Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022
Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
Yes: Pickle pie is delicious, but only if it’s from a NJ pizzeria
Earlier this summer, my colleague Kylie Moore told you about the monstrosity the Indiana State Fair was trying to pass off as pizza. And based on what she wrote, I would have to agree with her. Now before continuing on with this story, If you haven't seen Kylie's story about...
5th annual Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival this weekend in Flemington, NJ
This may not be a combo you would think about putting together, but on Saturday, Aug. 13, Historic Flemington will play host to the 5th Annual Corn, Tomato, and Beer Festival from noon to 8 p.m. (Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 14) The event brings together local farmers, restaurants, craft...
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
NJ gardeners offer tips for a drought-wise garden this summer
With gardens wilting under these dry, hot, brittle conditions and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection declared a statewide drought watch, Union County gardeners have some tips to keep gardens lush and alive. Native plants are the way to go to conserve water, said Union County Commissioner Bette Jane...
Six Flags cuts discounts, no longer ‘cheap daycare center for teens’
Six Flags parks had a downturn in visitors during the summer but it's better than "a daycare center for teenagers" who entered the park at a discount, according to its CEO. During a conference call with investors on Thursday, CEO Selim Bassoul said that a 2 million drop in attendance is because of the elimination of many discounts that created overfilled parks.
This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country
Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey
It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
Robbinsville, NJ police dispatcher accused of stealing over $250K in equipment
ROBBINSVILLE — A longtime employee of the Robbinsville Township Police Department has been charged with stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of property and equipment from the department — and selling it for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was fired on...
Top 5 best NJ record stores to shop on National Vinyl Record Day
National Vinyl Record Day is Aug. 12 and there’s no better way to celebrate than to take a trip to the record store and spend hours fishing through some milk crates full of music history. New Jersey’s music scene is a big deal especially with some of the biggest...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
Delicious New Italian Restaurant Opening in Toms River, NJ – But When?
Be prepared to get hungry. New Jersey is known for its outstanding Italian food, and this new restaurant opening soon in Toms River seems like it'll live up to our state's reputation. Earlier in November, we told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria coming to Toms River. It looks...
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Aug. 12-18)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. COLLINGSWOOD Paintings by William Butler, through Aug. 26. Tri-State Disability Art Show, works by artists...
Why Are So Many Amazon Workers in New Jersey Dying on the Job?
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ – New Jersey Congressman Donald Norcross called for The Occupational Health and Safety...
Construction of Camelot at Toms River Continues Take a Look at the Latest
Summer continues here in Ocean County and so does construction on one of the latest housing development projects in Toms River. It is "Camelot at Toms River". I was recently traveling through the area and wanted to grab some photos to show you the latest from this new addition to Toms River Township.
Black worker demoted when she applied for top job at N.J. senior community, suit says
A woman who applied for a director’s position at a senior living facility in Ocean County says she was subjected to denigrating comments by her supervisor and passed her over for the promotion in favor of a white woman with dubious qualifications. LsShanda Kearny, who is Black, filed a...
Video: Thousands of spotted lanternflies swarm NJ building
Spotted lanternflies aren’t just back in New Jersey. It’s like a bug blitzkrieg. Jersey City resident Marc Wesson offered this video taken outside of a building where literally thousands upon thousands of them swarmed the sidewalks, the doors, the windows, the walls. Take a look below. This is...
