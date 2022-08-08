ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Release New Song “Burning” from ‘Cool It Down’ Album

By Catherine Walthall
 2 days ago
Just when we’d almost given up all hope of new music from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the band announced that a new album was coming in the fall of 2022. The forthcoming album, Cool It Down, is the band’s first album in nine years following Mosquito in 2013.

And after dropping the lead single from said album, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (feat. Perfume Genius), the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are gracing fans with another tune. The song “Burning” is set for an August 10 release, and the band recently shared a snippet of that song on their social media accounts. Check out the sneak peek of the song below.

This new music comes after the band canceled a series of shows due to unspecified “health issues.”

“We are so sorry to announce that due to health issues we will be cancelling our upcoming shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Splendour in the Grass,” the band stated on their Instagram account in mid-July. “We apologize for such disappointing news, it weighs heavily on us. We’ve been waiting a long time to see you again and we hope to return soon to fulfill our commitments in good health and spirits.

“Wet Leg, we were so excited to play with you and hope we can do shows together in the future. All purchased tickets for the Sydney and Melbourne headlines shows will receive a full refund.”

Hopefully, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs—vocalist/pianist Karen O, guitarist/keyboardist Nick Zinner, and drummer Brian Chase—will recover their good health and continue to bring us top-tier jams. Check out the tracklist for Cool It Down below.

Cool It Down Tracklist

  1. Spitting Off the Edge of the World feat. Perfume Genius
  2. Lovebomb
  3. Wolf
  4. Fleez
  5. Burning
  6. Blacktop
  7. Different Today
  8. Mars

Photo: David Black / Grandstand Media

