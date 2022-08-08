Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman accused of selling rental car for more than $22,000, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman is wanted for allegedly selling a car that she did not own. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reports a resident met with a woman on Feb. 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500. KWTX reports the...
WALA-TV FOX10
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brush fire spawns ‘firenado,’ ‘smokenado’
GORMAN, Calif. (CNN) - Hot, dry and windy conditions combined at the site of an already challenging brush fire to reveal two intense and rare fire phenomena. A serious situation turned surreal in Southern California when firefighters witnessed a “firenado” and a “smokenado” spawned from the same brush fire.
WALA-TV FOX10
A few more storms Friday afternoon
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain coverage has been pretty much relegated to locations south of I-10 so far this morning, but a few more storms will fire off later this afternoon. Most of those will be farther inland and will be more scattered in nature. Highs today will reach the upper 80s. Over the weekend, we’ll see rain coverage at 40% both days so you’ll still have to be on the lookout for more rain and storm development but the coverage won’t be as widespread as the last several days. Highs will be at or just under 90 degrees through next week.
WALA-TV FOX10
Weekend rain chances; tracking the tropics
(WALA) - We continue to track isolated showers and thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast. Be cautious if driving in any of these storms, as some areas could see heavy downpours and ponding on the roadways. Things will turn drier this evening and calm down even further into the overnight hours.
WALA-TV FOX10
Ivey’s office dispels ‘bogus rumors’ about governor’s health
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released a statement to clarify what it calls “bogus rumors” surrounding her health. “When it’s a slow news day in the summer, rumors run rampant in the Capital City,” said the governor’s communications director, Gina Maiola. “While I did not want to give any credibility to these bogus rumors, I do want to be sure to clear the air and set the record straight.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Kentucky flooding death toll rises; FEMA faces criticism for aid response
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that the eastern Kentucky flooding death toll is officially 39. He said an additional death is being counted in Breathitt County. No details about the person’s identity was given. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Democrats elect new party chair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party has a new leader. Rev. Randy Kelley, of Huntsville, was elected to lead the party and is the second chair in only three years. Democrats from across the state gathered in Birmingham Saturday for their yearly organizational meeting - a time for...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
