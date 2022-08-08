Read full article on original website
deseret.com
Utah football makes highest-ever debut in coaches poll; BYU, Utah State receive votes
The much-anticipated 2022 Utah Utes football team has already made some relatively significant history with more than three weeks to go until the season begins. On Monday, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released, and the Utes are at No. 8. According to USA Today, it is their highest-ever starting point.
ksl.com
A 'major win' for wildlife enthusiasts: What's next for Utah's newest wildlife management area
AVON, Cache County — Cinnamon Creek, with its rolling hills and stands of aspen trees, has drawn hunters and anglers for years. And with the cutting of an orange ribbon at its opening gate, Utah wildlife officials say that tradition will last for years to come. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources celebrated its new ownership of the land with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new Cinnamon Creek Wildlife Management Area on Friday.
Heavy rainfall in northern Utah results in flooding
The National Weather Service issued official Flood Advisories in some areas of northern Utah Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall.
kslnewsradio.com
Speed Week on Bonneville Salt Falts is called off due to flooding from rain
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Due to the recent heavy rain to fall on western parts of Utah, Speed Week on the Bonneville Salt Falts has been canceled. After significant rain fell in the area Friday night into Saturday, the Southern California Timing Association (SCTA), who hosts the event, had kept close intention on the weather. Originally, only Sunday’s race was called off. By early Sunday afternoon, however, a decision was made to call off the entire event.
DWR takes ownership of Cinnamon Creek wildlife management area
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officially took ownership of its newest wildlife management area (WMA), Cinnamon Creek WMA, in June after winning a public auction in […]
ksl.com
New requirement could mean higher prices for emissions testing at some Utah sites
SALT LAKE CITY — New requirements in Salt Lake and Weber counties could mean motorists will pay more for vehicle emissions testing at some locations, health department officials say. An upgrade to the vehicle testing network last week now requires technicians to document a vehicle's VIN, vehicle emissions control...
kjzz.com
Firefighters extinguish flames at home in northern Utah
GARLAND, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are investigating after a fire was extinguished at a home in Box Elder County. Garland and Tremonton fire departments responded after the fire was reported just after 11 a.m. on Saturday. Crews were dispatched to the scene of a single family home on East...
kjzz.com
Missing, endangered 16-year-old girl last seen in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Davis County are searching for a girl who they said is considered missing and endangered. They said 16-year-old Natalee was last seen on Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. at a treatment center in the area of 2000 W. Gordon Avenue in Layton. Officers...
kvnutalk
North Logan man arrested for allegedly trying to strangle woman – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 23-year-old North Logan man has been arrested for allegedly trying to strangle a woman several times, according to law enforcement. Kaden Lee Otasua was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail after police were called to a reported domestic dispute. Otasua was arraigned Friday morning during...
Gephardt Daily
Wrong-way driver stopped on Legacy Parkway early Sunday morning
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A likely disaster was averted early Sunday morning when law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions stopped a wrong-way driver on Legacy Parkway. The drama began to play out about 3:35 a.m. when emergency dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a red...
kvnutalk
Logan woman arrested for alleged string of retail thefts – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 48-year-old Logan woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing items from local stores and then reselling them, according to law enforcement. Arlene Marie Aguilar was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday after a warrant was previously issued for her arrest. According to the arrest affidavit,...
ksl.com
Study says new water supply options for Ogden Valley are limited
EDEN, Weber County — A recent water study in the Weber Basin found that it's unlikely existing sources will provide much additional water. But an engineer says that doesn't mean it's impossible for the area to grow. Scott Paxman — general manager of the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District...
