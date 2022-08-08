ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Game Haus

4 Potential Landing Spots for Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers are officially shopping former third overall draft pick Sam Darnold after acquiring Baker Mayfield via trade. Here are four potential landing spots for Darnold if he is, indeed, traded before the 2022-2023 season begins. Seattle Seahawks. Seattle’s quarterback room consists of Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob...
SEATTLE, WA
The Game Haus

Philadelphia Eagles’ Player Spotlight: DeAndre Torrey

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back DeAndre Torrey according to NFL Network. Torrey played a North Texas during his college tenure and had a lot of success with the Mean Green. This article will discuss his college career and what DeAndre Torrey can bring to the table at running back for the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest

Marshawn Lynch’s arrest story is getting crazier by the day. New details of the NFL icon’s DUI arrest from Tuesday morning continue to surface, and this time around, it involves a shocking confession from the former five-time Pro Bowl running back. Lynch was arrested on the morning of Aug. 9 in Las Vegas for supposedly […] The post Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Game Haus

Potential Trade Destinations For Roquan Smith

The Bears and Roquan Smith haven’t agreed to a contract extension, which has resulted in the linebacker requesting a trade. Here are five potential trade destinations for Roquan Smith. 1. Los Angeles Chargers. Smith will likely want to go to a contender, not that he will have a bunch...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis.

