ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Garden Grove Police Department combats street racing

There has been an increase in reckless driving and street racing/takeovers. These activities are dangerous and illegal, with more than half the resulting fatalities not being those behind the wheel. If you are caught, cited and convicted of reckless driving, you could serve time in county jail, pay a fine,...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Supervisor Katrina Foley honors pro-bono attorneys and volunteers of Veterans Legal Institute for exemplary service

Supervisor Foley recognized the pro-bono attorneys and volunteers of the Veterans Legal Institute (VLI) and their support for Orange County’s veterans population. Sponsoring the event, Supervisor Foley highlighted the joint commitment of her office and the VLI to assist veterans and provide essential legal assistance. “The harsh reality is...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Molina Healthcare of California donates school supplies and essentials to college-bound foster youth in Los Angeles County

Molina Healthcare of California (“Molina”), as part of the Molina College Angels Program, collaborated with United Friends of the Children (UFC) to donate hundreds of school supplies and other essentials for foster youth transitioning from high school to college. The partnership is part of Molina’s ongoing efforts to increase whole-health outcomes among underserved populations.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cypress, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Cypress, CA
localocnews.com

Free English Classes Being Offered in San Juan Capistrano

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

BREAKING: Big Bear Lake Hires Sund as New City Manager

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
localocnews.com

Community invited to come celebrate Rossmoor icon Georglyn Seligman

On Saturday, August 13, the Rossmoor Community Services District (RCSD) is hosting the last Family Festival for the summer at Rush Park. At about 6:00 p.m., the Rossmoor community will be honoring the decades of love and service Georglyn Seligman has given to Rossmoor. Earlier this year, the RCSD planted a tree at Rush Park in her honor, she was the Grand Dame of the Rossmoor Graduation Parade, and the RHA honored her as the first Lifetime Emeritus member of the Association.
ROSSMOOR, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, August 11, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, August 11, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening. Highs temperatures are expected to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Safety#Driving
localocnews.com

Rise Medical in Corona del Mar Holds Ribbon Cutting

Rise Medical in Corona del Mar held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 29 to mark the official opening of its office. At the event, Newport Beach Mayor Kevin Muldoon and Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Rosansky presented proclamations to Rise Medica Founder Dan Markel.
CORONA, CA
localocnews.com

2022 St. Margaret’s Football Preview: Tartans Welcome Challenge in New Public-School League

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
localocnews.com

Candidate Pool Starts to Take Shape for Council Elections

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts Candidates Forum Aug. 18

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Newport Beach City Council Candidates Forum on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Newport Beach Public Library. Hear directly from the city council candidates running for office in Districts 1, 3, 4 and 6. Get a first-hand look at their positions and experiences on various important local topics.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

2022 San Juan Capistrano Football Preview: Youth Movements Abound for City’s High School Teams

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

MetroLux Theatres to Host Tasting Event to Showcase Upcoming Restaurant Opening

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

April 2023 dates set for 58th Long Beach Yacht Club Congressional Cup

Dates have been announced for the 58th Congressional Cup regatta and Ficker Cup qualifier hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club: with Congressional Cup slated April 18 to 22, 2023 preceded by the Ficker Cup April 13 to 15, 2023. In making the announcement 2023 Chair Bob Piercy said, “I am...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy