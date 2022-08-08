How can counselling by family physicians on nutrition and physical activity be improved: trends from a survey in Germany

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Consumer health: Living with atrial fibrillation
At least 2.7 million people in the U.S. are living with atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. And because the risk of developing it increases with age and people are living longer, medical researchers predict the frequency will rise dramatically over the next few years. Atrial fibrillation is...
infomeddnews.com
Meet the Medical Devices That Provide an Effective Solution to Obesity
Obesity is a worldwide epidemic, and it’s not just bad for your physical appearance. It’s also a risk factor for many diseases. Obese individuals are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes and heart disease, among other serious health problems. Why is obesity so dangerous? For starters, excess...
researchgate.net
The Role of Physicians’ Digital Tools in Pharmacological Management of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
Background and Objectives: The constantly increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes mellitus(T2DM) and the advent of new treatment options have made management of T2DM patients moredemanding. We aimed to (a) estimate the familiarity of general practitioners with novel T2DMtreatment options, (b) determine whether a digital tool can aid in their treatment decisions and(c) demonstrate that an evidence-based digital clinical support tool can be made using an existingdigital platform. Materials and methods: This proof-of-concept study consisted of two parts: Wefirst conducted a simple online survey among general practitioners of three European countries toestimate their familiarity with novel T2DM treatment options and to determine whether they believethat a digital tool can aid in their T2DM treatment decisions. We then proceeded to develop a new digital tool that provides quick, evidence-based support for treatment of patients with T2DM using an existing digital platform. Results: The online survey was completed by 129/5278 physicians (94from Italy, 22 from Czech Republic and 13 from Slovenia). Only 30.7% of all general practitionersreported to be either very or extremely familiar with novel T2DM treatments; the vast majority of participating general practitioners (82.8%) reported that they would find a digital clinical decision support tool for treating T2DM patients either very or extremely useful. A digital tool which features the characteristics deemed most important by the polled physicians was subsequently developed. Conclusions: The results of the online survey showed that familiarity of general practitioners with novel T2DM treatment options is relatively low and that there is a need for digital clinical decision support tools intended to facilitate treatment decisions in T2DM patients. We demonstrated that such a tool can easily be developed using an existing digital platform.
researchgate.net
Association Between Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease and the Risk of Cirrhosis in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B—A Retrospective Cohort Study
Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity: Targets and Therapy Volume 15:2311-2322. Background: Metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) is a novel proposed concept that is being recognized worldwide. Both chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and MAFLD have been independently attributed to an increased risk of disease development to cirrhosis. However, it is still unclear whether MAFLD is associated with an increased risk of cirrhosis in CHB patients. Aim: This study aimed to analyze the impact of MAFLD on the risk of cirrhosis in CHB patients. Methods: In this retrospective cohort study, consecutive CHB patients with or without MAFLD were enrolled from January 1st, 2007, to May 1st, 2020, in Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Chinese Medicine. Inverse probability treatment weighting (IPTW) was performed to balance the covariates across groups. The weighted Kaplan-Meier analysis and Cox regression analysis were used to compare both groups for the risk of cirrhosis. Results: A total of 1223 CHB patients were included in this study during the median follow-up of 5.25 years; of these patients, 355 were CHB-MAFLD patients. After IPTW, the weighted Kaplan-Meier analysis showed that the weighted cumulative incidence of cirrhosis was significantly higher in patients with MAFLD than that in patients without MAFLD (12.6% versus 7.1%, P=0.015). In the weighted multivariate Cox analysis, coexisting MAFLD was related to an increased risk of cirrhosis [adjusted weighted hazard ratio (HR) 1.790; P =0.020]. Age (>40 years, adjusted weighted HR, 1.950; P=0.015), diabetes mellitus (adjusted weighted HR, 1.883; P=0.041), non-antiviral treatment (adjusted weighted HR, 2.037; P=0.013), and baseline serum HBV DNA levels (>2.4 log10 IU/mL, adjusted weighted HR, 1.756; P=0.045) were significant risk factors for cirrhosis. Conclusion: We found that MAFLD was associated with a higher risk of cirrhosis in CHB patients.
renalandurologynews.com
Study: Women Less Likely to Receive Appropriate CKD Care
Although chronic kidney disease (CKD) care has improved over time, women are less likely than men to be diagnosed with CKD and have their kidney function monitored, a new Swedish study finds. They are also less likely to be referred to a nephrologist and receive guideline-recommended medications. The disparities are...
