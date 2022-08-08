Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Delco reaches agreement with Crozer Health to keep behavioral health services intact
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. After months of deliberation over the continuation of behavioral health services, Delaware County has reached a settlement with Crozer Health and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, to keep its facilities open.
Philly Reclaim, beloved Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday
After eight years of business, Philly Reclaim, a Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday. On Saturday, volunteers were clearing out the 20,000 square-foot warehouse, and founder Greg Trainor was chopping up the materials that were left. Customers flocked to the warehouse over the last week after learning...
Philly schools could go mask-optional after the first 10 days of class
Philly schools will require students and staff to wear masks for the first 10 days of the school year and then could go mask-optional after that, district officials announced Friday. “This is an extra precaution for everyone’s health and well-being,” said Kendra McDow, the district’s chief medical officer....
Philly’s life sciences real estate market has cooled. Brokers hopeful for recovery
For the first time in nearly a decade, demand for life sciences and biotech real estate in Philadelphia is showing signs of slowing, if only temporarily. The state of the U.S. economy, particularly over the last couple of months, is one of the main reasons why. Tyler Vandegrift, managing director...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philly public schools push to hire more support staff before first day of school
The first day of school is just a little more than two weeks away, and while the School District of Philadelphia has made progress in hiring teachers and counselors, it still has hundreds of essential support roles to fill. Last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a shortage...
Philadelphia achieves near complete compliance with city employee vaccine mandate
The City of Philadelphia’s workforce is nearly 100% compliant with the workforce vaccination mandate for COVID-19. According to a release, more than 22,000 employees are either fully vaccinated, have received one dose of the vaccine, or have an approved or pending exemption request. Employees exempt will continue to be required to follow additional safety protocols, including routine testing.
‘We’re just surviving’: Report details COVID’s long-term impacts on Philly students
Mikayla Jones has spent most of her high school experience so far during a global pandemic. It’s not how the 17-year-old rising senior pictured this time in her life. “I feel like I had this fairy tale dream of what high school was supposed to be, and due to COVID, I didn’t really get that,” she said. “I left high school in freshman year with a group full of friends, and I came back without them.”
National Convening of Black Mayors returns to Philadelphia
Municipal leaders from across the country gathered in Philadelphia this week for the 2nd Annual National Convening of Black Mayors. The event is being held at WHYY Studios in collaboration with African-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) of Pa., N.J., and Del., and media partner 6abc. Mayors attending in-person:. Hardie Davis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philly’s African American Museum moving to the Ben Franklin Parkway
After nearly 50 years at the same site, the African American Museum in Philadelphia is on the move. During a news conference on Thursday, officials announced the museum is relocating to the former Family Court Building at 1801 Vine Street, walking distance from Philadelphia’s “Museum Mile” along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Philadelphia is full of ‘violence interrupter’ initiatives. Can a new faith-based coalition move the needle?
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In the minutes before 9 p.m on a recent Tuesday night, a dozen people trickled onto the corner of 15th and Dauphin in North Philly and exchanged hugs and fist bumps. They dressed casually on this summer weeknight — baseball caps, jeans, jerseys — ready to approach anyone in need of a job or a prayer.
SeaWorld CEO to meet with family, Jesse Jackson amid Sesame Place discrimination lawsuit
This story originally appeared on 6abc. SeaWorld’s CEO is scheduled to meet with the family of two 6-year-old Black girls who were seen on a viral video being snubbed by a costumed character at Sesame Place. Marc Swanson will meet with the girls’ parents and Rev. Jesse Jackson on...
Pa. doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’
A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania. “Oz simply isn’t trusted by real medical professionals,” Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OSHA investigates deaths of Amazon workers in New Jersey
Federal work-safety investigators are looking into the death of an Amazon worker and an injury that potentially led to the death of another employee, adding to a probe already underway following a third fatality during the company’s annual Prime Day shopping event in mid-July. All three Amazon workers died...
Naloxone giveaway part of Trenton baseball team’s Addiction Awareness Night
Fans attending Saturday’s Trenton Thunder baseball game against the West Virginia Black Bears will receive free naloxone. The giveaway is part of the ball club’s Addiction Awareness Night, in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Human Services and City of Angels, a recovery organization. Jon Bodnar, chief...
State senator introduces hospital reform legislation to address ‘destabilizing effect’ from recent closures
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A state senator who represents Chester County plans to introduce legislation to address the flurry of hospital closures and service shutdowns that have swept through the region in recent years.
Bonus Interview: Poet Airea D. Matthews
In 2020, poet AIREA D. MATTHEWS was awarded a Pew Fellowship and joined the Radio Times Regional Roundup to talk about her life, family, inspiration, challenges and share some of her work. Since that time, Matthews, who earned an economics degree at Penn before finding her niche in poetry, has received several accolades.
UC Townhomes protest encampment dismantled; residents vow the ‘fight’s not over’
The University City Townhomes protest encampment was broken up by law enforcement Monday following a court order. Residents and activists took to the streets in protest. For more than 30 days, an encampment has been set up on the property protesting the potential sale and redevelopment of the complex after it was announced last year that the owners would not renew their HUD contract with the federal government.
Coming to Philly this fall: Bike lane patrol officers
This upcoming fall, the Philadelphia Parking Authority plans to deploy eight officers on bicycles to ensure bike lanes remain car-free. Illegal parking in bike lanes is a common occurrence, particularly due to delivery drivers who double park. WHYY student interns Noel Chacko and Zora Ball talked with various stakeholders about...
Bugs, birds, and plants: This writer wants you to embrace nature in Philly
Philadelphia might be a concrete jungle full of tall skyscrapers and rumbling cars, but the city is also home to hundreds of species of birds and plants, even snakes and slime (yes, slime). Urban wildlife exists all around us, and Bernard “Billy” Brown is on a mission to get people...
Philly’s ‘Heatline’ is seeing an increase in demand amid dangerous heat
As Philadelphia continues to battle extreme heat, the city’s Corporation for Aging says its “Heatline” is seeing more demand than in years past. The city is currently under a Heat Health Emergency, which is set to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday, barring an extension. Since the PCA...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0