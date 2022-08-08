Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Insider: Gap between Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph 'isn't that great'
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky began the week atop the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Pickett allegedly may not be ready to face first-team defenses in meaningful games anytime soon, it seems Rudolph is closing whatever gap separates him and Trubisky ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III
The Washington Commanders have fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III, coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday. Assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina was promoted to lead the D-line. Reports of angst between Mills and the defensive line surfaced this offseason after the group underperformed in 2021. But Rivera noted that...
NFL
Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start preseason opener vs. Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start the team's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday night. The Browns added that they plan to play most of their starters on Friday in Jacksonville. Watson currently faces a six-game suspension for violating the...
NFL
Top 10 NFL cornerbacks in 2022: Jalen Ramsey not No. 1
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Three cornerbacks -- two of which appear in the list for the first time -- will be revealed in Episode 2 (Nos. 90-81). With that in mind, former NFL quarterback David Carr provides his ranking of the top 10 cornerbacks heading into the 2022 NFL season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
Top 10 most underrated NFL players: Justin Tucker, Keenan Allen deserve more recognition
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Five players will make their "Top 100" debuts in Episode 1 (Nos. 100-91), including one five-time All-Pro who's been overlooked by his peers for a decade. With that in mind, NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund provides her own ranking of the 10 most underrated players in the NFL.
Chicago Bears player provides reminder of the terrible playing shape of Soldier Field
Soldier Field is a legendary football stadium for many reasons, but it still has one incredibly major flaw — the
NFL
With Denver Broncos sale approved by NFL owners, franchise begins new era amid 'so much buzz'
Jobs are won and lost on a regular basis in the NFL, and it's commonplace to see turnover within a team. What is uncommon is what the Denver Broncos did recently: replacing the people holding arguably the most important and impactful titles in all of professional football -- owner, general manager, head coach and quarterback -- in a relatively short amount of time.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Breakout rookie candidates in preseason & dark-horse Super Bowl picks
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the news of Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton suffering a serious injury and Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade. Then, the guys each give breakout rookie candidates and rookies they can't wait to watch in preseason. To wrap up the show, the pair pick dark-horse Super Bowl candidates.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
Rams HC Sean McVay announces he signed extension this offseason
The Rams are keeping their Super Bowl-winning duo together for the future. During his Tuesday news conference, coach Sean McVay confirmed he signed a contract extension with the club during the offseason. The news is more notable than a coach simply receiving an extension. There was a legitimate belief McVay...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC North fantasy preview (AKA the north remembers)
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from The Fantasy Lounge! They're answering the Question of the Day and breaking down the AFC North! Filling you in on who to draft and who to avoid. Finally, they're...
NFL
Browns WR/returner Jakeem Grant feared to have torn Achilles
The Cleveland Browns' revamped receiving corps may have lost a promising addition Tuesday when Jakeem Grant suffered an injury in practice. The receiver and second-team All-Pro returner is feared to have torn his Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Grant's injury left him in visible pain and required a...
NFL
Jaguars plan to play starters, including QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Friday vs. Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game. The plan will change for the second preseason game Friday against the Cleveland Browns. Pederson said Wednesday he plans to play starters a bit, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton fractures kneecap, likely out for season
Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton's season is likely over after he suffered a kneecap fracture, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday. The offensive lineman sustained an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap during Monday's session, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, and Becton will see a surgeon Wednesday. Saleh confirmed as much, telling reporters Becton would seek a second opinion.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bookmaker shares most popular bets for upcoming 2022 season
Judging by the way Americans bet millions of dollars on last Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, we’re all ready to scratch that NFL betting itch. Regular season win total markets have been open for months and money will continue to...
NFL
Packers confident in offensive line depth as David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins inch closer toward return
As of Aug. 10, the Packers are missing their top two offensive linemen. It's not ideal, but it also might not be for long. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday he's encouraged by the progress made by David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, but won't yet set a date for their returns.
NFL
Saints QB Jameis Winston being evaluated after leaving practice with foot injury
Jameis Winston left New Orleans Saints practice early Monday after "tweaking his foot", coach Dennis Allen told reporters. Allen added the starting quarterback was still being evaluated and had no update on the severity of the injury. "He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade out of Chicago
Roquan Smith's desire for a lucrative contract extension has yet to be addressed, and his camp's patience is running thin. The linebacker has formally requested a trade, according to a statement released on Tuesday. "The new front office regime doesn't value me here," Smith wrote in part. "They've refused to...
NFL
Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams to wear Matthew Stafford's No. 9 jersey
Matthew Stafford still stands atop the leaderboard for the most relevant passing statistics in Lions history, but he no longer has his number. The No. 9 jersey, made famous in Detroit by Stafford from 2009-2020, has a new assignment: rookie receiver Jameson Williams. The Alabama product officially switched his number...
NFL
With Mike Macdonald in charge, Ravens' D seeks redemption after frustrating, injury-riddled season
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens' defense understands how this looks. The unit is marching through unfamiliar territory as it prepares for this coming season. This is a defense that's been accustomed to rave reviews and dependable dominance. Now it's learning how it feels to pursue something that's been lost, knowing full well how critical a return to excellence is to all this team hopes to accomplish.
Christian Kirk: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
Christian Kirk has the chance of having a breakout year in 2022. After four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, the wide receiver signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to possibly be their WR1. At the age of 26, the Jaguars appear to see the potential in Kirk’s game. Now with a […] The post Christian Kirk: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0