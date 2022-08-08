ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Coast News

Encinitas Planning Commission denies permits for Clark apartments

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Planning Commission recently denied permits for a proposed 199-unit apartment complex on Clark Avenue in Leucadia due to the project’s anticipated negative traffic impacts on neighborhood roads. The Planning Commission voted 4-0 — with Commissioner Robert Prendergast absent — to deny the permitting and...
ENCINITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vista, CA
Government
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Government
KPBS

‘Costly mistake’ could delay Pure Water sewage recycling system

The of San Diego is proposing a $20 million fix to address flooding at a sewage pump station off Morena Boulevard which could delay the city’s Pure Water sewage recycling system project. Then, activists say a Carlsbad Community-Police Engagement Commision won’t address police accountability, biases or reforms. Plus, police departments play a key role in granting so-called U-Visa which are available to immigrants who are victims of crimes, but some police departments are more likely to approve them than others. Also, the California Department of Education is launching a grant program to bring 10,000 additional mental health professionals to school campuses. And, survey after survey shows people from Gen-Z – born between 1996 and 2012 – consider climate change to be the biggest challenge we’re facing. We hear from a youth climate leader. Finally, an interview with San Diego author Christopher Carter, whose book, “The Spirit of Soul Food: Race, Faith And Food” reimagines how we eat to support food justice.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Caltrans#Social Service#Social Workers#Public Works Department#Emerald Drive
NBC San Diego

When Will it End? Hot, Humid Weather Sticks Around for San Diego County

After weeks of atypical hot, humid San Diego weather, some may be asking, "Will it ever end?" The short answer: eventually. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the extra humidity is caused by a monsoonal weather pattern that sends air currents from the south across San Diego County. Those air currents pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of California and bring the moisture to our region. Even without rain, San Diegans will feel that humidity in the air.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
San Diego weekly Reader

Golden Hill finally gets attention

At the southeastern edge of Balboa Park, Golden Hill Park doesn't usually get the same polishing as the adjacent golf course and other more popular facets of the city's "gem." It's still nice, no doubt, but in our 18 years living in the neighborhood we've known it to be a bit scruffy, especially the winding slope of 26th Street, where trash collects from homeless encampments and shriveled weeds cling to dusty ground.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

WATCH: Massive dust devil spins through SoCal desert

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - A large dust devil was caught on camera spinning through the Southern California desert earlier this week. Nature photographer Sicco Rood captured the moment in Ocotillo Wells, an unincorporated community in San Diego County, about two hours east of San Diego this past Monday, August 8. The video captures the dust devil starting with the relatively early stages, as a storm rolls through. The gust quickly expands to fill the entire frame for several minutes, with the dust completely obscuring the horizon.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy