday. The land has been cleared and properly seeded, according to EGLE.
RIVER ROUGE, MI
99.1 WFMK

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

1 person dead after fight at GM's Orion Assembly plant: How he died

A 49-year-old man is dead following a fight at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday in a news release. Sheriff's Communications Officer Steve Huber identified the victim as Gregory Lanier Robertson of Pontiac. Robertson had worked at the plant for about seven months. A 48-year-old male coworker was in custody at Oakland County Jail. Later...
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Trio sought in armed robbery Thursday in east Detroit

Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery Thursday at a business on the city’s east side. A woman reported that three men robbed her at gunpoint shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at a business in the 9900 block of Gratiot near Harper, police said in a Twitter post Friday.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 9, 2022: Lamont Dozier, writer of Motown hits like “Heat Wave,” dies

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Another Motown legend has died. Lamont Dozier was 81 years old. He was part of the songwriting and producing team of Holland Dozier Holland — along with brothers Brian and Eddie Holland. The trio was responsible for hits such as the Four Tops’ “Baby I Need Your Lovin’” and “Heat Wave” by Martha and the Vandellas. Holland Dozier Holland wrote 25 Top 10 hits for the Motown label between 1963 and 1967. Many of those hits were for the Supremes, including “Stop in the Name of Love,” ”My World Is Empty Without You,” “I Hear A Symphony” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.”
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Suspect charged in slaying of co-worker at GM's Orion plant

A suspect accused in the death of a worker this week at General Motors' Orion plant has been charged, authorities announced Friday. The 48-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was charged with open murder Friday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. If convicted, the man...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman Found Dead Inside SUV In Northwest Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are trying to determine what happened after the body of a woman was found inside a vehicle on Detroit’s northwest side early Friday morning. Detroit Police say the woman was found inside an SUV on the 19,300 block of Stahelin Avenue around 8:20 a.m. Medical examiners pronounced her dead at the scene. Not much information is known about the case, including the cause of death. The victim has yet to be identified. Police are asking anyone with information to call Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAKUP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit News

Suspect in July shooting that wounded man in downtown Detroit sought

Detroit — Police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting last month that wounded one person. Officials said the shooting happened at about 12:50 a.m. on July 24 in the area of State Street and Washington Boulevard in downtown Detroit. According to authorities, a group of...
DETROIT, MI

