Manheim, PA

theburgnews.com

Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book

While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
HARRISBURG, PA
Manheim, PA
Manheim, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading nonprofits urged to make case for ARPA money

READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council introduced an ordinance Monday that proposes to allocate $5.19 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds to 15 nonprofits nominated by the mayor and 10 selected from a committee of councilmembers. Mayor Eddie Moran's recommendations total $2.02 million, while the committee's recommendations...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Highmark Wholecare

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 8’s hometown heroes are making an investment that will battle hunger. Highmark Wholecare donated $75,000 to New Hope Ministries based in Dillsburg, York County. The money will be used to fund a second mobile food pantry, which will bring the groceries to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
#School Lunch#School Principal#Elementary School#Back To School#Transportation#Curriculum Instruction#Human Resources
MyChesCo

Southern Chester County Regional Police Department Seeks Part-Time Officer

LANDENBERG, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced it is currently seeking candidates for the position of a part-time police officer. This is a great opportunity for those who are looking to start or continue their career in law enforcement. The Department is responsible for providing law enforcement and peacekeeping services to New Garden Township, West Grove Borough and Avondale Borough.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Free dental clinic for children to stop in Lancaster and Lebanon

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — United Concordia Dental and Highmark Wholecare’s “Healthy Smiles for Miles” mobile dental care unit is going to be making 12 stops in Pa. cities, including Lancaster and Lebanon. The unit will stop in Lancaster at Union Community Care on Monday, August 15 and...
LANCASTER, PA
bctv.org

LWV of Berks County Presents: The Cost of Gun Violence

The League of Women Voters of Berks County will host a special program on BCTV Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 8pm called “Impacting your Pocketbook: The Cost of Gun Violence.”. Speakers:. Charles F Barbera, MD is President and Chief Executive Officer of Reading Hospital. He prior served many years...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Dartmouth

David Gallagher ’20 dies while visiting Hanover

Gallagher was in town to attend the delayed Class of 2020 commencement ceremony. David Gallagher ’20 died on Sunday, according to an announcement from the College. Gallagher, who is from Downingtown, Pa., attended the Class of 2020 commencement ceremony in Hanover the day before, as the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.
HANOVER, NH
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 people cited after incorrect food order at Camp Hill Chipotle

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women were cited for disorderly conduct after disputing a wrong order at a Camp Hill Chipotle on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chipotle on 3126 Trindle Road for a disturbance. The investigation determined that two people came into the store to dispute an incorrect food order.
CAMP HILL, PA
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg brewery announces closure, citing COVID-19

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County brewery announced its permanent closure on Monday. Newfangled Brew Works, located on 8001 Union Station Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township made a post on Facebook to announce it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Aug. 14 after almost four years in business.
HARRISBURG, PA

