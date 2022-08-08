Read full article on original website
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
New Hampshire dog owner shares story of dog's near-death experience to help other pet ownersB.R. ShenoyHooksett, NH
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach Will Include a Fireworks "Extravaganza" ShowDianna CarneyRevere, MA
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts exit sign collapses onto interstate roadway
At approximately 7:00am on Tuesday, Massachusetts police responded to reports that one of the state’s large green, exit signs had fallen over into the roadway on Interstate 190 southbound just prior to exit 1. First responders along with MassDOT engineers arrived to see the sign obstructing traffic in the...
WMUR.com
B-52 bomber crashed into Fremont woods on this day in 1959
FREMONT, N.H. — Wednesday marks 63 years since a B-52 bomber crashed into the woods in Fremont during a training mission. All eight people on board survived. They bailed out of the plane as it went down. Not much was known about the crash until an investigator explored the...
WCVB
Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway
ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
FireRescue1
LODD: Wis. firefighter, 20, dies after brain aneurysm following 2 calls
GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. — Firefighter Riley Daniel Ray Huiras died Wednesday, Aug. 3. He responded to two calls in a row on July 30, went home and reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm early on July 31. Huiras served with the Grand Rapids Volunteer Fire Department and was a member...
leominsterchamp.com
Crews battle high temperatures and flames at attic fire on Birch Street in Leominster
LEOMINSTER — Lilissandra De Oliveira was doing work around her home on Birch Street Monday afternoon when she smelled smoke. The first things she checked were the electrical outlets. Nothing was wrong there, so she went out into the yard. “When I got back,” De Oliveira said, “the house...
FireRescue1
Photos: Firefighting plane crashes into Texas lake
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper crashed into Lake Livingston around 5 p.m. Tuesday, KHOU reported. The plane was one of several that the Texas A&M Forest Service mobilized to help with fires in the Corrigan, Texas, area. The pilot sustained injuries and was rescued by...
FireRescue1
N.C. county firefighters, telecommunicators honored for saving lives
HENDERSON, N.C. — Employees of Vance County Fire Department were awarded medals for a fire call that took place earlier this year. Fire Chief Chris Wright and Firefighter Tyler Crews were awarded with the Medal of Valor, the highest award given by Vance County Fire Department. It is conferred on an employee "who saves the life of another person on the conditions of extreme danger and personal risk," Wright said.
Do The Electronic Toll Gantries On The Massachusetts Turnpike Clock Your Speed?
I did some traveling to the eastern part of the state over the weekend, which included 130 miles on the Mass. Pike, and yes, I DON'T have a transponder (EZ-Pass). I really don't know why, either, like it's just pure laziness at this point. The Pay By Plate MA Invoice.
25 Investigates: ‘Significant’ development in Harmony Montgomery case to be announced Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A “significant” update is expected in the investigation into Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, 25 Investigates has learned. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and the Manchester Police Department will provide that update Thursday at the NH Department of Safety’s Incident Planning and Operations Center, 110 Smokey Bear Blvd., Concord, N.H., the AG tells 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.
Police to search 3 NH communities as investigation into murders of mother, 2 young sons continues
CONCORD, N.H. — Law enforcement officials will be conducting searches in three New Hampshire communities on Wednesday as an investigation into the murders of a mother and her two young sons continues. Investigators are expected to scour the area of Interstate 93 between exits 17 and 20 in Concord,...
leominsterchamp.com
Fast-moving storm knocks out power to thousands, including city departments, in Leominster
LEOMINSTER — A fast-moving thunderstorm knocked out electricity to nearly 20% of the city’s households and businesses Tuesday afternoon, including several city buildings. Robert Kievra, a spokesperson for National Grid, said around 3,700 of the utility’s 19,757 customers in Leominster were affected by an outage that started at 1:34 p.m. The outages were centered in the western part of the city, including West Street, downtown, Pleasant Street, Exchange Street, Colburn Street and Merriam Avenue.
Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire
BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
By the side of the highway: Former home of Mount Carmel Church busy again
WORCESTER — The spot that was home to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church for nine decades is being reworked into a 370-unit apartment complex. The site has been busy in recent weeks, with wrecking crews clearing away the brick community center and a large crane lifting sections of a parking garage into place. Travelers on adjacent Interstate 290 have been able to watch the progress.
WCVB
Father dies in Everett, Massachusetts stabbing while protecting son near school
EVERETT, Mass. — A man died in a stabbing late Monday while protecting his son near a school in Everett, Massachusetts. Local and State Police were called at 10:15 p.m. to an area of Cherry Street. Police said a 45-year-old Everett man, identified by his family and friends as...
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
Wilmington Police: Man with six speakers mounted to roof of car arrested for disturbing the peace
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly playing music so loud that three different police departments responded, authorities say. Marc A. Lasalle, 22, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with disturbing the peace and was arraigned in Woburn District Court. Wilmington Police say they received...
WCVB
Firefighter among several injured in house fire in Lynn, Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that injured several people in Lynn, Massachusetts, including a firefighter. The two-alarm fire started at about 6 a.m. Saturday in a home on Green Street. One resident said he alerted six other people who live in the...
Man dies while rowing on Merrimack River in N.H.
The incident occurred Saturday morning. A man died Saturday morning while rowing on the Merrimack River in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, “was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped and collapsed into the water” around 10 a.m., according to police.
List Of All Massachusetts Cities, Towns With Outdoor Water Use Restrictions
With all of Massachusetts now experiencing noticeable drought conditions, many cities and towns in the Commonwealth are limiting outdoor water use to reduce water consumption. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) says these restrictions could vary but often include:. Limitations on the hours of the day you may water.
