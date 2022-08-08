Read full article on original website
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Aug. 7-9
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:58 a.m. PCPD received a report of a group of juveniles who reportedly broke into a bus at Bible Baptist Church, 333 S. Washington. officers responded and reported the church was secure and the bus door was open. At 6:40...
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff radio logs Aug. 3-6
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 12:06 p.m.Wichita probation confirmed warrants on Michell Bonham. At 1238 p.m. KSO received a report of a suspicious vehicle on 140th mile north of Riverview. A subject said a heavily tattooed male had been in the vehicle. The witness believed the male could be a suspect in a larceny that occurred the week before. At 1:37 p.m. a deputy reported that a missing person post was made on Facebook. The missing subjects vehicle was located by family at the Salt Fork Bridge but did not find the male subject. The male was identified as Christopher Swalve. Deputies checked the area and requested the phone be pinged. T-Moblie advised they could not do that unless a form is filled out. The male’s mother called and said she didn’t think her son was missing because he messaged his cousin on Facebook. At 3:17 p.m. deputies reached Swalve on the phone. It was confirmed that he was at home.
news9.com
OSBI Collecting DNA To Identify Remains Found In Logan County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is collecting DNA in an attempt to identify bone fragments recovered in Logan County in April of 2022. The OSBI says in April, the Logan, Pottawatomie and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Offices asked for assistance with an investigation that involved missing persons from each county. It says, police from multiple agencies recovered bone fragments at an Edmond address that were then taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's office to be identified.
Enid police investigating armed robbery at dispensary
Authorities in Enid are asking for the public's help as they investigate an armed robbery.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man ordered jailed for stabbing family dog
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, who admitted stabbing the family dog without an agreement with the prosecution regarding his penalty for animal cruelty, was ordered Friday to serve 60 days in jail as part of a five-year deferred sentence with extensive conditions — including a prohibition for five years from possessing any animal or living with anyone who has an animal.
KOCO
OSBI collects DNA in multi-county missing people investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing people investigation. In a news release, the OSBI said they are collecting DNA with the goal of identifying bone fragments recovered in Logan County earlier this year. On April 6, the Pottawatomie County...
Arsonist damages more than 60 acres across three OK counties
Fire investigators continue to find more clues as they investigate suspected arson across three Oklahoma counties, believed to be the cause of at least a dozen fires.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation collects DNA in missing persons investigation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing persons investigation.
guthrienewspage.com
OSBI analyzing DNA in Logan County investigation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is collecting DNA with the goal of identifying bone fragments recovered in Logan County earlier this year. On April 6, 2022, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance with an investigation that involved missing persons from each county.
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Sherry Little
Sherry Lee Little of Blackwell, Oklahoma, went to be with her maker on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in the Ponca City Nursing Home at the age of 69 years. Sherry Lee Little was born on February 8, 1953, in Blackwell to Lawrence and Norma (Challis) Ellis. She grew up in Blackwell and attended Blackwell Public Schools graduating with the class of 1971. Following her education she began working at Sonic Drive-in in Blackwell before working at the Blackwell Wal-Mart. She married Steven Little and they moved to Spartanburg, South Carolina, where they managed a Sonic Drive-in there. After two years they returned to Newkirk, Oklahoma. Sherry later returned to Wal-mart and worked there for over twenty-five years retiring as a support manager. She enjoyed attending the First Free Will Baptist Church in Blackwell. She enjoyed playing bingo, traveling and was the family historian, making many family albums.
Three arrested after theft operation, meth lab uncovered in Pawnee County
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Three people were arrested last month after a theft operation and a meth lab was uncovered in Pawnee County, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced. Edward Dilley, Jeffrey Ray Wiggins, and Heather Renee Wiggins face several charges after deputies served a search warrant at...
poncacitynow.com
PC Chamber Stuff The Bus Will be Back at Walmart
The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce “Stuff The Bus” with school supplies will be held at Walmart on East Prospect on Saturday, August 20th, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. They will be set up at each door and hope people will donate both school supplies or money.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings July 29-Aug. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 29- Aug. 4 include:. Terrill Lewis Bailey, 52, Oklahoma City, burglary, possession of a CDS, domestic assault. Elias Victor Bigbear, 23, Ponca City, BIA local intoxication charge. Nathaniel Buffalohead, 31, IA local...
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Tishia Green
May 15, 1983 ~ July 2, 2022 (age 39) Tishia Marie Green, loving mother, daughter, and sister, passed away on July 2, 2022 after losing her battle with brain cancer. Tishia was born May 15, 1983 in Hagerstown, Maryland to Vickie Sue Neal and James “Jimmy” Green. She was hard working and very independent, which led her to being an entrepreneur who was on her way. Tishia always said that she didn’t need nobody to cosign for her.
Arrest made in Oklahoma oilfield copper thefts
Authorities say they have arrested a man who may be connected to several thefts from oil and gas well sites.
Journal Tribune
Bryce Kennedy resigns as Tonkawa City Attorney
Blackwell City Attorney Bryce Kennedy resigned as the City of Tonkawa’s attorney Friday, roughly one week after former Blackwell Mayor T.J. Greenfield pled guilty to felony charges of embezzlement, fraud and conspiracy. Kennedy’s resignation also comes as Tonkawa City Manager Kirk Henderson and former Blackwell City Manager Thomas “Chip”...
poncacitynow.com
Obituary for Mary Beard
January 17, 1944 ~ July 30, 2022 (age 78) Mary E. Beard of Newkirk, OK passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Ponca Nursing & Rehab at the age of 78. Mary was born on January 17, 1944 in Independence, Kansas to Ralph and Lucille (Moore) Beard. She grew up in Blackwell, OK with her four sisters. Mary graduated Blackwell High School in 1963. She married John West on April 16, 1965, and the two were married until his passing in October 1981. Mary then met Charles Beard and the two were married on August 25, 1982, in Solano, California. They moved to Newkirk in 1982 and had two boys, Clyde and Fred.
Ponca City News
Gene V. Dougherty Retrospective Exhibition to be held Aug. 11 to Aug. 20
The City Arts Organization, formerly known as the Ponca City Art Association (PCAA), hosted a retrospective exhibition celebrating the life of artist Gene V. Dougherty. Dougherty was an accomplished artist in watercolor and oils, characterizing the American West with an open, clear, and refreshing realism. Dougherty taught art at Northern Oklahoma College (NOC) in Tonkawa for 31 years and is known for his paintings of local buildings, wildlife, hunting scenes, landscapes, and Native American dancers.
poncacitynow.com
Community Invited to Back-to School Prayer Walk
The First United Methodist Church, PC invites you to the annual Back-to-School Prayer Walk. The event is scheduled for August 27th from 7:00 am to 9:00 am to intercede for students and teachers as they start the new school year. The Prayer Walk will be held at the Ponca City...
