Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon
Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]
Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
Lubbock Deserves To Be A Test Market for Fast Food
As a very on-brand Taurus™, I have a keen interest in food news. And I usually get my heart broken over it. Something new, fascinating or even just amusingly weird is currently being tested in "limited markets". But as far as I'm aware, Lubbock has never been included in that limited market. I think that's unjust, as Lubbock would be a perfect place to gauge interest in new fast food items.
Has Lubbock Gone Pickle Crazy?
What is going on with all of the pickle stuff out there?. Some people are just plain nutty for pickles. Right now in particular I feel like I'm being surrounded by pickles. Now, I'm not a pickle hater, in fact I go through nearly a jar a week because pickles are one of the few things I can eat late at night and not suffer any reflux from. Still, what's with all the pickles? I think we need to have a talk, but with pictures too so you can enjoy a pickle while you check this out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Few Things To Remember Before Back-To-School Shopping In Lubbock
Can you believe the summer is almost over? Sad day! It felt like it took forever to get here and now it's time to school shop for the kids and get back to regular life. Teachers are already preparing their classrooms with decorations and stocking up on essential items. If...
Consider Staying In Lubbock Instead Of Moving Somewhere Cooler
A ton of my friends and myself included, could NOT wait to get out of Lubbock as soon as we turned 18. We didn't want to be here. Austin, Dallas, New York, LA, just anywhere but here sounded great. There were a million places better to live than smack dab in the middle of the Bible belt and we were all looking for something more than our boring hometown.
Lubbock African Restaurant Vizo’s Announces Reopening Date
Vizo's African Bar & Grill has announced that their reopening date is soon... very soon. Previously located at 4930 South Loop 289, Vizo's will reopen at their new location this coming Monday, August 15th, according to a post on their Facebook page:. Vizo's originally opened in Lubbock back in 2019....
A New Texas Tech Store is Coming to Lubbock
In Lubbock we love Texas Tech so when a new store to support and show love for our school comes out we get excited. This is the first time I have heard of Sideline but I have seen the sign and progression for the store coming along so I have been excited for it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apparently Lubbock Is The Most Boring City in America?
We all love Lubbock so I don't believe this to be true but people are saying Lubbock is the most boring city in America. I got sent this Tik Tok and was honestly shocked at what I saw. Matthew Jordan claims to be an actor and comedian on Tik Tok...
Video: South Lubbock Residents Are Complaining About The West Texas Dirt
Well, they don't call us 'Dirt City' for nothing, folks. Apparently, Lubbock residents that have moved into recently developed luxury areas on the outskirts of town, namely in south Lubbock, have been complaining about not being able to enjoy their fancy new patios because of all of the dust. It's...
Is This The Taco Tuesday Hookup That Lubbock Doesn’t Know It Needs?
Yeah, we know...Lubbock needs another taco shop like we need a hole in the head. Well, GRAB THE DRILL, BRAIN SURGEON! Because you NEED this place. Trust me. Damn right, that's some big burrito energy. Jimboy's Tacos has been a West Coast staple for nearly 70 years, and yes...started out...
We Need To Support The Road Bond This Time Around
Lubbock's roads are getting sketchy. The good people decided against the last road bond that was put up. I can't speak for everybody but the last bond package seemed like it had everything but the kitchen sink in it, including downtown roads. The problem with downtown roads is, that a lot of people think what we have is attractive and has historical value, and that fixing those roads was unnecessary and just a gift to developers in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Lubbock neighborhood gets new home thanks to LISD students
LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Independent School District students spent the 2021-22 school year building a house for Habitat for Humanity. On Tuesday, several groups came together to move the 80-ton home across town. The trek from the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center to the east Lubbock Habitat for Humanity neighborhood took four hours at a speed […]
Cracker Barrel’s Controversial New Menu Item Available in Lubbock
Cracker Barrel released a new menu item that's whipping some folks up into an angry foam. Yes, a food item is having some people boycotting and complaining about a restaurant they claim to have loved. When I saw that Cracker Barrel had upset people with a menu item my brain...
KCBD
Wolfforth coffee shop offering free emergency contraceptives
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tumbleweed and Sage, a coffee shop located in Wolfforth, has partnered with a nonprofit called Jane’s Due Process. This nonprofit focuses on educating young Texans on abortion and birth control laws and provides emergency contraceptives at no cost. Tumbleweed and Sage owner Destiny Adams says,...
You Better Clean Up Your Yard If You Live In This Lubbock Neighborhood
Officers with Lubbock Police's Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment on Wednesday, August 10th. Officers will be in the South Overton Neighborhood between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The neighborhood, right next to Lubbock High School, is bordered by Broadway Street to the north, Avenue Q to the east, 19th Street to the south and University Avenue to the west.
Lubbock Halloween Stores Are Opening Earlier Than You Think
Boo did I scare you? Lubbock is about to get a little bit more spooky. While October seems a little far away, Halloween stores are already popping up all over and they are getting ready to serve you. From costumes to decorations and everything in between Spirit Halloween and Party...
A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock
A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
Lubbock’s Rock Station Is #1 Again And That’s Pretty Cool
Thank you for your unwavering support of FMX. Life flies by fast folks. I'm still stuck in that weird place where we were treated as the outcasts, the troublemakers, and yes, even, "the satan worshipers". Now while none of those things were true, it sure left me with a chip on my shoulder. We still absolutely, positively love to raise hell, and occasionally be controversial, everyone understands that it's all in good fun. Let's also mention that we are in Lubbock, Texas, one of the most conservative places in America, and the ROCK station is number one. It's just crazy.
6 Places Killer Clowns Could Be Hiding In Lubbock
It's that time of year again. Over the last 5-10 years killer clown sightings have become a thing. No actual clowns have ever been caught. This brings to mind a whole host of questions like, "Who are they?", "Where are the victims?", and "Where do they hide while they wait to murder?"
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1