Healthline
Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension
Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
healio.com
Patients with severe childhood-onset IBD earned ‘markedly’ less in early adulthood
Individuals with severe childhood-onset inflammatory bowel disease, who underwent surgery or long-term inpatient care, had 16% lower occupational earnings from age 20 to 30 years compared with the general population, according to research. “We have recently demonstrated that patients with adult-onset IBD have significantly lower taxable earnings up to 10years...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
MedicalXpress
Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal
Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
researchgate.net
Prognosis of adenoid cystic carcinoma in head and neck region treated with different regimens—A single‐centre study
Background: No study has evaluated the impact of regimen on recurrence, metastasis and survival in patients with adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC). The present study aimed to compare the efficacy of radioactive seed implantation and other regimens in treating ACC, so as to investigate the clinical applicability of radioactive seed implantation and determine the indications for this regimen. Methods: A total of 188 patients with ACC in oromaxillofacial region were allocated to four groups according to the treatment regimen: group 1 was treated with a combination of surgery and 125 I seed therapy, group 2 with a combination of surgery and external radiotherapy, group 3 with surgery, whereas group 4 was untreated. The Kaplan-Meier method was used to assess the survival rates, and the Cox regression analyses were used to identify the associated prognostic factors. Results: The overall survival rates of 188 patients and groups 1, 2, 3 and 4 were 85.7%, 75%, 68.2% and 37.5%, respectively. Cox regression analysis revealed that age, T stage, N stage and regimen were independent prognostic factors of survival. Amongst patients with primary ACC, the efficacy of radioactive seed implantation was higher in those with perineural invasion than in those without. Conclusion: Patient age, T stage, N stage and regimen are independent prognostic factors of survival in patients with ACC. Patients treated with surgery combined with postoperative 125 I seed radiotherapy have a higher overall survival rate, and those with perineural invasion are more suitable for radioactive seed implantation therapy.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Can People With Diabetes Take Berberine?
If you’ve heard about berberine, you might know that it’s a supplement that is sometimes touted as a way to help manage type 2 diabetes. But does it really work? And should you stop taking your diabetes medication and start taking berberine? Read on to learn more. What...
Nature.com
Heart failure in obesity: insights from proteomics in patients treated with or without weight-loss surgery
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Obesity is associated with incident heart failure (HF), but the underlying mechanisms are unclear. We performed a nested case-control study within the Swedish-Obese-Subjects study, by identifying 411 cases who developed HF and matched them with respect to age, sex, weight-loss-surgery and length of follow-up with 410 controls who did not develop HF. In analyses corrected for multiple testing, we studied 182 plasma proteins known to be related to cardiovascular disease to investigate whether they could add to the understanding of the processes underlying obesity-related HF.
researchgate.net
Aching to be Understood: Vocational Rehabilitation Implications for Emerging Adults in Chronic Pain
Background Emerging adults, the developmental period ranging from the late teens through the 20s, experience chronic pain at an estimated rate of 7.6%–14.3% and report greater pain interference (i.e., pain that disrupts daily life activities) than middle-aged or older adults. Chronic pain can interfere with the completion of developmental tasks associated with biological, psychological, occupational, and social changes necessary to move from emerging adulthood into young adulthood. For these reasons, the impact of chronic pain may be more detrimental for emerging adults than for middle-aged and older adults. Objective To investigate the unique characteristics and vocational rehabilitation needs of emerging adults with chronic pain and to identify and implement policies, practices, and interventions that facilitate the achievement of vocational rehabilitation consumer’s self-determined goals. Methods The authors reviewed the literature on (a) common conditions that cause chronic pain in emerging adults, (b) the populations most at risk of experiencing chronic pain in emerging adulthood, (c) psychosocial aspects of chronic pain for this population, (d) vocational impact of chronic pain on emerging adults, and (e) the use of the disability centrality model to guide assessment and planning. Conclusion This literature review examines best practices related to vocational rehabilitation and emerging adults living with chronic pain. Comprehensive recommendations are provided that inform all phases of the vocational rehabilitation planning process, including services related to outreach and eligibility, counseling and guidance, physical and mental restoration, post-secondary education, job development and placement, and accommodation planning.
