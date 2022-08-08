Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot wound after escaping robbery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 25-year-old man in Rockford walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound after reportedly escaping a robbery.
Officers were advised around 1:30 p.m. Saturday that a gunshot victim had walked into a local hospital, according to the Rockford Police Department. He was reportedly shot while walking in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
While he was walking, a dark-colored sedan drove past when the driver pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property. The victim ran away and sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
Any information on this incident should be given to the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900.
