Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
Binghamton Ranks Among Lowest ‘Stressflation’ Rates In New York
From longer work hours to being stretched thin at home, to high inflation causing very real and worrisome financial fears, in the last few years, New Yorkers have faced new levels of stress beyond what we could have previously imagined. However, even though we're facing a new set of challenges...
Why Are People in New York Painting Their Trees Purple and What Does It Mean?
Drive down virtually any rural road in Pennsylvania and if you look closely enough, you’ll notice that there are fewer no trespassing signs and more purple strips of paint on trees. What does it mean and is there a Purple Paint law in New York?. The Purple Paint law...
Here Are The Top 8 Insanely Rich People in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world, according to Forbes,. With 107 billionaire residents, worth over $640 billion, The Big Apple is home...
New York Tourist Destination Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in USA
A popular destination for Hudson Valley vacationers has been recognized as one of the most beautiful lakes in the country. There are two types of people; those who vacation at the beach and those who vacation at the lake. While there is much debate over the best beaches in the country, lake vacationers seem to be a little more low-key about their favorite destinations. They know they've got a good thing going and the last thing they want is more people discovering their peaceful lake.
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families
There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
Peaches And Jalapenos? The New York State Fair’s Newest Food Is A Unique One
It's hard to believe that the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse is almost here. I'm glad it's back at full speed after the last 2 years. It's one of the trips that I look forward to because of the famous butter sculpture, 25 cent milk, live music and most of all, the state fair food.
UPS Refused To Give Driver Fan In Dangerous Heat In New York State
UPS has come under fire for not providing a driver here in New York with a fan in his vehicle during the extreme heatwave that affected most of the state. The driver was told that it was a 'corporate decision,' according to VICE. Lewis also posted the portion of the...
Otsiningo Park Reopens Post-Spiedie Fest
Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson is getting back to normal following several days of setup then three days of spiedies, hot air balloons, concerts and thousands of visitors. The cleanup for Spiediefest is continuing but the popular park was set to reopen to the general public Tuesday, August...
Dangerous Algal Bloom in Cayuga Lake
A trip to the Finger Lakes this weekend could be spoiled by an aquatic bacteria. The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting a Harmful Algal Bloom (cyanobacteria bloom) in the Tompkins County portion of Cayuga Lake. The health department cautions Harmful Algal Bloom, or HABS can cause illness in some...
New York State Motor Vehicle Inspections – What You Need To Know
What's one of the things we tend to forget about the most? Well, for me, when it comes to my personal vehicles and even the Whale car, it's remembering when the inspection is due. Sure, it's staring me right n the face every time I get behind the wheel, but...
New Laws For History Classes In New York State
There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
Broome & Other Counties to Develop Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is instructing local governments, including counties like Broome, to have plans in place for preventing domestic terrorism. In a news release from the Democrat’s office, counties are being encouraged to develop Threat Assessment and Management Teams as part of their Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans with $10-million in state money available to assist them.
Pennsylvania Man Loses Guns During Move in Susquehanna County
It's safe to say just about everyone has lost something in a move, but a Pennsylvania man's loss has eyebrows raised. Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating what started as a gun-owner thinking he was just forgetful turning into a stolen weapon complaint. Troopers say a 49-year-old Telford, Pennsylvania...
Inmates, No More… New York Changes What We Call People Behind Bars
What term do you use when referring to a person in jail or prison? We have always known that person described as an 'inmate' of the correctional system, or other outdated terms. That is about to change in New York State as part of a legislative package to promote greater fairness and restore dignity for justice-involved individuals, according to the New Yórk State Governor Kathy Hochul's website.
Could Binghamton University Police Receive Covid Bonuses?
Binghamton University Police could be in line for pandemic hazard duty bonuses if New York State answers the call of the state Police Benevolent Association. The PBA addressed the letter to the New York State Division of Budget and SUNY Chancellor asking for University Police across the state to be eligible to receive the pandemic bonuses. Other eligible professions for the pandemic pay bonuses include food service staff, housekeeping aides, maintenance workers, and medical secretaries and administrative support.
New York Makes Changes to State Prison System
According to a press release from Governor Kathy Hochul's office, New York has made changes to protocols in the state prison system and the terminology used. After the signing of the legislative package, people in the state prison system will now be referred to as "incarcerated individuals" rather than "inmates." This was done in an effort to minimize the dehumanization reported by individuals impacted by the criminal justice system.
Attempted Murder Trial For Accused Trooper-Shooter in 2nd Week
The Attempted Murder trial of a Colesville man accused of shooting and wounding a New York State Trooper in June of last year is dragging through its second week. Jason Johnson is accused of shooting Trooper Becky Seager while his father, David Johnson is also on trial, accused of evidence tampering.
Cortland Men Flee Tractor Supply Theft, Found With Drugs
Two City of Cortland men are facing felony counts following an investigation into a complaint abut a man stealing from Tractor Supply on Route 13 then taking off in a vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the business in the Town of Cortlandville on Sunday, August 7 when Tractor Supply staff said they saw a man steal something then drive off.
