mymoinfo.com
J98 Blood Drive Was A Success
(Farmington) J98 and the American Red Cross partnered for a blood drive on Friday at the VFW in Farmington. Julie Gustafson is with the American Red Cross. She says the blood drive was a success. There are always opportunities to give the gift of life. Gustafson tells us about a...
mymoinfo.com
Annual Big River Run coming up in September
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Parks Foundation annual Big River Run is coming up on Sunday, September 18th. Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Division Manager Craig Luetkemeyer says typically 150-200 runners come out per year and it all starts and ends at the Northwest Sports Complex. Luetkemeyer adds they are...
mymoinfo.com
JPAD changes in leadership working out well
(Crystal City, Festus) The Joachim Plattin Ambulance District is making the transition to operating without Administrator Curt Stueve. Stueve has retired from the district after a lengthy career as a 1st Responder. Ken Strathmann is the Deputy Chief of JPAD. He says Curt hasn’t left completely, he’s still helping out.
mymoinfo.com
Disability Resource Association New Mentoring Program
(Festus) Disability Resource Association in Festus has a new program offered to its consumers. DRA Director Nancy Pope says the program is called Jefferson County Peer Mentoring. Other than DRA, there are a lot of groups, agencies and organizations part of the new peer mentoring program. My MO Info ·...
mymoinfo.com
New JCSO North Zone office completed
(Hillsboro, High Ridge) After a long process, the new Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office North Zone facility is finally completed. Sheriff Dave Marshak says they drew up the plans to renovate a nearby space from the old location and it looks great. Sheriff Marshak says the new office also includes...
mymoinfo.com
Gary Thebeau – Service 2pm 8/13/22
Gary Thebeau of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 2:00 Saturday at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Gary Thebeau will be 1 to 2 Saturday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
Clarence “Gene” Hall – Service 8/16/22
Clarence “Gene” Hall of St. James died last Tuesday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 11 at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation for Clarence Hall will be Monday evening from 5 until 8 at Britton-Bennet Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Has First Confirmed Case of Monkey Pox
(Park Hills) The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in St. Francois County. The health department in Park Hills is investigating the background of the case. Kim Ashley provides an update on the national health emergency. There are now 19 confirmed cases of the Monkey Pox in Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash
(Park Hills) A man from Park Hills was injured Wednesday night in a motorcycle accident in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on the West Exit, south of Highway 8 when 38-year-old Dale Metcalf failed to make a curve, ran off the road, back onto the roadway and then overturned.
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills & Leadington Yard Sale Maps for This Weekend On Sale Now
(Park Hills-Leadington) A massive yard sale will include residents of Leadington and Park Hills this weekend. Tamara Coleman is the executive director of the Park Hills/Leadington Chamber of Commerce. She says maps of all yard sales are on sale now. It’s two dollars for each map with authorized yard sales...
mymoinfo.com
Wayne Anthony Reiter — Service TBA
Wayne Anthony Reiter of Festus passed away Monday, August 8th, he was 70 years old. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Winifred Helen “Winnie” Boyd — Service 8/15/22 11 A.M.
Winifred Helen “Winnie” Boyd of Plattin passed away on Wednesday (8/10), she was 87 years old. The visitation for Winnie Boyd will be Monday (8/15) morning from 10 until the time of funeral services at 11 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
mymoinfo.com
Festus purchasing backup generators for its facilities
The City of Festus will be purchasing several backup generators for several of its facilities. Festus Public Works Director Matt Unrine says many of the generators are several years old and needed to be replaced. The generators will be purchased from CK Power in Festus and BRDA Electric in Fenton...
mymoinfo.com
Pevely Days coming soon!
Another family-friendly festival is coming soon. Pevely Days will take place next week and includes three days of activities and good times. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says they have plenty of things to offer over the three-day event. Pevely Days will take place next week with “family night” on...
mymoinfo.com
Keith “Coty” Pratt – Service 8/15/22
Keith “Coty” Pratt of Bismarck died last Sunday at the age of 37. The funeral service will be Monday evening at 6 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Coty Pratt will be Monday afternoon from 3 until 6 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Thursday, 8/11/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
mymoinfo.com
Mary Ann Hoelzel Courtois — Service 8/20/22 11 A.M.
Mary Ann Hoelzel Courtois of Bonne Terre passed away Monday, August 8th, at the age of 72. A memorial gathering for Mary Courtois will be Saturday morning, August 20th from 9 until the time of the memorial service at 11 at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in DeSoto. Burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in DeSoto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
mymoinfo.com
New Company in Farmington is Now Hiring
(Farmington) A new call center company is now hiring and holding job fairs at the Farmington Centene Center. City Administrator Greg Beavers is happy to welcome Communications Solutions L.L.C. The new company is located in the building formerly occupied by StarTek, another call center company in Farmington which closed July...
