Alabama tops Georgia in first USA Today preseason college football poll

By Chelena Goldman
 5 days ago
Alabama head coach Nick Saban Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The countdown to college football truly kicked off as the top 25 coaches poll dropped on Monday with an interesting ranking.

Despite losing to the Georgia Bulldogs in last season's championship game, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide topped the USA Today poll. The defending champions come in third place on the poll, behind Bama and No. 2-ranked Ohio State.

As USA Today points out, preseason polls aren't any kind of indicator as to how a team will play once the season gets underway. In fact, Alabama has won only one championship during the six times the Tide have been named No. 1 in the preseason coaches poll.

Nevertheless, the poll shows that the Crimson Tide are still very much the team to beat, regardless of the rumors that have floated around about the team this offseason. Saban has been at the center of multiple storylines this summer, most notably for being accused of breaking recruiting protocol and for potentially counting down to his retirement.

MOULTON, AL
