——— O.M. Frink, Civil War veteran, Indian fighter and since 1872 a resident of Oregon, died at the home of his eldest son, Guy J. Frink, Philomath, OR., on June 26. Mr. Frink was the son of Gilbert Frink, once well known in New York city. At the age of 23 he enlisted with the Minnesota Volunteers and served three years during the Civil War. He saw active service in fighting the Indians at the time of the Minnesota massacre, and was later honorably discharged from the Army on the account of disability.

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO