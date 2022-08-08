ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brush fire spawns ‘firenado,’ ‘smokenado’

GORMAN, Calif. (CNN) - Hot, dry and windy conditions combined at the site of an already challenging brush fire to reveal two intense and rare fire phenomena. A serious situation turned surreal in Southern California when firefighters witnessed a “firenado” and a “smokenado” spawned from the same brush fire.
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

A few more storms Friday afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain coverage has been pretty much relegated to locations south of I-10 so far this morning, but a few more storms will fire off later this afternoon. Most of those will be farther inland and will be more scattered in nature. Highs today will reach the upper 80s. Over the weekend, we’ll see rain coverage at 40% both days so you’ll still have to be on the lookout for more rain and storm development but the coverage won’t be as widespread as the last several days. Highs will be at or just under 90 degrees through next week.
LOUISIANA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Weekend rain chances; tracking the tropics

(WALA) - We continue to track isolated showers and thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast. Be cautious if driving in any of these storms, as some areas could see heavy downpours and ponding on the roadways. Things will turn drier this evening and calm down even further into the overnight hours.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Crab Trap#Cnn
WALA-TV FOX10

Ivey’s office dispels ‘bogus rumors’ about governor’s health

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released a statement to clarify what it calls “bogus rumors” surrounding her health. “When it’s a slow news day in the summer, rumors run rampant in the Capital City,” said the governor’s communications director, Gina Maiola. “While I did not want to give any credibility to these bogus rumors, I do want to be sure to clear the air and set the record straight.”
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Kentucky flooding death toll rises; FEMA faces criticism for aid response

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that the eastern Kentucky flooding death toll is officially 39. He said an additional death is being counted in Breathitt County. No details about the person’s identity was given. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying...
KENTUCKY STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Democrats elect new party chair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party has a new leader. Rev. Randy Kelley, of Huntsville, was elected to lead the party and is the second chair in only three years. Democrats from across the state gathered in Birmingham Saturday for their yearly organizational meeting - a time for...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy