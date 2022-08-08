Read full article on original website
Delaware County Man Accused of Injuring Ill Woman, Contributing to Death
A Delaware County man is being charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of a woman who had been suffering a medical event on August 1. New York State Police say 46-year-old Justin Valk of Davenport is accused of inflicting additional physical harm to 47-year-old...
Find Out Why SUNY Oneonta Selected This Candidate As Police Chief
Dirk R. Budd has been named Chief of Police for SUNY Oneonta. Budd replaces Acting Chief William Henn. Henn will return to his former role as assistant chief. "I am pleased that our search for a new Chief has resulted in such a talented and experienced individual as Chief Budd,” SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle said in a statement received by CNY News.
Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris
The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility
A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
Symbol Of America’s Freedom Rescued From Cooperstown, New York Area
When I say "Eagle", what comes to mind? Is it that the band from Los Angeles that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998? Is it a song by the Steve Miller Band? Or is it that proud bird that flies in the air and represents what's great about America?
250 Illegal Dirt Bikes and ATVs Seized in New York State! Is Yours Next?
Have you seen large groups of people riding dirt bikes and ATV's around the Capital Region? There have been more than a few reports of erratic driving along Washington Avenue Extension near Walmart. Are they riding legal? Are they a danger to pedestrians and other vehicles on the road? Many say yes!
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: July 26-August 3
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people in connection with an alleged arson in the Town of Delhi. 34-year-old Amanda Nodine is facing felony and misdemeanor charges including violating an order of protection and setting a fire that damaged property. Separately, Nodine’s alleged co-conspirator, Chance Byington, 25, is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to the case.
Pet Of The Week–‘Zero’
Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – his name is “Zero”. Each Tuesday morning on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.
Bainbridge Woman and Dog Die in Sidney Crash
A Bainbridge woman and a dog are dead following a crash over the weekend in Delaware County. New York State Police say the name of the 58-year-old woman killed in the single-vehicle crash in the Town of Sidney July 31 has not been released. The woman’s vehicle was traveling on...
Gray Area: The New York County with the Oldest Population
They say age is just a number, but the numbers don't lie: Some counties are older than others. The website 24/7 Wall Street recently released a study on the counties with the oldest populations in each state. Americans now are living longer than ever, due primarily to advances in health...
Investigation Continues Into Fatal Delaware County Crash
The Delaware County Sheriff’s office is still investigating a fatal crash that happened early last week but still have not released the names of those involved. Authorities say a female passenger of a car was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of County Highway 10 and State Highway 23 in Davenport Tuesday, July 27.
Road Trip! Touch All The Bases in Awesome Otsego County!
Otsego County is one of the great tourist destinations in Upstate New York. While certainty the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown is the main visitor magnet, there are plenty of other places to visit and enjoy in the county. On this road trip list you will...
Fatal Crash In The Town Of Davenport
A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 23 and County Highway 10 in the Town of Davenport. A preliminary investigation found that a car traveling northwest on Highway 10 was struck by a pickup truck traveling southwest on Route 23. The crash happened as the car entered the intersection on Tuesday, July 26th, Delaware County Sheriff Craig Dumond said in a media release.
Bassett Healthcare Network Invests Nearly 50 Million For Pay Increases
Bassett Healthcare Network said it is increasing pay for more than 1,200 caregiver employees in central New York. Following a full compensation evaluation, Bassett will be raising salaries to reward workers and incentivize retention efforts. “I can never say it enough – our caregivers and practitioners are the heartbeat of...
Police ID Victim in Fatal Crash on State Route 23 in Roxbury
Police are identifying the victim in a fatal crash last week. The New York State Police says 79-year-old RoseMarie J. Windisch of Jefferson, New York was killed in a two-car crash that took place at approximately 10:35am on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The incident took place on State Route 23...
22-Year-Old Passenger Killed on Shacktown Mountain Road in Pittsfield
Passenger Killed in Crash on Shacktown Mountain Road in Pittsfield. A fatal crash in Pittsfield is under investigation. Troopers with the New York State Police, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsfield Fire Department, Sherburne EMS, and Otsego EMS responded to the call regarding a crash at approximately 2:06am on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The incident took place on Shacktown Mountain Road in Pittsfield, New York.
Friends of Recovery Leads New York With First Narcan Vending Machine
(FOR-DO) is getting ahead of the crowd in New York State when it comes to preventing death from opioid overdoses which happen all too often. The Turning Point on Elm Street in Oneonta is now home to the first ever Naloxone (aka Narcan) vending machine in New York State. Naloxone...
Thousands Without Power Following Severe Central New York Storm
Last evening a damaging rainstorm brought hard rain and wind, enough to leave many without power in Chenango Delaware, and Otsego Counties according to NYSEG. Thousands of residents are still without power this morning and crews are out working hard to restore power to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.
Expanded Time To Tan Celebrating Grand Reopening In Oneonta
It's amazing what happens during a pandemic. Yes, there is a good side to the whole thing. Many people took stock of their careers and decided to try something different and that translated into new businesses popping up all over. In Oneonta alone, several new businesses have come about in...
State Police Arrest Oneonta Man Following 23-Hour Standoff
It was a situation that arose at about 8:00 pm on Saturday in Oneonta, NY with State Troopers arriving at the home of an Oneonta man whose residence is located near the Farmhouse Diner on State Route 7 on Emmons Hill Road. According to State Police, their intention was to interview him for his involvement in a theft from Price Chopper in Oneonta on June 20th.
