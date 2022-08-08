Read full article on original website
Driver killed when car crashes into signal pole
A 29-year-old driver was killed Friday when his vehicle crashed into a signal pole in the Mountain View neighborhood, authorities said.
Hemet police fire upon suspect during pursuit; unclear if anyone was struck
At least one Hemet police officer opened fire during a pursuit early Saturday morning, though it’s unclear if the person was hit by gunfire. The pursuit began just before 5 a.m., when an officer pulled over a black BMW sedan in the 1700 block of West Florida Avenue, according to the Hemet Police Department. When […]
79-year-old injured after hitting parked vehicle while riding an e-bike
A 79-year-old man was injured after crashing his electric bicycle into a parked car in Torrey Preserve, authorities said.
29-Year-Old Man Dies When Speeding Car Hits Signal Pole in Shelltown
A 29-year-old man was killed Friday when his speeding car crashed into a signal pole in the Shelltown neighborhood. The crash was reported just after 4:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of South 47th Street, near Interstate 805 and the National City line, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Police arrest man suspected of stealing military vehicle off base
Police arrested a man Friday who is suspected of breaking into a San Diego-area military base and stealing one of its vehicles, authorities said.
Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area
A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
Man dies in Del Mar house fire
A passer-by reported the blaze after hearing a smoke detector ringing and seeing heavy smoke emanating from the house in the 1500 block of Luneta Drive shortly before 2 p.m.
Woman injured by stray gunfire in Gaslamp Quarter
A 32-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after being struck by gunfire in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego.
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex
Police tried to save a man who was shot at a southeast San Diego apartment building Friday night, but he did not survive.
Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'
A California mother died after going on an e-bike ride with her young daughter, who miraculously was not injured. A 35-year-old electric bike cyclist and a 16-month-old child — identified by loved ones as mom Christine Hawk Embree and her daughter Delilah — were involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota 4-Runner at an intersection in Carlsbad on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. local time, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Lincoln Park
A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said Saturday. Gunshots were reported to police at 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue, said Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police Department. Officers from the Southeastern Division responded to the call and...
Two Vehicle Crash Turns Into Driver Going Berserk, Attacking Paramedics & CHP Officers | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 1:06 PM | SAN DIEGO – Witnesses told us that the male driver and his female passenger in the Cadillac were eastbound on Hwy 94, and the female driver of the GMC was on his right side going towards the southbound I-805 as she was heading towards the transition ramp to the southbound I-805.
Vehicle hits, kills bicyclist in Escondido
The traffic fatality at North Broadway and El Norte Parkway happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Escondido Police Department.
Suspected DUI Driver Hits 2 Cars and House in Citizen Pursuit
A driver of a Tesla pursued a pickup to Clairemont after being struck by the vehicle in Point Loma earlier Thursday. San Diego Police said that the driver of a Nissan pickup struck the Tesla on Point Loma Street and attempted to drive away Thursday. However, the Tesla driver pursued the truck into the Birdland neighborhood.
Four arrested after truck crashes into house, multiple vehicles
Four men were taken into custody while trying to flee from police after the driver of a truck crashed into multiple vehicles and a house early Thursday morning, according to San Diego Police Department.
1 Killed in Fire in House Fire in Del Mar
Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that broke out Friday afternoon in Del Mar, killing one. The fire was reported at around 1:55 p.m. on Luneta Drive north of 15th Street. A witness heard a smoke detector going off inside the home and called 9111, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Killer Flees After Argument Leads to Fatal Shooting in La Mesa
A fight between two men in a La Mesa commercial district escalated Friday into a shooting that left one dead. The men got into an argument for unknown reasons in front of a gas station in the 7500 block of University Avenue about 9:30 a.m., according to La Mesa police.
Man arrested after woman ‘suffering from a traumatic injury’ pronounced dead in Murrieta police station parking lot
The Murrieta Police Department is investigating after a woman was pronounced dead in the station’s parking lot Friday morning. At 10:35 a.m., police officers and Murrieta Fire & Rescue were alerted to a woman “suffering from a traumatic injury in a vehicle” parked in the lot in front of Murrieta City Hall, which is next […]
Man shot, killed outside La Mesa gas station
A La Mesa resident is dead after an altercation turned into gunshots at a Speedway gas station. Police are still trying to understand the motive.
Utah Family Reunited With Mini-Goldendoodle Stolen from Campsite
After driving all night, a family from Utah reunited Friday with its beloved dog, stolen last week from a campground along Mission Bay. The Grillo family had their joyful reunion in the morning with Chancho, their mini-goldendoodle, at the San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division station in University City.
