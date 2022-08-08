ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Carlsbad, CA
Crime & Safety
Carlsbad, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Carlsbad, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area

A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Traffic Accident#The Accident Investigator
People

Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'

A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Lincoln Park

A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said Saturday. Gunshots were reported to police at 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue, said Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police Department. Officers from the Southeastern Division responded to the call and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC San Diego

1 Killed in Fire in House Fire in Del Mar

Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that broke out Friday afternoon in Del Mar, killing one. The fire was reported at around 1:55 p.m. on Luneta Drive north of 15th Street. A witness heard a smoke detector going off inside the home and called 9111, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
DEL MAR, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy