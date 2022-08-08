ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWLP 22News

NEHA hosting introduction to handball tournament

(Mass Appeal) – The sport of handball is making a resurgence in popularity and it is such a fun game to play, which is why the Holyoke Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a tournament for all skills levels. Will Ortiz, Jr. Founder and CEO of New England Handballers Association, along with his wife, Nancy Ortiz, who is a Co-Founder and CFO, join us now for more on handball.
“Critical” drought leading to more water restrictions

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State environmental officials have upgraded the Connecticut River Valley region to a level three, or “critical” drought, and more local communities are issuing water restrictions as a result. In Easthampton, the city has banned all non-essential water use, such as washing your car...
Pet of the Week: Meet Max!

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week. We’re introducing you to Max! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society. Max is a sweet, scruffy little bundle. He loves to go for walks, play with toys, and nap on his dog bed or on the couch with his family. His family described him as a super loving dog who really likes going for car rides – he even knows the word “ride”! They also said that he is house trained and happy to meet new people. Max has no experience with cats or other dogs.
