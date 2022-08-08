Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Another Motown legend has died. Lamont Dozier was 81 years old. He was part of the songwriting and producing team of Holland Dozier Holland — along with brothers Brian and Eddie Holland. The trio was responsible for hits such as the Four Tops’ “Baby I Need Your Lovin’” and “Heat Wave” by Martha and the Vandellas. Holland Dozier Holland wrote 25 Top 10 hits for the Motown label between 1963 and 1967. Many of those hits were for the Supremes, including “Stop in the Name of Love,” ”My World Is Empty Without You,” “I Hear A Symphony” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.”

