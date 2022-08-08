ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

INTRODUCTIONS

Meet Whitney Hall

Whitney Hall is a Savannah native and Air National Guard service member who is gearing up to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her business, HallofSneakz. Voted Connect Savannah’s ‘Best Shoe Store’ in 2021 and 2022, HallofSneakz is a specialty sneaker boutique that vends exclusive and sought-after athletic shoes. Hall initially started HallofSneakz as an online retailer back in 2016 from her apartment in Atlanta. And last year, Hall opened her first brick and mortar store in the heart of downtown Savannah at 30 W York St.
Larry T. Deal

Mr. Larry T. Deal, age 75 passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in the care of Hospice after a long illness. He was the son of Emit C. and Lucile Roberts Deal of Statesboro. The Bulloch County native was a 1965 graduate of Statesboro High School...
Jerald Gordon "Bo" Donaldson

Mr. Jerald Gordon “Bo” Donaldson, age 50, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. He was born and raised in Statesboro, Georgia. Bo was a 1989 graduate of Portal High School. Following high school, Bo worked various jobs until working in the family auto sales business; Which is now Bo’s Auto Sales, he owned and operated the business until his death.
Natasha Canty

It is with great sorrow, we announce the passing of Ms. Natasha Canty, who entered rest, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah, Georgia. She will greatly be missed by her family and friends. We extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences at this time. Final...
Ernest Hancock

Mr. Ernest Hancock passed away on August 9, 2022 at the The Gardens at Southern Manor in Statesboro, GA. He was born to the late Berle E. Sr. and Evelyn Brinson Hancock in Mulkey Hospital Millen, GA. Ernest was raised in Rocky Ford and attended grammar school in Rocky Ford and graduated from Screven County High School where he lettered in football.
What's drawing Hollywood to the Peach State?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Film and television industry productions spent $4.4 billion in the state during the fiscal year. According to the Georgia film office, a total of 412 productions were hosted in the state of Georgia between July 2021 and the end of June 2022. So, what’s drawing light, camera, and action to the […]
Margaret "Maggie" Lucille Shipes

Margaret “Maggie” Lucille Shipes, 86, of Statesboro passed away August 7, 2022, at home surrounded by her family, friends and her dog, Taco. Maggie was a member of Merrywood Baptist Church but also visited Clito Baptist Church. Born in Terre Haute, Indiana on July 23, 1936 to Paul...
Mike And Matt Taste Burnt Church Distillery Whiskeys

Burnt Church Distillery is located on Bluffton Road in Bluffton, South Carolina. South Carolina has always been a state that grew rice. Thus it is natural that Burnt Church Distillery would use South Carolina rice in somel of their whiskeys. They contacted me a few weeks ago and asked if I would like to taste some of their whiskeys. I agreed and they sent me four sample bottles. Matt and I tasted them and found them all to be good, solid whiskeys. They are:
SAD BUT TRUE: Gerald's Pig and Shrimp shutting down for good

Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
Michael Wyman Owen Sr.

Mr. Michael Wyman Owen Sr., age 68, passed away on Tuesday, August 2nd 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is...
Evans County Teachers of the Year recognized

Teachers of the Year (TOTY) for three of Evans County Charter School System’s schools – Claxton Elementary, Middle and High Schools – were recognized during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting. TOTY include Andrea Whitfield (CES), Lee Anne Lane (CHS) and Sharon Yurek (CMS). Lane was...
GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
Daniel "Dan" Lawrence Deal

Daniel “Dan” Lawrence Deal, a lifelong resident of Bulloch County, passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on August 6, 2022. Dan was born to the late Carter Lewis Deal and Marie Franklin Deal. He left home only to proudly serve his country in the U. S. Army and then afterward, he returned to his roots.
Joseph Eason acquires Burns World Travel

𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟒𝟔 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚, 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬. 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐧, 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐡 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬. Joseph and Patty were previously partners in the business from 2003 until 2010.
