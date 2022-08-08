Woodtick and Norton Fire update

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Fire officials released an update on the Woodtick and Norton Fires on Monday.

The lightning caused Woodtick Fire has burned 5,162 acres, and the lightning caused Norton Fire has burned 137 acres.

Woodtick Fire

The fire received a little precipitation only enough to cool things down briefly over the weekend; however, fire activity increased slightly yesterday afternoon, growing approximately 200 acres making its way southwest and down into the Martindale drainage. On Sunday, small spot fire below Meyers Cove on Camas Creek was detected and today firefighters will be assessing for opportunities to take action. Recent fire growth has resulted in increased smoke which may be seen by the surrounding communities near Challis. Crews near Meyers Cove continue to watch for rolling materials, mop up and secure the fires edge where safe to do so. The fire is generally smoldering with a slow rate of spread due to sparse grass, brush and dead and down fuels. Air resources continue to monitor, looking for areas of concern and chances to act, if necessary.

Norton Fire

With higher temperatures and lower humidity’s the fire increased slightly to approximately 17 acres. Fire behavior can still be described as creeping and smoldering. Today, air resources are being utilized to assess and determine management action points and continue structure assessments. Yesterday, crews hiked into the wilderness to set up a remote camera that will be utilized to help monitor change in fire behavior as well as growth. The Norton Fire was started by lightning on August 1st, 2022. The fire is located approximately seven miles northwest of Lower Loon in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the Middle Fork Ranger District. The fire is burning in subalpine fir, Douglas fir, sagebrush, and grass.

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR)

A TFRs remain in effect over both fire areas. More information can be found on the Federal Aviation Administration website at: https://tfr.faa.gov .

Evacuations for Woodtick

Evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office remain in effect for residents at Camas Creek. They are now in a GO status, which means immediate evacuation is necessary. Residents at Castle Creek and Sliver Creek, including Ramshorn Creek are in READY status, meaning residents should prepare for the possibility of evacuation. https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs .

Closures

There are currently two closures on the Woodtick Fire. Orders: 04-13-22-504 and 04-13-22-506. The

Norton fire currently has no closures. To view the orders in their entirety and other information regarding the fires, please refer to: https://bit.ly/WoodtickFireClosure

