Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 6, Grazed by Bullet in North Philadelphia
A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet as he sat in a car when someone opened fire on a Philadelphia street Friday afternoon, police said. The child was in the rear seat when a gunman fired on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue in North Philadelphia around 12:11 p.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman in Her 60s Stabbed to Death Inside South Philly Home
A woman in her 60s was found stabbed to death inside her South Philadelphia home and a 16-year-old is being considered a person of interest in the killing, Philadelphia police said. Officers arrived to the home along South 20th Street, near Wolf Street, just before 12:30 a.m. Friday to find...
NBC Philadelphia
Photos Show Man Police Say Killed Motorcyclist in Hit-&-Run
Léelo en español aquí. More than two weeks after a minivan driver struck and killed a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run crash, police in Delaware County have released photos that they hope help them track down the man behind the wheel. In a series of tweets, Upper Darby...
NBC Philadelphia
Fight Over Woman May Be Cause of Deadly Shooting Outside Philly Popeye's, Cops Say
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A fight over a woman may have prompted a shooting outside a Philadelphia Popeye’s restaurant that left a young man dead and two others injured, police sources told NBC10 sister station Telemundo 62. The 19-year-old victim, who was also an employee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
Murder Charges Reinstated in I-95 Crash That Killed Pa. Troopers, Pedestrian
A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against a woman in a crash on a Philadelphia interstate that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania troopers and a civilian earlier this year. Common Pleas Court Judge Lillian Ransom’s decision Wednesday comes more than a month after a municipal court judge dismissed...
NBC Philadelphia
First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City
The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
NBC Philadelphia
Truck Crash Shuts Down I-476 West of Philly
Two 18-wheelers and a van crashed on Interstate 476 and shut down the busy highway west of Philadelphia during the second half of the evening rush hour Friday. A person was reported trapped in one of the vehicles, which could be seen turned on their sides. All northbound lanes were...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Die in Truck Crash That Closed I-95 in Delaware for Hours
Two men died when their BMW was struck by a box truck along a dark section of Interstate 95 in New Castle County Thursday night, Delaware State Police said. The wreck closed the southbound lanes of the interstate for about six hours. Authorities responded to the crash involving the truck...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
Masks Required for 1st 10 Days of Philly School Year, Optional Thereafter
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Masks will be required for all for the first 10 days of the upcoming School District of Philadelphia school year, but they will be optional thereafter as long as coronavirus transmission levels are not high. Provided transmission levels remain low or medium,...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Day of Progress:' Sesame Place Owners Meet With Rev. Jesse Jackson, Families
Civil rights activists said it was a “day of progress” after a meeting with the owners of Sesame Place in Bucks County over recent claims of discrimination. The activists, including Reverend Jesse Jackson, held a briefing Thursday afternoon outside of Sesame Workshop in New York, N.Y. The meeting...
NBC Philadelphia
Dog Lovers, Grab Your 2022 National Dog Show Tickets Now
Get ready to give these dogs a round of "a-paws:" it is almost time for the National Dog Show. Tickets are now on sale for the annual Kennel Club of Philadelphia (KCP) event at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania this fall. On Nov. 19 and 20, the...
NBC Philadelphia
More Bang for Your Buck: Budget-Friendly Family Fun at the Jersey Shore
NBC10 is one of more than 20 news organizations collaboratively reporting on solutions to poverty and Philadelphia’s push towards economic mobility. The Jersey Shore is a popular vacation destination for families in our region during the summer months, but you don’t have to break the bank for an unforgettable visit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
Free Philly Pools Have Already Started to Close: Here's the Schedule
Summer isn't even over but a sure sign of summer is coming to an end. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation announced in a news release that they would begin closing pools this week. The free public pools began closing on Thursday, Aug. 11, and will continue to be drained on a rolling basis through Sept. 7.
NBC Philadelphia
Temple U.'s Faculty Union Calls Fall Semester Masking Policy ‘Irresponsible'
A union representing faculty members at Temple University has taken issue with the school’s new optional masking policy less than two weeks before the start of the fall semester, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) issued a statement on Wednesday demanding that the...
NBC Philadelphia
BMW Golf Championship Coming to Wilmington, Del.
Fore! Wilmington Country Club is hosting this year's BMW Championship, bringing the best of the best in golf to Delaware starting Thursday, Aug. 16. The tournament is the second event of three in the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Tour playoffs in the FedExCup. The outcome of the championship determines which 30 golfers will go on to play at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club for the tour championship.
Comments / 0