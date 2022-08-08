ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Delco reaches agreement with Crozer Health to keep behavioral health services intact

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. After months of deliberation over the continuation of behavioral health services, Delaware County has reached a settlement with Crozer Health and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, to keep its facilities open.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Philadelphia achieves near complete compliance with city employee vaccine mandate

The City of Philadelphia’s workforce is nearly 100% compliant with the workforce vaccination mandate for COVID-19. According to a release, more than 22,000 employees are either fully vaccinated, have received one dose of the vaccine, or have an approved or pending exemption request. Employees exempt will continue to be required to follow additional safety protocols, including routine testing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
‘We’re just surviving’: Report details COVID’s long-term impacts on Philly students

Mikayla Jones has spent most of her high school experience so far during a global pandemic. It’s not how the 17-year-old rising senior pictured this time in her life. “I feel like I had this fairy tale dream of what high school was supposed to be, and due to COVID, I didn’t really get that,” she said. “I left high school in freshman year with a group full of friends, and I came back without them.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
National Convening of Black Mayors returns to Philadelphia

Municipal leaders from across the country gathered in Philadelphia this week for the 2nd Annual National Convening of Black Mayors. The event is being held at WHYY Studios in collaboration with African-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) of Pa., N.J., and Del., and media partner 6abc. Mayors attending in-person:. Hardie Davis...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia is full of ‘violence interrupter’ initiatives. Can a new faith-based coalition move the needle?

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In the minutes before 9 p.m on a recent Tuesday night, a dozen people trickled onto the corner of 15th and Dauphin in North Philly and exchanged hugs and fist bumps. They dressed casually on this summer weeknight — baseball caps, jeans, jerseys — ready to approach anyone in need of a job or a prayer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OSHA investigates deaths of Amazon workers in New Jersey

Federal work-safety investigators are looking into the death of an Amazon worker and an injury that potentially led to the death of another employee, adding to a probe already underway following a third fatality during the company’s annual Prime Day shopping event in mid-July. All three Amazon workers died...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
State senator introduces hospital reform legislation to address ‘destabilizing effect’ from recent closures

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A state senator who represents Chester County plans to introduce legislation to address the flurry of hospital closures and service shutdowns that have swept through the region in recent years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bonus Interview: Poet Airea D. Matthews

In 2020, poet AIREA D. MATTHEWS was awarded a Pew Fellowship and joined the Radio Times Regional Roundup to talk about her life, family, inspiration, challenges and share some of her work. Since that time, Matthews, who earned an economics degree at Penn before finding her niche in poetry, has received several accolades.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
UC Townhomes protest encampment dismantled; residents vow the ‘fight’s not over’

The University City Townhomes protest encampment was broken up by law enforcement Monday following a court order. Residents and activists took to the streets in protest. For more than 30 days, an encampment has been set up on the property protesting the potential sale and redevelopment of the complex after it was announced last year that the owners would not renew their HUD contract with the federal government.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Coming to Philly this fall: Bike lane patrol officers

This upcoming fall, the Philadelphia Parking Authority plans to deploy eight officers on bicycles to ensure bike lanes remain car-free. Illegal parking in bike lanes is a common occurrence, particularly due to delivery drivers who double park. WHYY student interns Noel Chacko and Zora Ball talked with various stakeholders about...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
