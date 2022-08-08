ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

New York Tourist Destination Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in USA

A popular destination for Hudson Valley vacationers has been recognized as one of the most beautiful lakes in the country. There are two types of people; those who vacation at the beach and those who vacation at the lake. While there is much debate over the best beaches in the country, lake vacationers seem to be a little more low-key about their favorite destinations. They know they've got a good thing going and the last thing they want is more people discovering their peaceful lake.
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families

There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
Otsiningo Park Reopens Post-Spiedie Fest

Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson is getting back to normal following several days of setup then three days of spiedies, hot air balloons, concerts and thousands of visitors. The cleanup for Spiediefest is continuing but the popular park was set to reopen to the general public Tuesday, August...
Dangerous Algal Bloom in Cayuga Lake

A trip to the Finger Lakes this weekend could be spoiled by an aquatic bacteria. The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting a Harmful Algal Bloom (cyanobacteria bloom) in the Tompkins County portion of Cayuga Lake. The health department cautions Harmful Algal Bloom, or HABS can cause illness in some...
New Laws For History Classes In New York State

There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
Broome & Other Counties to Develop Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is instructing local governments, including counties like Broome, to have plans in place for preventing domestic terrorism. In a news release from the Democrat’s office, counties are being encouraged to develop Threat Assessment and Management Teams as part of their Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans with $10-million in state money available to assist them.
Inmates, No More… New York Changes What We Call People Behind Bars

What term do you use when referring to a person in jail or prison? We have always known that person described as an 'inmate' of the correctional system, or other outdated terms. That is about to change in New York State as part of a legislative package to promote greater fairness and restore dignity for justice-involved individuals, according to the New Yórk State Governor Kathy Hochul's website.
Could Binghamton University Police Receive Covid Bonuses?

Binghamton University Police could be in line for pandemic hazard duty bonuses if New York State answers the call of the state Police Benevolent Association. The PBA addressed the letter to the New York State Division of Budget and SUNY Chancellor asking for University Police across the state to be eligible to receive the pandemic bonuses. Other eligible professions for the pandemic pay bonuses include food service staff, housekeeping aides, maintenance workers, and medical secretaries and administrative support.
New York Makes Changes to State Prison System

According to a press release from Governor Kathy Hochul's office, New York has made changes to protocols in the state prison system and the terminology used. After the signing of the legislative package, people in the state prison system will now be referred to as "incarcerated individuals" rather than "inmates." This was done in an effort to minimize the dehumanization reported by individuals impacted by the criminal justice system.
Cortland Men Flee Tractor Supply Theft, Found With Drugs

Two City of Cortland men are facing felony counts following an investigation into a complaint abut a man stealing from Tractor Supply on Route 13 then taking off in a vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the business in the Town of Cortlandville on Sunday, August 7 when Tractor Supply staff said they saw a man steal something then drive off.
