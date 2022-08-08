Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest
Marshawn Lynch’s arrest story is getting crazier by the day. New details of the NFL icon’s DUI arrest from Tuesday morning continue to surface, and this time around, it involves a shocking confession from the former five-time Pro Bowl running back. Lynch was arrested on the morning of Aug. 9 in Las Vegas for supposedly […] The post Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars
Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
Without a winning season since 2016, the Washington Commanders are looking forward to more than just a new identity. Under the name Commanders for its first season, the team brought in starting quarterback Carson Wentz to lead the new era. Behind the scenes, Washington and owner Daniel Snyder have been involved in multiple serious allegations of misconduct, casting a pall over the entire organization.
Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears
The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp
Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has been working hard to challenge his teammates during training camp, and so far he’s been impressed by one particular player. After the first couple weeks of camp, Allen had rave reviews for wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Via Bills Beat reporter Sal Capaccio, Allen singled McKenzie out as the […] The post Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season
Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has not been one to shy away from sharing just how he truly feels about his new team, whether about his early impressions of head coach Mike McDaniel or on the potential of Tua Tagovailoa. When it comes to the Dolphins’ new-look offense, he sees that the group can be […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was forced out of the team’s preseason game with an injury. In the first quarter of the game, Zach Wilson took off for a run. He eventually went down with a non-contact injury. Preseason football pic.twitter.com/vyMS4KOyzv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 13, 2022 The Jets are currently saying that […] The post Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him
Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume. After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy
Kyle Shanahan has had his fair share of disputes in the NFL since he came onto the scene. This time around, however, the San Francisco 49ers head coach has taken a shot at the league for what some might see as a very trivial matter. Well, this isn’t the case for the 42-year-old shot-caller. Hats. […] The post ‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera drops truth bomb on Carson Wentz critics
Multiple Washington Commanders players and coaches have shared glowing reviews of Carson Wentz ever since the veteran passer joined the organization in March. Still, there has been growing outside doubt on whether Wentz will truly thrive as the starting quarterback for Washington, unlike was the case in the latter years of his tenure with the […] The post Commanders head coach Ron Rivera drops truth bomb on Carson Wentz critics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh
Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and he’s now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is on the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Steelers battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason opener vs. Seahawks
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a lot of uncertainty heading into the 2022 preseason. Once iconic Ben Roethlisberger left his position as starting quarterback, observers expected a new era of Steelers football to begin. Naturally, the fan base wanted to see how their favorite club would look in this new incarnation.
Buccaneers RB injured in first quarter of preseason
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to have more hurt bodies to deal with, as veteran running back Giovani Bernard reportedly injured his ankle during Saturday’s preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at home, according to the Bucs. Linebacker Cam Gill was also ruled out of the game because of a foot issue.
Colts QB Matt Ryan sounds off after first in-game action after 14-year Falcons run
Matt Ryan made his highly-anticipated Indianapolis Colts debut on Saturday in what turned out to be a brief cameo for the former Atlanta Falcons star quarterback. It was our first glimpse at the former MVP in a new uniform, and quite frankly, it will need some getting used to. For...
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Kirk Cousins dealt shocking COVID-19 blow ahead of Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders
The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a shocking blow ahead of Sunday’s NFL preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the contest, per the team’s Twitter account. Coach Kevin O’Connell announces that Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game. […] The post Kirk Cousins dealt shocking COVID-19 blow ahead of Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022
Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass...
‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking
The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is not expected to be resolved any time soon. Mayfield will get the start in the Panthers’ preseason opener against the Washington Commanders but both QBs will get plenty of reps. Mayfield is setting himself apart from Darnold in one key way. Panthers players told […] The post ‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett’s game-winning TD has Steelers fans crowning him king in preseason
Kenny Pickett backers just witnessed their dream preseason debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie come to life. Pickett quarterbacked the heck out of their game during his time on the field and hardly looked like a green signal-caller nervous about his first big league snaps. The Steelers’ first-round pick tallied 95 yards and was deadly […] The post Kenny Pickett’s game-winning TD has Steelers fans crowning him king in preseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0