philomathnews.com
Brad’s Blog: Tribal members from anywhere can go to OSU paying in-state tuition
Students that are members of one of the country’s 574 federally recognized tribal nations can go to Oregon State University paying in-state tuition rates — a significant savings for those individuals. The new rates, which cover all for-credit courses, go into effect beginning with the fall term. Along...
philomathnews.com
Quilters share passion for providing ‘fabric hug’
In a darkened bedroom in Albany, a baby girl born to a drug-addicted mother and experiencing withdrawal lies in her crib. Over in Philomath, a preteen feels the weight of the world coming down after going through the emotional ordeal of moving in with a foster family. And up in Salem, a visually-impaired 7-year-old boy tries to make sense of a difficult challenge that to an outsider would seem like a simple task.
philomathnews.com
County commissioners looking to ‘talk trash’ with residents
The Benton County Board of Commissioners invites the community to “talk trash” this fall by participating in Benton County Talks Trash. The board directed county staff to follow recently released recommendations addressing a wide range of issues relating to solid waste and its disposal in the mid-Willamette Valley, including the future of the Coffin Butte landfill.
philomathnews.com
Mount Union Stories: O.M. Frink (1838-1918)
——— O.M. Frink, Civil War veteran, Indian fighter and since 1872 a resident of Oregon, died at the home of his eldest son, Guy J. Frink, Philomath, OR., on June 26. Mr. Frink was the son of Gilbert Frink, once well known in New York city. At the age of 23 he enlisted with the Minnesota Volunteers and served three years during the Civil War. He saw active service in fighting the Indians at the time of the Minnesota massacre, and was later honorably discharged from the Army on the account of disability.
philomathnews.com
City schedules emergency council meeting for Friday to discuss streetscapes
The Philomath City Council plans to meet at 6 p.m. Friday at City Hall to provide direction on funding for the Downtown Safety and Streetscapes Improvement Project. City Manager Chris Workman at the Aug. 8 council meeting reported that the lowest of four construction bids for the project came in a couple of million dollars over the budget. As a result, an engineer had planned to go through the bids line-by-line in an effort to determine how those increased financial responsibilities should be split between the Oregon Department of Transportation and the city of Philomath.
philomathnews.com
Streetscapes project clears latest financial hurdle
The Philomath City Council reaffirmed its commitment to the Downtown Safety and Streetscapes Project on Friday evening with unanimous approval of the city’s portion of a $2.5 million budget overrun on construction costs. The Oregon Department of Transportation will pay $2.2 million of the amount over the estimated construction...
philomathnews.com
Summit Summer Festival coming back after 2-year absence
The Summit Summer Festival returns for its 43rd year on Saturday, Aug. 20, to the small community northwest of Blodgett after a two-year absence, organizers announced. Barbara Sobo Gast, Summit community publicity coordinator, announced that the celebration will run from noon to 7 p.m. at the Summit Community Center. She describes the event as a festive, colorful, outdoor festival for all ages that features “a full day of old-time country fun, crafts, arts, friendship and music.”
