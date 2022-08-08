Wisconsin Spent Months Investigating The 2020 Election. These Candidates Still Believe It Was Fraudulent.

it is so disheartening and truly pathetic that so many people, very similar to what the Nazis did in Germany, believe Clear and Present lies and deceptions! what it shows is this is stuff they truly believed all along and now they're just using those stereotypes and hate to justify their own beliefs. it is a sad state indeed. the great thing about it is there are far more people who see through the deception than not. America shall prevail!
why are these losers acting like all the votes counted in violation of the law isn't fraud? chain of custody is in place for a reason. this is a very simple argument. why do so many struggle?
Why do only the losers cry fraud? If they believe the election was fraudulent, then the election of winners should be suspect also.
Comments / 48