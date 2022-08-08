Single tickets on sale now for 2022-23 Walton Arts Center season

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 8, the Walton Arts Center announced that single tickets are now on sale for the 2022-23 season.

According to a press release, the season, which runs from August 2022 through June 2023, features more than 60 shows including the Cate Brothers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, David Sedaris and Winnie the Pooh. If you want to see all the shows in a series, subscriptions are still available for P&G Broadway Series, Starrlight Jazz Club and West Street Live.

You can also still curate your arts experience with the “Create Your Own subscription” offer. Choose shows from any series except for Starrlight Jazz Club and West Street Live to make your custom three-, five- or seven-show subscription package. Create Your Own subscribers also get early access to new shows added throughout the year and discounts on most shows, including Broadway.

Single tickets and subscription packages can be purchased in-person at Walton Arts Center Box Office on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. by calling 479-443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org .

Single tickets for Artosphere classical music performances will go on sale this fall, and the single tickets for the remainder of Artosphere programming will go on sale this winter.

2022-23 Season by Series

P&G Broadway Series

My Fair Lady , August 9-14 – 8 performances

Pretty Woman : The Musical , September 20-25 – 8 performances

Chicago , November 8-13 – 8 performances

Tootsie , January 17-22 – 8 performances

Moulin Rouge! The Musical , February 9-12 and 14-19 – 14 performances

Hadestown , May 23-28 – 8 performances

Coca-Cola Night Out Series

Legally Blonde The Musical, October 14-16 – 4 shows

A Conversation with Fran Lebowitz, November 29 | 7 pm

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas , December 2-3 | 7 pm – 3 shows

Time for Three, January 24 | 7 pm

Complexions Contemporary Ballet’s STAR DUST: From Bach to Bowie , March 16 | 7 pm

Starrlight Jazz Club

Amina Figarova Quintet, October 8 | 7:30 pm

Edward Simon’s Femeninas: The Songs of Latin American Women , December 16 | 7:30 pm

Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience with Elio Villafranca & Friends, January 27 | 7:30 pm

Ulysses Owens Jr.’s Generation Y, March 4 | 7:30 pm

Brianna Thomas Sextet, April 7 | 7:30 pm

West Street Live

The Texas Gentlemen, October 6 | 7:30 pm

Cate Brothers, October 28 | 7:30 pm

James McMurtry, December 8 | 7:30 pm

Lilly Hiatt Band, January 6 | 7:30 pm

Davina & the Vagabonds, January 26 | 7:30 pm

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, March 10 | 7:30 pm

Land O’Lakes Concert Series

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, September 15 | 7 pm

The Robert Cray Band, September 27 | 7 pm

Gaelic Storm We Missed You Tour , November 15 | 7 pm

The Music of Sam Cooke – The King of Soul , January 30 | 7 pm

Family Fun Series

Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s The Nutcracker , November 25-27 – 4 shows

Walton Arts Center & SoNA Present The Snowman: A Family Concert , December 11 | 2 pm

Trike Theatre, Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation and Dhirana Dance present The Jungle Book , March 25 | 4 pm

A Letter for Elena , April 23 | 4 pm

Annie, May 5-7 – 5 shows

Madagascar The Musical, June 2-3 – 4 shows

10×10 Arts Series

Aida Cuevas 45 th Anniversary – Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo with Mariachi Aztlán, October 20 | 7 pm

Anniversary – Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo with Mariachi Aztlán, October 20 | 7 pm Aquila Theatre’s Pride & Prejudice , October 27 | 7 pm

Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, November 20 | 7 pm

The Swingles, December 4 | 7 pm

The 5 Browns, January 14 | 8 pm

LADAMA, March 30 | 7 pm

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players’ The Pirates of Penzance , April 1 | 8 pm

Duwendé, April 14 | 8 pm

Visceral Dance Chicago, April 20 | 7 pm

Artosphere Festival Orchestra – performance date will be announced and tickets will go on sale this fall.

Kellogg’s Kids Series

Winnie the Pooh , October 21-22 – 4 shows

Bluey’s Big Play , December 20-21 – 2 shows

Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard Boogie Starring Indigo Blume , March 5 | 4 pm

Windmill Theatre’s Hiccup! April 16 | 4 pm

LOL@WAC

Menopause the Musical , January 10 | 7 pm

Spamilton: An American Parody , January 28 | 8 pm

David Sedaris, April 25 | 7 pm

Tig Notaro, June 23 | 8 pm

Film @ WAC

Hocus Pocus, Oct. 30 | 4 pm

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Party, Oct. 31 | 8 pm

Indie Films Central and South America curated by the Fayetteville Film Fest, Jan. 13 | 7 pm

Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase curated by the Fayetteville Film Fest, March 11 | 7 pm

Indie Films Artosphere curated by the Fayetteville Film Fest, May 12 | 8 pm

Pride Showcase curated by the Fayetteville Film Fest, June 22 | 7 pm

Other Shows

VoiceJam Competition, April 15 | 7:30 pm

More information is available here .

