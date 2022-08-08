Read full article on original website
Cardi B Shows Off Her 'Mustache' in Makeup-Free Photo
Cardi B's refreshing candor continues. In a photo shared on Twitter on Thursday, the "I Like It" rapper, 29, stripped away her glam to reveal her "mustache" and bare-faced complexion. "Forehead foreheading, mustache mustaching," the Grammy winner captioned the photo. This is not the first time the singer has been...
Everyone's Favorite Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale for $80 Right Now
Summer might be winding down, but Birkenstock season never ends. Sure, the instantly-recognizable sandals reach their peak popularity during the summer, but many celebrities continue wearing them into fall and, for those who live in warm climates like California, even with socks come winter. TLDR; Birkenstock sandals are a smart footwear choice year-round, and now's the perfect time to invest in a new pair.
Kaley Cuoco Held Personal 'Intervention' After Divorce, Asked' Flight Attendant' Production for 'Help'
Kaley Cuoco asked for help when she needed it most. While filming season 2 of HBO's The Flight Attendant, the lead didn't shy away from asking for support while processing her split from ex-husband Karl Cook. "One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all...
Ricki Lake Shares Transformation Photos Following Treatment for Hair Loss: 'Finally at Peace'
Ricki Lake is showing off her hair transformation. The actress and former television host, 53, shared a post on Instagram Wednesday of side-by-side images of her tresses from December 2019 and January 2021. In the caption of her post, Lake praised hair care brand Harklinikken for her "dramatic" hair improvement.
Angelina Jolie Is 'So Excited' and Emotional While Dropping Daughter Zahara Off at Spelman College
Angelina Jolie is a proud Spelman mom to Zahara Jolie-Pitt!. The Eternals star recently dropped her 17-year-old daughter off at Spelman College, as seen in photos shared by Vice President for Student Affairs Darryl Holloman on Instagram. The mother and daughter met with Holloman and school president Dr. Helene Gayle.
Princess Diana's Wedding Dress: Everything to Know
Princess Diana's 1981 wedding gown is arguably one of the most iconic bridal looks of all time. When she married Prince Charles, Diana was only 20 years old and quickly became one of the world's most publicized figures. In anticipation of the July 29 ceremony, fans and media outlets alike were wild with curiosity about what Diana would wear down the aisle.
Celebrities Remember Anne Heche After Actress Dies at 53: A 'Resilient and Courageous Soul'
Members of the Hollywood community are remembering Anne Heche after she died at age 53, following a fiery car wreck in Los Angeles. Heche's rep confirmed her death to PEOPLE on Friday, saying, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," in a statement on behalf of Heche's family and friends.
Keke Palmer Gets Candid About Acne Struggles in Vulnerable Make-Up Free Instagram: 'I'm So Tired'
Keke Palmer is continuing to share her skin journey. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Nope star — who has been very open about her longtime struggles with cystic acne — candidly shared her frustrations about doctors not yet developing a "cure" for adult acne in a makeup-free Instagram video.
Kanye West Gets Matching Tattoos with Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy: 'We Here Forever Technically'
Kanye West is "forever" connected to Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy. On Wednesday, the trio showed off their matching tattoos in an Instagram photo. Lacy, 24, shared the image of himself, Lil Uzi Vert, 27, and the "Stronger" rapper, 45, holding out their arms, their new ink on full display on the inside of their arms just above the elbow.
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Toned Legs in Daisy Dukes While Debuting Her New Roller Skates Line
That's the question Jessica Simpson asked on Instagram on Wednesday while debuting a brand new roller skate line to her Jessica Simpson collection. The Rollstar Roller Skates come in five sparkly, snazzy designs (all $179), and Simpson showed off the pink sequin style and the green leopard print ones on the 'gram — alongside her signature Daisy Dukes.
Chandler Powell Thanks 'Amazing Wife' Bindi Irwin for Taking Care of Him After He Gets His Tonsils Removed
Chandler Powell is thankful for his wife, Bindi Irwin. In a sweet Instagram post shared Wednesday, Powell, 25, expressed his gratitude for the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, who's been looking after him following his tonsillectomy. "Just wanted to write a note to my amazing wife❤️," he captioned a selfie...
'Diva' Cat Steals the Spotlight from Opera Singer in Viral TikTok: 'What a Legend'
Audiences can't get enough of a "diva" cat who upstaged his opera-singing owner during a performance on TikTok. In the clip, which has been viewed more than 4.1 million times, the cat named Maximino is ready for his moment in the spotlight. He interrupts his owner @maura.music and takes over mid-performance by mewing along to the music.
Kris Jenner Gifts Daughter Kylie a Rare Hermès Bag for Her 25th Birthday — Watch Her Open It!
Kylie Jenner took home some fabulous gifts on her 25th birthday!. Hours after celebrating her big day on a boat with family and friends, the Kardashians star posted a video to TikTok Thursday featuring footage from the festivities — which included special presents from mom Kris Jenner. In the...
Watch Travis Barker Play the Drums with Kourtney Kardashian on His Lap: 'Practice Makes Perfect'
Travis Barker is showing off his multitasking skills!. On Friday, Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian gave fans another dose of PDA — but this time, the Blink-182 drummer proved he could simultaneously do what he does best. "Practice makes perfect 🥁," Barker, 46, captioned a video on Instagram of...
Tiffany Haddish Says She Checked with Usher Before Making Herpes Joke About Him
Potentially awkward topics aren't off-limits for Tiffany Haddish's material, even when it comes to people she knows — but she makes sure to get their approval first. The actress and comedian, 42, said in her cover interview for Cosmopolitan's 2022 Travel issue that "I check and verify with people" before making jokes that involve them.
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Not in Touch After Split as She Admits Interest in Tom Schwartz
It's really over for Southern Charm couple Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Thursday, Green, 27, confirmed she's no longer in contact with Rose, 42, after the pair split in July. When asked if things are "amicable" between the former couple, Green said she's not so sure about fostering any kind of relationship with Rose moving forward.
Martha Stewart Gushes Over 'Charming Boy' Pete Davidson After Viral Meme: 'The Son I Never Had'
Martha Stewart is keeping it strictly platonic (and maybe maternal) with Pete Davidson. The Martha Stewart Living mogul, 81, laughed off a recent meme that suggested she and the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, were dating after a source told PEOPLE last week that he and Kim Kardashian called it quits.
