(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week. We’re introducing you to Max! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society. Max is a sweet, scruffy little bundle. He loves to go for walks, play with toys, and nap on his dog bed or on the couch with his family. His family described him as a super loving dog who really likes going for car rides – he even knows the word “ride”! They also said that he is house trained and happy to meet new people. Max has no experience with cats or other dogs.

EASTHAMPTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO