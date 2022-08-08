Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
KTEN.com
What if my Doctor Failed to Diagnose my Cancer?
Originally Posted On: http://cummingsinjurylaw.com/cancer-misdiagnosis/what-if-my-doctor-failed-to-diagnose-my-cancer/. Failing to diagnose cancer as soon as possible can result in serious complications and life-threatening conditions. In most cases, individuals have a higher rate of survival when a doctor diagnoses the cancer in its early stages. However, what happens when a doctor fails to diagnose cancer? Should you contact a Nashville malpractice attorney to discuss filing a lawsuit or a claim?
Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
Is This Company In A Special Position Even As The COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Cell-Based Therapy Industry?
According to Grand View Research, the global cell therapy market was valued at $7.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% between 2021 and 2028. The rising number of clinical studies for cell-based therapies and investments in the industry may...
Digital Collegian
Lung Cancer Risk Increased for Smokers Not Offered Annual Screening
TUESDAY, Aug. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Smokers for whom annual screening with low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) is not recommended may have a high risk for lung cancer, according to a study published online July 28 in JAMA Oncology. Charles Faselis, M.D., from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington,...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Pedaling for Parkinson’s Viewed Favorably by Patients in Study
People with Parkinson’s disease reported enjoying and benefiting physically and emotionally from a community cycling program — Pedaling for Parkinson’s (PFP) — viewing it favorably in a survey regardless of their age or disease symptoms and severity, a study of patients at five PFP sites reported.
curetoday.com
Abecma Improves Progression-Free Survival in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Data from a clinical trial demonstrate a “clear clinical benefit” of using a CAR-T cell therapy in patients with multiple myeloma, according to the drugs manufacturer. Abcema (idecabtagene vicleucel) significantly improved progression-free survival (time during and after treatment when the patient lives without disease progression) compared to standard combination regimens in patients with pretreated relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to Bristol Myers Squibb, the co-manufacturer of the CAR-T cell therapy.
cancernetwork.com
FDA Approves Oral Darolutamide/Docetaxel for Metastatic HSPC
Patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer can now receive treatment with oral darolutamide plus docetaxel following its approval by the FDA. The FDA has granted approval to oral darolutamide (Nubeqa) in combination with docetaxel for the treatment of patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, according to a press release from the organization.
biopharmadive.com
Bristol Myers claims success in study testing earlier CAR-T use in multiple myeloma
Bristol Myers Squibb and partner 2Seventy bio see potential for earlier use of their multiple myeloma treatment Abecma after reporting clinical trial results that showed the CAR-T cell therapy outperformed standard drug regimens. Treatment with Abecma held patients’ cancer in check for significantly longer than did those standard drugs, the...
MedPage Today
CRC Screening Pays Off for People With Obesity
Colorectal cancer (CRC) screening was cost-effective in obese individuals as well as in those of normal weight and might even have a leg up at younger ages for obese men, a modeling study found. Having a colonoscopy every 10 years starting at age 45 or a fecal immunochemical test (FIT)...
hippocraticpost.com
Early Lung Cancer Screening
Every year, 48500 people in the UK are diagnosed with lung cancer. That’s 130 people every day. Making this statistic worse is the low 10-year survival rate of individuals diagnosed with lung cancer. Unlike other cancers like breast cancer and prostate cancer, lung cancer has one of the lowest survival rates at a mere 10%.
Essence
Young, Black and Living with Multiple Sclerosis
During her senior year of high school, Ebony Capers’ headaches were so intense she could not concentrate. She knew the pain she felt was not normal, yet at that time, she was uninsured. Instead of seeing a specialist, Ebony and her mother went to a local public emergency room looking for answers.
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Tablet Version of Calquence to Treat Multiple Blood Cancers
The tablet version of Calquence, which was approved by the FDA for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, small lymphocytic leukemia and relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma, may be taken alongside other drugs to reduce gastric-related side effects. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a tablet version of Calquence (acalabrutinib)...
