3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Garden Grove Police Department combats street racing
There has been an increase in reckless driving and street racing/takeovers. These activities are dangerous and illegal, with more than half the resulting fatalities not being those behind the wheel. If you are caught, cited and convicted of reckless driving, you could serve time in county jail, pay a fine,...
Huntington Beach PD investigating fatal traffic collision at Pacific Coast Highway north of Admiralty Drive
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to a traffic collision on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive, involving a bicyclist and a black 2018 Toyota RAV4. Upon arrival, officers located the bicyclist, a 42-year-old male, in the roadway in...
Supervisor Katrina Foley honors pro-bono attorneys and volunteers of Veterans Legal Institute for exemplary service
Supervisor Foley recognized the pro-bono attorneys and volunteers of the Veterans Legal Institute (VLI) and their support for Orange County’s veterans population. Sponsoring the event, Supervisor Foley highlighted the joint commitment of her office and the VLI to assist veterans and provide essential legal assistance. “The harsh reality is...
Molina Healthcare of California donates school supplies and essentials to college-bound foster youth in Los Angeles County
Molina Healthcare of California (“Molina”), as part of the Molina College Angels Program, collaborated with United Friends of the Children (UFC) to donate hundreds of school supplies and other essentials for foster youth transitioning from high school to college. The partnership is part of Molina’s ongoing efforts to increase whole-health outcomes among underserved populations.
Free English Classes Being Offered in San Juan Capistrano
BREAKING: Big Bear Lake Hires Sund as New City Manager
Community invited to come celebrate Rossmoor icon Georglyn Seligman
On Saturday, August 13, the Rossmoor Community Services District (RCSD) is hosting the last Family Festival for the summer at Rush Park. At about 6:00 p.m., the Rossmoor community will be honoring the decades of love and service Georglyn Seligman has given to Rossmoor. Earlier this year, the RCSD planted a tree at Rush Park in her honor, she was the Grand Dame of the Rossmoor Graduation Parade, and the RHA honored her as the first Lifetime Emeritus member of the Association.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, August 11, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, August 11, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening. Highs temperatures are expected to...
Some Orange County school or special districts have filing deadline extended for November election
Those interested in running for certain school district and special district offices now have more time to file a declaration of candidacy with the Registrar of Voters, because an eligible incumbent did not file. Only new candidates for the 20 offices listed below can file during the extension period, which...
Rise Medical in Corona del Mar Holds Ribbon Cutting
Rise Medical in Corona del Mar held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 29 to mark the official opening of its office. At the event, Newport Beach Mayor Kevin Muldoon and Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Rosansky presented proclamations to Rise Medica Founder Dan Markel.
30th Annual Los Alamitos/Seal Beach Rotary Fishing Derby on the Pier coming August 20
The Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Seal Beach, with major sponsors Ganahl Lumber and Southland Credit Union, invite you to the 30th Annual Seal Beach Fishing Derby for kids. The Fishing Derby will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Seal Beach Municipal Pier. Registration will take place at...
2022 St. Margaret’s Football Preview: Tartans Welcome Challenge in New Public-School League
Football next week! OC high school week zero schedule (Thursday, Friday)
(Photo Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone) Schedule for next week’s high school football games, the first for most OC teams. (Mission Viejo opens on Friday, Aug. 12 vs. Milalani, Hawaii in Hawaii). Next week is officially week zero. Games at 7 p.m. unless noted. THURSDAY, AUG. 18.
Candidate Pool Starts to Take Shape for Council Elections
Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts Candidates Forum Aug. 18
The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Newport Beach City Council Candidates Forum on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Newport Beach Public Library. Hear directly from the city council candidates running for office in Districts 1, 3, 4 and 6. Get a first-hand look at their positions and experiences on various important local topics.
Honoring Our Fallen invites you to their 2022 Golden Boot Awards with Dennis Quaid on September 10, 2022
Honoring Our Fallen would be honored with your presence at our 2022 Golden Boot Awards with Dennis Quaid on September 10, 2022, starting at 6 p.m. at Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave, Seal Beach, CA 90740. Our annual “A Hero Remembered…Never Dies” formal event will be a night...
Fiorucci’s Gondola Getaway to offer “slice of Italy” in Long Beach
Fiorucci’s Gondola Getaway is a chance to slow down, ditch life’s distractions, and reconnect with loved ones over Fiorucci’s authentic Italian recipes in an atmosphere like no other. Enjoy a free slice of Italy in Long Beach at Anchors Away Boat Rentals on August 21, 2022 from...
2022 San Juan Capistrano Football Preview: Youth Movements Abound for City’s High School Teams
MetroLux Theatres to Host Tasting Event to Showcase Upcoming Restaurant Opening
April 2023 dates set for 58th Long Beach Yacht Club Congressional Cup
Dates have been announced for the 58th Congressional Cup regatta and Ficker Cup qualifier hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club: with Congressional Cup slated April 18 to 22, 2023 preceded by the Ficker Cup April 13 to 15, 2023. In making the announcement 2023 Chair Bob Piercy said, “I am...
