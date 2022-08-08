ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sunny95.com

Columbus schools, teachers union called back to negotiating table

COLUMBUS – A federal mediator has asked Columbus City Schools officials and the union representing the district’s teachers and other employees to come back to the bargaining table Wednesday as the two sides try to stave off a potential strike. Members of the Columbus Education Association, which represents...
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Clippers 6, Saints 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Xzavion Curry struck out six hitters as the Clippers blanked the St. Paul Saints 6-0 in the opening game of a series at CHS Field Tuesday night. The right-hander (3-1) gave up only two hit in six innings on the mound. Oscar Mercado drove in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
sunny95.com

Teens arrested in robbery-murder outside market

COLUMBUS – Police say they have caught up with the remaining suspects in a deadly robbery-shooting outside a Northeast Side market in June. Officers arrested Jebrelle McClendon, 17, and Taywaun Gavin, 16, in the 2000 block of Leonard Avenue Tuesday, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Suspect arrested in 31-year-old murder

COLUMBUS – Authorities in central Ohio have arrested a suspect in a 31-year-old murder mystery. Robert Edwards was taken into custody on Friday and charged with aggravated murder in the slaying of Alma Lake, whose nude body was found lying in the grass on street corner in Urbancrest in June of 1991.
URBANCREST, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
sunny95.com

Clippers finish sweep with 3-2 win

COLUMBUS – Ernie Clement’s RBI double broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning and the Clippers beat the Rochester Red Wings at Huntington Park Sunday, earning a sweep of the six-game series. Clements was responsible for all of the scoring for Columbus, knocking in Will Brennan with...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy