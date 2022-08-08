Read full article on original website
Greg Wesley
5d ago
😻 It was right next door to the Billion dollar Sports Stadium. The Stadium probably has 50 , cameras about its properties , and the Detroit Police have about 17 , 000 Police Milestone Cameras in the vicinity. Go figure.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: $3.7M Victorian mansion in Brush Park offers modern touches, old-school design
But with a five-car garage, an award-winning bathroom and even a turret this sprawling 6,700-square-foot home on the market for $3,695,900 in Detroit's Brush Park neighborhood still feels fit for royalty. The home at 82 Alfred St. was built in 1879 by James P. Donaldson, Matt O'Laughlin, selling the home...
Detroit News
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer activates emergency response to GLWA water main break
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's emergency operations center Saturday afternoon in response to a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility that's impacting more than a dozen communities under boil water advisories. The state said the activation will ensure all resources...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead at Lake Orion plant • Child dragged in Redford hit-and-run • Public transit millage in Oakland County
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A General Motors manufacturing plant in Lake Orion was shutdown and employees ordered to go home Thursday morning after a fight between employees inside led to a fatality. Employees arriving at the assembly plant for the 6 a.m. shift were being turned away without explanation. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Waters: Detroit's disproportionate recovery is fueled by government incentives | Opinion
Amid the developments in downtown and Midtown, many residents are left asking: Why is there so much money in those areas and not in my neighborhood? The answer goes beyond the old adage of "location, location, location," and involves several state laws dating to the 1970s that route tax dollars from businesses and residents into developer reimbursements and local community improvements.
Detroit News
River Rouge eyes development for U.S. Steel demolished property
The city of River Rouge is looking to build a girls softball field on newly cleared land that once housed an empty building that posed environmental concerns. Before its demolition this summer, Veteran's Memorial Ice Rink/Dan Riney Hall was abandoned, deteriorating and contained hazardous materials including asbestos, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said in a statement Tuesday. The land has been cleared and properly seeded, according to EGLE.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
Detroit News
Roadkill Nights: Taylor defends Grudge Match crown, hot rods shine, pickups roar
Pontiac – Roadkill’s centerpiece Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match was everything it was cracked up to with thrills, spills, and upsets. But in the end, the favorite kept her crown for the second year in a row. Defending champ Alex Taylor squared off against Westin Champlin is an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 person dead after fight at GM's Orion Assembly plant: How he died
A 49-year-old man is dead following a fight at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday in a news release. Sheriff's Communications Officer Steve Huber identified the victim as Gregory Lanier Robertson of Pontiac. Robertson had worked at the plant for about seven months. A 48-year-old male coworker was in custody at Oakland County Jail. Later...
deadlinedetroit.com
Wrongfully convicted Davontae Sanford hosts Detroit gas giveaway after winning $7.5M
If Detroit City Council has yet to give Davontae Sanford one of its "Wrongfully Convicted Hero" awards, it should probably get on it. The 29-year-old man freed in 2016 for a bad quadruple murder conviction on Thursday returned some of his recent $7.5 million city settlement to select Detroiters in the form of free gas.
Detroit News
Most of toxic substance broke down before spilling into Huron River, state finds
People and pets can safely play in the Huron River as testing shows most of the hexavalent chromium released into the Wixom sewer system either was contained or broke down into a less toxic substance before it was discharged into the Huron River, state officials said Friday. "MDHHS is lifting...
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, RV, and more -- See the auction schedule here
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Numerous vehicles are available at upcoming Detroit police auctions. The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions. Cars, pickups, and an RV are all going to auction this month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make...
Detroit News
Trio sought in armed robbery Thursday in east Detroit
Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery Thursday at a business on the city’s east side. A woman reported that three men robbed her at gunpoint shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at a business in the 9900 block of Gratiot near Harper, police said in a Twitter post Friday.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 9, 2022: Lamont Dozier, writer of Motown hits like “Heat Wave,” dies
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Another Motown legend has died. Lamont Dozier was 81 years old. He was part of the songwriting and producing team of Holland Dozier Holland — along with brothers Brian and Eddie Holland. The trio was responsible for hits such as the Four Tops’ “Baby I Need Your Lovin’” and “Heat Wave” by Martha and the Vandellas. Holland Dozier Holland wrote 25 Top 10 hits for the Motown label between 1963 and 1967. Many of those hits were for the Supremes, including “Stop in the Name of Love,” ”My World Is Empty Without You,” “I Hear A Symphony” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.”
Detroit News
Suspect charged in slaying of co-worker at GM's Orion plant
A suspect accused in the death of a worker this week at General Motors' Orion plant has been charged, authorities announced Friday. The 48-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was charged with open murder Friday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. If convicted, the man...
Woman Found Dead Inside SUV In Northwest Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are trying to determine what happened after the body of a woman was found inside a vehicle on Detroit’s northwest side early Friday morning. Detroit Police say the woman was found inside an SUV on the 19,300 block of Stahelin Avenue around 8:20 a.m. Medical examiners pronounced her dead at the scene. Not much information is known about the case, including the cause of death. The victim has yet to be identified. Police are asking anyone with information to call Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAKUP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit News
Suspect in July shooting that wounded man in downtown Detroit sought
Detroit — Police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting last month that wounded one person. Officials said the shooting happened at about 12:50 a.m. on July 24 in the area of State Street and Washington Boulevard in downtown Detroit. According to authorities, a group of...
Firefighters discover charred body after extinguishing vehicle fire on Detroit's east side
Detroit firefighters responding to a car on fire on the city’s east side made a “gruesome” discovery once the flames were put out Wednesday morning, WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports.
Comments / 8