Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
MotorAuthority
2023 VW ID.4 starting price drops to $38,790 with US production
Volkswagen promised a lower starting price for its ID.4 electric crossover once production got underway in the U.S., and the company has delivered, though with a smaller battery pack. VW on Thursday announced a starting price of $38,790 for the 2023 ID.4, which reaches dealerships in the fall. That's down...
Carscoops
Ford’s Indian Manufacturing Facilities Purchased By Tata’s EV Arm
The sale of Ford’s Sanand plant in India to Tata has been confirmed. Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, will purchase the facility located in the Gujarat region for INR7.25 billion ($91.5 million) and is waiting on final government approval. The plant will become part of Tata Passenger Electric...
Autoblog
Switzerland's new energy asset: hydro plant with capacity to charge 400,000 car batteries
FINHAUT, Switzerland — Switzerland is adding a much needed cog in the wheel to its energy supply with an underground hydropower plant that says it has capacity to store enough electricity to charge 400,000 car batteries simultaneously. Developers of the 2.2 billion Swiss franc ($2.30 billion) Nant de Drance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Workhorse Group shares fall sharply after company cuts 2022 electric vehicle delivery guidance
Workhorse now expects to deliver between 150 and 250 of its electric commercial vehicles this year, fewer than its previous forecast. But it said it remains on track to begin production of its GreenPower-based vans this year. It also said it plans to launch its new platform in the third...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
A Solar Electric Car is Ready For Production!
It’s important to note this is not the first vehicle to incorporate solar panels into its framework to utilize renewable energy. I first wrote about a solar electric motorcycle/car hybrid called the Aptera here:
Ford Is Preparing Major Changes
Ford Motor (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report should be making some big announcements soon. The veteran vehicle maker is taking important steps to solidify its roadmap. On March 2 Chief Executive Jim Farley had announced a major reorganization, with the separation of Ford's automotive activities into two distinct units.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chinese Automaker Makes Electric Pickup Before Tesla
Aside from owning a few notable brands such as Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, there are very few reasons why American car enthusiasts should know much about Chinese automaker Geely. The company makes some decent-looking cars, but none of them are sold in the United States. To be honest, there haven't...
yankodesign.com
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’
Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
The Verge
The US-made 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 will start at $37,495
Volkswagen announced that the 2023 ID.4 electric crossover SUV, which the automaker just started producing at its factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will start at the suggested price of $37,495 — making it one of the more affordable plug-in crossovers on the market today. Combined with the federal EV tax...
One Green Planet
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
insideevs.com
Watch BYD Tang Range Test In Norway: Similar To Audi e-tron 55
Bjørn Nyland recently had an opportunity (finally) to range test the BYD Tang, which is one of several of the first Chinese electric models available in Norway. Deliveries to customers in Norway began a year ago, in August 2021, and so far, more than 2,000 units have been registered.
CARS・
CNBC
Ford raises price of electric F-150 Lightning by up to $8,500 due to 'significant' battery cost increases
DETROIT – Ford Motor on Tuesday said it is increasing the starting prices of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup due to "significant material cost increases and other factors." The Detroit automaker said the price increases – between $6,000 and $8,500, depending on the model – will not impact customers...
ctemag.com
OB7 With OB Vision
Fabricators and job shops are adopting Productive Robotics’ budget-friendly 7-axis, augmented intelligent OB7 collaborative robots to automate repetitive tasks, reduce setup time and perform a variety of machine operations. Designed and produced in the U.S., Productive Robotics’ proprietary, “no programming” user interface allows operators to teach OB7 by simply showing it each step of a job. Productive Robotics recently introduced a new, automated vision system for its cobot line.
ctemag.com
Rush Machinery showcasing a range of equipment at IMTS
Rush Machinery will showcase a range of equipment at the 2022 International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) including wheel truing and dressing machines, CNC and semi-automatic carbide rod cut-off machines, and a CNC carbide rod chamfer machine. The machines can be viewed at Rush Machinery’s booth #237233 during the show at...
Valvoline to sell its global products arm to Saudi’s Aramco
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Aramco announced a $2.65 billion agreement on Monday to acquire Valvoline’s global products business, which includes motor oils, transmission fluids, coolants and other automotive maintenance products. Valvoline said the transaction will separate its global products from its retail services businesses, transforming...
China's July auto sales extend recovery, jump 30% as COVID curbs ease
SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China's auto sales surged 29.7% in July from a year earlier to 2.42 million units, extending a recovery that began in June with the help of eased COVID curbs and government incentives.
Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source
Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
ctemag.com
Spartanburg Steel automates five-press tandem line
Spartanburg Steel Products Inc. in Spartanburg, S.C., manufactures pressed metal parts, components, and complex assemblies mainly for cars, trucks, and agricultural machinery. Among their customers are several well-known companies operating on the global market. To meet its customer's needs, and improve safety, make manufacturing more efficient, shorten cycle times and...
Comments / 0