Richmond, VA

NASCAR: Start Times, TV Information Revealed for Weekend at Richmond Raceway

By Nick Geddes
Outsider.com
5 days ago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34plXt_0h9H1pgw00

Doctor Strange said in “Avengers: Infinity War” that “we’re in the endgame now.” The same can be said about the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, which has just three races remaining before the playoffs begin in September. The Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway is the last short track race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season.

Known as “America’s Premier Short Track,” Richmond will host its 132nd Cup Series race Sunday. The .75-mile oval has been a winning-ground for Toyota’s, which have featured in victory lane in nine of the last 13 races at Richmond.

Race Information:

  • Name: Federated Auto Parts 400
  • Date: Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022
  • Time: 4 p.m. (CT)
  • Location: Richmond Raceway | Richmond, Virginia
  • Distance: 400 laps
  • TV: USA
  • Weather: High 84, Low 63 | 4% Chance of Rain
  • Tickets: Available on richmondraceway.com

Who Needs to Win at Richmond as NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Near?

Denny Hamlin took home the trophy back in April, his fourth-career NASCAR Cup Series victory at his hometown track. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Martin Truex Jr., raced his way to a fourth-place finish. Truex Jr. will be looking to be in the same position as Hamlin was this time around as time is ticking on his playoff aspirations. Truex Jr. is fourth in the points standings, but hasn’t won this season. 15 drivers have won this year following Kevin Harvick’s victory Sunday at Michigan, meaning that a win is paramount for Truex Jr.

With the unpredictability of Watkins Glen and Daytona looming, Richmond marks his best shot to get it done. The 2017 Cup Series Champion does have a history of success at Richmond. He’s won in three of his past six starts, including last September’s race.

Ryan Blaney sits in the same boat as Truex Jr. Blaney is second behind only Chase Elliott in the points standings – 119 points off the pace – but has yet to win. More importantly is the number 19. That’s the difference between he and Truex Jr. in the points standings. As it stands, Blaney would qualify for the playoffs. Truex Jr. would not.

Blaney doesn’t come in as one of the favorites at Richmond, however, based on his recent performances at the track. In 12 starts, Blaney’s recorded just one top-10 finish. A good sign for his chances is that it came earlier this season, when he started from the pole position.

The Kurt Busch Issue

The best case scenario for the duo would be for both to win in one of the final three races. Such a scenario would catapult both into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. It would also mean that 17 drivers would have won this season. With 16 drivers earning playoff berths, that would push the driver with the least amount of points who has a victory out of the playoff picture.

That driver is Kurt Busch, who sits 20th in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings. Busch has missed the last three races with a concussion. It is uncertain if he will be back behind the wheel this weekend at Richmond.

