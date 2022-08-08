ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Recycled plastic bridge in Yorkshire Dales the 'county's first'

A Yorkshire Dales bridge made out of recycled plastic is claimed to be the first of its kind in North Yorkshire. The newly-installed footbridge crossing Swinney Beck, near Masham, would "last longer than a timber frame", North Yorkshire County Council said. The old bridge, between Ellingstring and Healey, was replaced...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy