ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kansas City Star

High school custodian drowns while rescuing 8-year-old in river, Iowa officials say

By Mike Stunson
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05n8zK_0h9GyFnF00

A 42-year-old man is being referred to as a “hero” after officials say he drowned while rescuing an 8-year-old boy struggling to swim in the Iowa River.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the drowning happened on Friday, Aug. 5, in a rural part of the county about 40 miles south of Cedar Rapids. When the 8-year-old entered the river and began struggling, Wegayewu Faris and a kayaker tried saving him, according to the sheriff.

The boy was rescued and bystanders performed CPR on him, but Faris became submerged. His body was found about an hour after he went under the water, sheriff’s officials said.

The sheriff said Faris and the child are not related and were a part of separate families who went to the river to go fishing. He called Faris and the bystander “instrumental” in saving the 8-year-old, who was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals.

Faris was an evening custodian at City High School in Iowa City, school principal John Bacon wrote in a Twitter post. He said Faris demonstrated a “selfless act of bravery.”

“A kind, amazing person,” Bacon said of Faris. “He drowned saving the life of a young child. A hero.”

He had worked at the high school for 17 years, the Iowa City Community School District said in a statement.

Family members are attempting to bring Faris’ body back to his native Ethiopia, according to a GoFundMe. He was a husband and father to three children, ages 12, 8 and 6.

“Wegayewu took care of everyone around him in any way that he could,” the GoFundMe states. “He had a very big heart, hardworking hands, a very determined mindset and a smile that could brighten a dark room.”

18-year-old drowns while saving little brother, Missouri dad says. ‘A true hero’

16-year-old jumps into river to save 3 girls, cop as car sinks, Mississippi police say

Man trying to save woman jumped into river in Kentucky. His body was found months later

Comments / 3

Related
KCRG.com

One dead, one injured in Benton County crash

Iowa Dept. of Public Safety starts study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair. The Iowa Department of Public Safety started a new study on whether there is a problem with human trafficking at the Iowa State Fair and other large events in the area. Updated: 1 hour ago. Republican...
BENTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State student found dead

Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police. Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m. Police say a Honda Civic was...
KCJJ

OWI suspect charged after crashing into Iowa City apartment building

A drunk driving suspect has been arrested after she crashed her car into an Iowa City apartment building. Iowa City Police say just after 12:15 Saturday morning 37-year-old Jennifer Kennedy of Westgate Circle drove her car off the roadway on the 400 block of South Linn Street. The Lexus then went over a retaining wall and hit the apartment building at 412 South Linn.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Iowa River#Mississippi#Accident#City High School
KCJJ

Marion man accused of repeatedly using racial slur to address Johnson County deputy

A drunk driving suspect is accused of repeatedly using a racial slur when addressing an Iowa City Police officer. The deputy pulled over 21-year-old Cameron Williams of Marion just after 2am Saturday as he was driving his 2010 Nissan Maxima the wrong way down Market Street with his headlights off. Williams reportedly got out of the car and fled on foot, but was eventually tasered and captured.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check

An eastern Iowa hospital has been cited by the state for hiring, without a full background check, a nurse who was later fired for the suspected theft of opioid narcotics. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals reports that in January a registered nurse working at Iowa City’s Mercy Hospital procured a 100-microgram vial of […] The post Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident

A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty man arrested with stolen car at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a North Liberty man they say was found with a stolen car at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate deputies were called to the casino parking lot on Highway 22 at 12:30 Thursday morning for a stolen vehicle with stolen license plates. Investigators say they also found a stolen Surface Pro tablet.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
Davenport Journal

LCSO: 2 injured following motorcycle crash at Sutliff Rd and Day Rd

Linn County, IOWA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred right after 9 p.m. Friday. It happened at Sutliff Rd and Day Rd. Linn County Sheriff’s deputies, Linn County Rescue crews, Mt Vernon Lisbon Police Department officers, Mt Vernon Lisbon Fire Department crews and Lisbon Mt Vernon Ambulance personnel responded to a report of a single vehicle crash.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Blood center for Iowa City area hospitals issues “urgent” message about low supply

A provider of blood to Eastern Iowa hospitals has issued an urgent message: They’re running out of blood. ImpactLife is appealing to all current and potential donors to schedule donations. The blood center said in a Friday news release that heading into the weekend, it had just a one-day inventory of type O-negative red blood cells and just a two- to three-day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types. With the decrease in blood inventory, they are asking all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments this weekend and in the days ahead.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident

It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
BOONE, IA
WTWO/WAWV

Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park

A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference to a theft Sept. 23, […]
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington

A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
WASHINGTON, IA
KWQC

Police respond to Davenport home Monday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown Street late Monday. According to police, officers had a search warrant for the home in relation to an ongoing investigation. No arrests were made during the search. A TV6 crew on the scene...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
12K+
Followers
921
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy