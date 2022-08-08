Originally Posted On: http://cummingsinjurylaw.com/cancer-misdiagnosis/what-if-my-doctor-failed-to-diagnose-my-cancer/. Failing to diagnose cancer as soon as possible can result in serious complications and life-threatening conditions. In most cases, individuals have a higher rate of survival when a doctor diagnoses the cancer in its early stages. However, what happens when a doctor fails to diagnose cancer? Should you contact a Nashville malpractice attorney to discuss filing a lawsuit or a claim?

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO