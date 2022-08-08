Read full article on original website
Caltrans project aiming to prevent wrong-way drivers begins on Interstate 8
SAN DIEGO — Crews began wrong-way-driver-prevention upgrades along a 40-mile stretch of Interstate 8 in East County on Sunday. Special reflective markers are being installed on I-8 ramps from East Willows Road to Ink-Ko-Pah Park Road. The reflectors appear red to drivers headed in the wrong direction. Some ramps...
Coast News
Encinitas Planning Commission denies permits for Clark apartments
ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Planning Commission recently denied permits for a proposed 199-unit apartment complex on Clark Avenue in Leucadia due to the project’s anticipated negative traffic impacts on neighborhood roads. The Planning Commission voted 4-0 — with Commissioner Robert Prendergast absent — to deny the permitting and...
City officials celebrate installation of long-awaited traffic light
A traffic project over a decade in the making is finally complete in University City, City of San Diego officials announced Tuesday.
New safe parking lot ready for people living in cars
A new "safe parking lot" in East County will offer a place to park and sleep for those experiencing homelessness.
First safe parking lot for homeless in East County ready to open
The transformation is just about complete along North Magnolia Avenue on the border of El Cajon.
These San Diego areas asked to reduce water usage until further notice
The City of San Diego is asking residents in several neighborhoods to reduce their water usage until further notice, officials said Monday morning.
KPBS
‘Costly mistake’ could delay Pure Water sewage recycling system
The of San Diego is proposing a $20 million fix to address flooding at a sewage pump station off Morena Boulevard which could delay the city’s Pure Water sewage recycling system project. Then, activists say a Carlsbad Community-Police Engagement Commision won’t address police accountability, biases or reforms. Plus, police departments play a key role in granting so-called U-Visa which are available to immigrants who are victims of crimes, but some police departments are more likely to approve them than others. Also, the California Department of Education is launching a grant program to bring 10,000 additional mental health professionals to school campuses. And, survey after survey shows people from Gen-Z – born between 1996 and 2012 – consider climate change to be the biggest challenge we’re facing. We hear from a youth climate leader. Finally, an interview with San Diego author Christopher Carter, whose book, “The Spirit of Soul Food: Race, Faith And Food” reimagines how we eat to support food justice.
More thunderstorms, rain possible for rest of week
Keep your eyes on the sky because the scattered thunderstorms that developed Monday afternoon over our mountains could return each afternoon this week.
Flood Watch Issued for San Diego County’s Mountains and Deserts
A flood watch has been issued for San Diego County’s mountains and deserts on Tuesday afternoon due the the likelihood of strong thunderstorms. The National Weather Service office said the watch will be in effect from noon to 10 p.m. and warned that people living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action.
4 hospitalized in wrong-way crash on SR-67 in Lakeside
The California Highway Patrol said a Toyota SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on SR-67 near Mapleview Street at around 11:30 p.m. when it crashed head-on into a car.
NBC San Diego
When Will it End? Hot, Humid Weather Sticks Around for San Diego County
After weeks of atypical hot, humid San Diego weather, some may be asking, "Will it ever end?" The short answer: eventually. NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the extra humidity is caused by a monsoonal weather pattern that sends air currents from the south across San Diego County. Those air currents pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of California and bring the moisture to our region. Even without rain, San Diegans will feel that humidity in the air.
San Diego County Gets Unexpected Rain as Thunderstorms Move Across Region
San Diego County received unexpected thunder and rain on Monday night, with thunderstorms active from the coast to the deserts. The storms dumped inches in parts of the back country, and prompted flash flood warnings, but gentle showers fell along the coast. “It was a very active monsoon day across...
San Diego weekly Reader
Golden Hill finally gets attention
At the southeastern edge of Balboa Park, Golden Hill Park doesn't usually get the same polishing as the adjacent golf course and other more popular facets of the city's "gem." It's still nice, no doubt, but in our 18 years living in the neighborhood we've known it to be a bit scruffy, especially the winding slope of 26th Street, where trash collects from homeless encampments and shriveled weeds cling to dusty ground.
Woman riding e-bike seriously hurt in collision with SUV in Carlsbad
A woman riding an electric bike suffered serious injuries in a collision with an SUV on a Carlsbad street.
foxla.com
Dust devil touches down in Southern California desert
A large dust devil was seen in the Southern California desert near Ocotillo Wells in San Diego County. Credit: Sicco Rood via Storyful.
News 8 KFMB
Summer storms will be brewing in parts of San Diego this week
Storm chances will favor the mountains and desert this week. But, there is a chance we could see that activity straying to the west on Friday and Saturday.
Driver crawls out of wrecked car on I-15 just before it bursts into flames
A driver was able to escape serious injury after a rollover crash and subsequent car fire off Interstate 15 in the Escondido area.
NBC San Diego
More Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Tuesday as Flash Flood Warning Issued for Parts of San Diego County
Isolated thunderstorms brought downpours to parts of San Diego County again Tuesday and prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning. The warning was issued for an area of northeastern San Diego County until about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. The mountains and deserts were under a flood watch through 10 p.m.
foxla.com
WATCH: Massive dust devil spins through SoCal desert
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - A large dust devil was caught on camera spinning through the Southern California desert earlier this week. Nature photographer Sicco Rood captured the moment in Ocotillo Wells, an unincorporated community in San Diego County, about two hours east of San Diego this past Monday, August 8. The video captures the dust devil starting with the relatively early stages, as a storm rolls through. The gust quickly expands to fill the entire frame for several minutes, with the dust completely obscuring the horizon.
San Diego Region to Sweat Under Hot, Muggy Conditions Through Saturday
The National Weather Service said Wednesday that San Diego residents can expect hot, muggy weather to continue through Saturday. “Hot conditions will peak Thursday through Saturday,” the agency said in its forecast, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s in the county’s eastern valleys. “The combination of...
