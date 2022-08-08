Read full article on original website
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Aug. 12
Weatherly beat Marian in scholastic golf action on Friday. Weatherly moved to 2-0 on the season by posting a 368-412 Schuylkill League victory over Marian. Jack Nemshick earned medalist honors for the Wreckers with a score of 86. Owen Broskoskie also carded a 93 for the winners. The Colts (1-1)...
Times News
Carbon Fair Queen shows a less royal side
Even though they’re both queens, you can bet Queen Elizabeth would never do what Queen Kiersten did on Wednesday. Obviously they are of two opposite social statures. Queen Kiersten - Kiersten Gursky - is the 2022 Carbon County Fair Queen. She took off her tiara and sash, put on...
Times News
New Jim Thorpe scholarship to honor boy’s memory
A new scholarship is available to students graduating from Jim Thorpe High School, creating a lasting legacy in memory of Hunter Wolfe, who passed away from cancer in 2011. Established by Ella Farnell, a Wolfe family friend, the Hunter’s Heroes Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Carbon County Community Foundation will award a $500, one-year, nonrenewable scholarship each year to a graduating Jim Thorpe senior who exhibits great leadership and involvement in the community.
Times News
Lavine comes home to Panther Valley
Mark Lavine will begin his first head football coaching job this fall - and it couldn’t be a more perfect fit for the 1991 Panther Valley High School graduate. After years as an assistant coach at four different schools, Lavine will take over the reigns at his alma mater.
Times News
70 years on the airwaves; Lansford radio station marks milestone
When WLSH-1410 AM broke through the airwaves in December of 1952, it was the only radio station in Carbon County. “This is the radio station WLSH, the Voice of the Panther Valley from Lansford, Pennsylvania,” engineers said on a test broadcast at 12:20 a.m. Dec. 18. Seventy years later,...
Times News
Ali venue hosts ‘kickoff’ event Five area programs take part in Schuylkill County Football Coaches Assosciation Media Day
DEER LAKE - The great Muhammad Ali used it to prepare for some of his biggest fights. On Wednesday, historic ‘Fighter’s Heaven’ showcased the next generation of athletes ready to step up to the challenge when the bell rings. The site of Ali’s famous training camp was...
Times News
Miller named to fill Jim Thorpe council seat
A two-man race to fill a vacant Jim Thorpe Borough Council seat was decided by the mayor Thursday night when council couldn’t break a 3-3 deadlock despite two tries. When the dust settled, Mayor Michael Sofranko cast the tiebreaking vote for Jay Miller over Andrew Roberts, citing Miller’s 49-year experience with the fire company as a key factor given the fact he’ll be chairing the borough’s emergency services committee.
Times News
Palmerton announces season tickets, Meet the Bombers Night
The Palmerton Area School District will be offering season passes for the upcoming fall sports season. They will be on sale Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9-11 a.m. at the stadium. Palmerton will be hosting Meet the Bombers on Thursday Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Season passes will also be on sale that night at the stadium for the upcoming football season from 6-8 p.m.
Times News
JT light poles draw criticism
PPL Electric is replacing light poles in downtown Jim Thorpe and early reviews from residents have included descriptions such as “hideous” and “an abomination.”. Borough council was peppered with comments during its Thursday night meeting regarding the poles, 18 of which the utility company is swapping out on West Broadway.
Times News
Fair schedule
• Ronnie McDowell, with Nashville artist Leigh Pollari, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., main stage. • Demolition Derby for youth and adults will run at 7 p.m. in the arena. • Craft beer, wine garden, Buster the Clown and Amazing Anastasinis. Friday:. • Lehighton High School Band, 5 p.m. in...
Times News
Outdoor concert in Tamaqua
Summer heat and humidity have returned. But oppressive weather didn’t stop a free outdoor concert held Sunday in Tamaqua. Here, acoustic performer John Kanahan of Maryland entertains a full house from the stage at the rear patio of The Wabash restaurant despite an ongoing threat of thunderstorms. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Family still struggles 10 years after drownings
Ten years ago, Tiffany Lobach of Lehighton suffered incomprehensible grief when she lost a son and her mother the same day. Her mother drowned in the Lehigh River trying to save her son. He died later that night in the hospital. Lobach is using that tragedy as an instrument to...
Times News
Reading and Northern adds new coach car
An updated passenger coach has been added to the Lehigh Gorge trains in Jim Thorpe. Coach number 450, “The Pagoda,” is named after the famous Reading Pagoda found just south of the city of Reading. Referred to as a heavyweight 6-axle car, it was originally built in the...
Times News
The six sites
Schuylkill County commissioners approved six farms to be appraised and surveyed as part of their applications to the Farmland Preservation program. If they are accepted into the program, the county program will buy development rights to the land. Commissioner Gary J. Hess and Commissioners’ Chairman Barron L. Hetherington voted in...
Times News
What you can see at the fair tonight
The Carbon County Fair opens at 4 p.m. today at the fairgrounds at 3285 Little Gap Road, Palmerton. The fair concludes Saturday with hours from 2-10 p.m. Admission is $7 for anyone 6 or older. Tonight. • The Lehighton High School Band will perform at 5 p.m. in the arena,...
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Monroe County:. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 along Meixsell Valley Road in Ross Township. Troopers said Mark D. Haydt, 56, of Kunkletown, was driving a 2013 Buick Lacrosse westbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the road and crashed into and through a garage/storage building located off the right side of the road.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Rodger L. Diehl to Rodger L. Diehl, 1054 Municipal Road, Lehighton, property at 1543 Picnic Woods Road, $1. Rodger Diehl to Elaine M. Diehl, 1054 Municipal Road, Lehighton, three transactions, property at 583 Municipal Road, property on Ben Salem Road and property at 1374 Ben Salem Road, $1 each. Frances...
Times News
Jim Thorpe to seek grant for license plate cameras
Jim Thorpe Borough is applying for a Local Share Account grant that could give its police department added technology to assist in investigations. The grant, if received, would go toward Automatic License Plate Recognition cameras and software that would scan license plates and store information in a database. “We have...
Times News
On this date: Aug. 13, 1973
The Rev. Thomas Haines, formerly of Chicago, was called by a vote of 96-2 yesterday to be the pastor of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, North Weissport. He will succeed the Rev. Melvin I. Hamet Jr., who resigned in May to become pastor of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Allentown.
