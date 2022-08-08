ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

ksl.com

A 'major win' for wildlife enthusiasts: What's next for Utah's newest wildlife management area

AVON, Cache County — Cinnamon Creek, with its rolling hills and stands of aspen trees, has drawn hunters and anglers for years. And with the cutting of an orange ribbon at its opening gate, Utah wildlife officials say that tradition will last for years to come. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources celebrated its new ownership of the land with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new Cinnamon Creek Wildlife Management Area on Friday.
kslnewsradio.com

Speed Week on Bonneville Salt Falts is called off due to flooding from rain

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Due to the recent heavy rain to fall on western parts of Utah, Speed Week on the Bonneville Salt Falts has been canceled. After significant rain fell in the area Friday night into Saturday, the Southern California Timing Association (SCTA), who hosts the event, had kept close intention on the weather. Originally, only Sunday’s race was called off. By early Sunday afternoon, however, a decision was made to call off the entire event.
kjzz.com

Firefighters extinguish flames at home in northern Utah

GARLAND, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are investigating after a fire was extinguished at a home in Box Elder County. Garland and Tremonton fire departments responded after the fire was reported just after 11 a.m. on Saturday. Crews were dispatched to the scene of a single family home on East...
kjzz.com

Missing, endangered 16-year-old girl last seen in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Davis County are searching for a girl who they said is considered missing and endangered. They said 16-year-old Natalee was last seen on Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. at a treatment center in the area of 2000 W. Gordon Avenue in Layton. Officers...
Gephardt Daily

Wrong-way driver stopped on Legacy Parkway early Sunday morning

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A likely disaster was averted early Sunday morning when law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions stopped a wrong-way driver on Legacy Parkway. The drama began to play out about 3:35 a.m. when emergency dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a red...
ksl.com

Study says new water supply options for Ogden Valley are limited

EDEN, Weber County — A recent water study in the Weber Basin found that it's unlikely existing sources will provide much additional water. But an engineer says that doesn't mean it's impossible for the area to grow. Scott Paxman — general manager of the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District...
WEBER COUNTY, UT

