Two killed in head-on crash Monday on Ohio 13 North

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday at 6:19 a.m. on Ohio 13 North, according to the Mansfield post of the Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Ohio 13 between Free Road and Noble Road, according to the patrol news release.

The crash occurred when a northbound 1997 tan Buick LeSabre drove left of center and struck a southbound 2016 red Dodge Grand Caravan head-on in the southbound lane of travel on Ohio 13, according to the patrol.

The driver of the LeSabre was Chermeka Sherman, 33, of Sandusky. The driver of the Grand Caravan was Brian Hall, 37, of Wakeman, the patrol said.

Both Sherman and Hall were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cass, Bloomingrove and Shiloh Joint Fire Department/EMS, Ohio Department of Transportation and Valley Towing assisted at the scene.

Ohio 13 was closed in both directions for about four hours, but is now open.The crash remains under investigation.

