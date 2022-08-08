ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Cardi B Shows Off Her 'Mustache' in Makeup-Free Photo

Cardi B's refreshing candor continues. In a photo shared on Twitter on Thursday, the "I Like It" rapper, 29, stripped away her glam to reveal her "mustache" and bare-faced complexion. "Forehead foreheading, mustache mustaching," the Grammy winner captioned the photo. This is not the first time the singer has been...
People

Everyone's Favorite Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale for $80 Right Now

Summer might be winding down, but Birkenstock season never ends. Sure, the instantly-recognizable sandals reach their peak popularity during the summer, but many celebrities continue wearing them into fall and, for those who live in warm climates like California, even with socks come winter. TLDR; Birkenstock sandals are a smart footwear choice year-round, and now's the perfect time to invest in a new pair.
People

Princess Diana's Wedding Dress: Everything to Know

Princess Diana's 1981 wedding gown is arguably one of the most iconic bridal looks of all time. When she married Prince Charles, Diana was only 20 years old and quickly became one of the world's most publicized figures. In anticipation of the July 29 ceremony, fans and media outlets alike were wild with curiosity about what Diana would wear down the aisle.
People

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Not in Touch After Split as She Admits Interest in Tom Schwartz

It's really over for Southern Charm couple Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Thursday, Green, 27, confirmed she's no longer in contact with Rose, 42, after the pair split in July. When asked if things are "amicable" between the former couple, Green said she's not so sure about fostering any kind of relationship with Rose moving forward.
