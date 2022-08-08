ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

MotorAuthority

2023 VW ID.4 starting price drops to $38,790 with US production

Volkswagen promised a lower starting price for its ID.4 electric crossover once production got underway in the U.S., and the company has delivered, though with a smaller battery pack. VW on Thursday announced a starting price of $38,790 for the 2023 ID.4, which reaches dealerships in the fall. That's down...
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Ford’s Indian Manufacturing Facilities Purchased By Tata’s EV Arm

The sale of Ford’s Sanand plant in India to Tata has been confirmed. Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, will purchase the facility located in the Gujarat region for INR7.25 billion ($91.5 million) and is waiting on final government approval. The plant will become part of Tata Passenger Electric...
BUSINESS
Inyerself

A Solar Electric Car is Ready For Production!

It’s important to note this is not the first vehicle to incorporate solar panels into its framework to utilize renewable energy. I first wrote about a solar electric motorcycle/car hybrid called the Aptera here:
TheStreet

Ford Is Preparing Major Changes

Ford Motor (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report should be making some big announcements soon. The veteran vehicle maker is taking important steps to solidify its roadmap. On March 2 Chief Executive Jim Farley had announced a major reorganization, with the separation of Ford's automotive activities into two distinct units.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Chinese Automaker Makes Electric Pickup Before Tesla

Aside from owning a few notable brands such as Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, there are very few reasons why American car enthusiasts should know much about Chinese automaker Geely. The company makes some decent-looking cars, but none of them are sold in the United States. To be honest, there haven't...
ECONOMY
yankodesign.com

Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’

Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
TRAVEL
The Verge

The US-made 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 will start at $37,495

Volkswagen announced that the 2023 ID.4 electric crossover SUV, which the automaker just started producing at its factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will start at the suggested price of $37,495 — making it one of the more affordable plug-in crossovers on the market today. Combined with the federal EV tax...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Watch BYD Tang Range Test In Norway: Similar To Audi e-tron 55

Bjørn Nyland recently had an opportunity (finally) to range test the BYD Tang, which is one of several of the first Chinese electric models available in Norway. Deliveries to customers in Norway began a year ago, in August 2021, and so far, more than 2,000 units have been registered.
CARS
ctemag.com

OB7 With OB Vision

Fabricators and job shops are adopting Productive Robotics’ budget-friendly 7-axis, augmented intelligent OB7 collaborative robots to automate repetitive tasks, reduce setup time and perform a variety of machine operations. Designed and produced in the U.S., Productive Robotics’ proprietary, “no programming” user interface allows operators to teach OB7 by simply showing it each step of a job. Productive Robotics recently introduced a new, automated vision system for its cobot line.
ELECTRONICS
ctemag.com

Rush Machinery showcasing a range of equipment at IMTS

Rush Machinery will showcase a range of equipment at the 2022 International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) including wheel truing and dressing machines, CNC and semi-automatic carbide rod cut-off machines, and a CNC carbide rod chamfer machine. The machines can be viewed at Rush Machinery’s booth #237233 during the show at...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Valvoline to sell its global products arm to Saudi’s Aramco

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Aramco announced a $2.65 billion agreement on Monday to acquire Valvoline’s global products business, which includes motor oils, transmission fluids, coolants and other automotive maintenance products. Valvoline said the transaction will separate its global products from its retail services businesses, transforming...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source

Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
BUSINESS
ctemag.com

Spartanburg Steel automates five-press tandem line

Spartanburg Steel Products Inc. in Spartanburg, S.C., manufactures pressed metal parts, components, and complex assemblies mainly for cars, trucks, and agricultural machinery. Among their customers are several well-known companies operating on the global market. To meet its customer's needs, and improve safety, make manufacturing more efficient, shorten cycle times and...
SPARTANBURG, SC

