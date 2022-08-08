Read full article on original website
Saluting Jesse White
In his final months of his final year (the 24th) as Illinois secretary of state, Jesse White was called upon to perform an important duty: serve as grand marshal of the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade, which was Thursday, the opening day of the fair. The Jesse White Tumblers made...
Hero cops honored
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza Friday used her tent at the Illinois State Fair to honor four Springfield police officers, one of whom cracked a hit-and-run case in which a woman was seriously injured and her dog killed. The other three honored addressed mental health cases; for example, talking people out...
The fair is on!
The state’s annual showcase of agriculture – the Illinois State Fair – is now open. At Thursday’s ribbon-cutting, Lt Gov. Juliana Stratton – tasked with, among other things, heading up a rural affairs commission – talked about the state’s top industry. “All year...
Illinois Times weekend entertainment report
Joey McLaughlin chats with Michelle Ownbey about things to do this weekend that aren’t at the Illinois State Fair. John Martin, UIS professor of astronomy and physics will guide you through a tour of the sky. Lincoln Memorial Garden. Dual Piano. FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY. The best of the 60s,...
Sliding down Route 66
The Illinois State Fair’s iconic giant slide, which dates to 1968, is under new ownership–and with a new twist!. Doug Knight, co-owner of Knight’s Action Park, recently bought the attraction and will keep it open for select occasions, including Saturdays in the summer, starting in May of next year.
Free COVID vaccinations at the Fair
The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging the public to get up-to date with free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots while visiting the Illinois State Fair August 12-21. IDPH is partnering with health care providers to offer various health services during the Fair, including COVID-19 vaccines and tests; required...
