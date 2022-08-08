NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Three cornerbacks -- two of which appear in the list for the first time -- will be revealed in Episode 2 (Nos. 90-81). With that in mind, former NFL quarterback David Carr provides his ranking of the top 10 cornerbacks heading into the 2022 NFL season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO