Johnstown, NY

CNY News

Find Out Why SUNY Oneonta Selected This Candidate As Police Chief

Dirk R. Budd has been named Chief of Police for SUNY Oneonta. Budd replaces Acting Chief William Henn. Henn will return to his former role as assistant chief. "I am pleased that our search for a new Chief has resulted in such a talented and experienced individual as Chief Budd,” SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle said in a statement received by CNY News.
ONEONTA, NY
CNY News

Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris

The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
MORRIS, NY
CNY News

Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility

A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: July 26-August 3

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people in connection with an alleged arson in the Town of Delhi. 34-year-old Amanda Nodine is facing felony and misdemeanor charges including violating an order of protection and setting a fire that damaged property. Separately, Nodine’s alleged co-conspirator, Chance Byington, 25, is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to the case.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Pet Of The Week–‘Zero’

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – his name is “Zero”. Each Tuesday morning on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.
ONEONTA, NY
CNY News

Bainbridge Woman and Dog Die in Sidney Crash

A Bainbridge woman and a dog are dead following a crash over the weekend in Delaware County. New York State Police say the name of the 58-year-old woman killed in the single-vehicle crash in the Town of Sidney July 31 has not been released. The woman’s vehicle was traveling on...
SIDNEY, NY
CNY News

Investigation Continues Into Fatal Delaware County Crash

The Delaware County Sheriff’s office is still investigating a fatal crash that happened early last week but still have not released the names of those involved. Authorities say a female passenger of a car was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of County Highway 10 and State Highway 23 in Davenport Tuesday, July 27.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Fatal Crash In The Town Of Davenport

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 23 and County Highway 10 in the Town of Davenport. A preliminary investigation found that a car traveling northwest on Highway 10 was struck by a pickup truck traveling southwest on Route 23. The crash happened as the car entered the intersection on Tuesday, July 26th, Delaware County Sheriff Craig Dumond said in a media release.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Police ID Victim in Fatal Crash on State Route 23 in Roxbury

Police are identifying the victim in a fatal crash last week. The New York State Police says 79-year-old RoseMarie J. Windisch of Jefferson, New York was killed in a two-car crash that took place at approximately 10:35am on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The incident took place on State Route 23...
ROXBURY, NY
CNY News

22-Year-Old Passenger Killed on Shacktown Mountain Road in Pittsfield

Passenger Killed in Crash on Shacktown Mountain Road in Pittsfield. A fatal crash in Pittsfield is under investigation. Troopers with the New York State Police, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsfield Fire Department, Sherburne EMS, and Otsego EMS responded to the call regarding a crash at approximately 2:06am on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The incident took place on Shacktown Mountain Road in Pittsfield, New York.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Expanded Time To Tan Celebrating Grand Reopening In Oneonta

It's amazing what happens during a pandemic. Yes, there is a good side to the whole thing. Many people took stock of their careers and decided to try something different and that translated into new businesses popping up all over. In Oneonta alone, several new businesses have come about in...
ONEONTA, NY
CNY News

State Police Arrest Oneonta Man Following 23-Hour Standoff

It was a situation that arose at about 8:00 pm on Saturday in Oneonta, NY with State Troopers arriving at the home of an Oneonta man whose residence is located near the Farmhouse Diner on State Route 7 on Emmons Hill Road. According to State Police, their intention was to interview him for his involvement in a theft from Price Chopper in Oneonta on June 20th.
ONEONTA, NY