researchgate.net
Targeting Ras-ERK cascade by bioactive natural products for potential treatment of cancer: an updated overview
MAPK (mitogen-activated protein kinase) or ERK (extracellular-signal-regulated kinase) pathway is an important link in the transition from extracellular signals to intracellular responses. Because of genetic and epigenetic changes, signal-ing cascades are altered in a variety of diseases, including cancer. Extant studies on the homeostatic and pathologic behavior of MAPK signaling have been conducted; however, much remains to be explored in preclinical and clinical research in terms of regulation and action models. MAPK has implications for cancer therapy response, more specifically in response to experimental MAPK suppression, compensatory mechanisms are activated. The current study investigates MAPK as a very complex cell signaling pathway that plays roles in cancer treatment response, cellular normal conduit maintenance, and compensatory pathway activation. Most MAPK inhibitors, unfortunately, cause resistance by activating compensatory feedback loops in tumor cells and tumor microenvironment components. As a result, innovative combinatorial treatments for cancer management must be applied to limit the likelihood of alternate pathway initiation as a possibility for generating novel therapeutics based on incorporation in translational research. We summarize current knowledge about the implications of ERK (MAPK) in cancer, as well as bioactive products from plants, microbial organisms or marine organisms, as well as the correlation with their chemical structures, which modulate this pathway for the treatment of different types of cancer.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Scientists Discover How Cold Temperatures Could Help You Lose Weight
Brown adipose tissue is activated by the cold to release anti-inflammatory compounds. Over 40% of adult Americans are obese, a complicated condition that raises the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and several types of cancer. By creating low-grade chronic inflammation and the buildup of immune cells in insulin-sensitive tissues, obesity is one factor that can contribute to other health issues. Scientists believe that reversing, or “resolving,” this chronic inflammation might delay the emergence of obesity-related diseases like diabetes and perhaps make it easier to lose weight.
researchgate.net
Decreasing Rates of Fracture-Related Hospitalization With Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Insights From the Nationwide Inpatient Sample
Introduction Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) is associated with an increased risk of developing fractures. Current guidelines recommend measures that can help prevent the development of fractures in these patients. The purpose of this study was to trend the rates of hospitalizations related to fractures and their burden on healthcare. Methods We performed a retrospective, cohort study of adults hospitalized in the United States with PBC between 2010 and 2014. Patients were identified using the Nationwide Inpatient Sample (NIS). Temporal analysis of PBC patients with a co-diagnosis of hip, vertebral, or wrist fractures (the study group) was performed with regards to the total number of inpatient admissions, inpatient mortality, length of stay, and total charges associated with hospitalization. Descriptive analyses were performed using the t-test for continuous data and the chi-square test for categorical data. Results During the five-year study period, there were 308,753 hospitalizations for PBC. There has been a downward trend (p=0.02) in fracture-related admissions among patients with PBC during this study period. Length of stay was higher in the PBC-fracture group (10.85 days vs 7.36 days; p<0.001). Total hospitalization charges were higher among the PBC-fracture patients when compared to the control group ($98,444 vs $72,964; p=0.004). Conclusion There has been a gradual reduction in the rate of fracture-related hospitalizations in patients with PBC. However, patients with PBC who have fractures have increased the utilization of health care resources as compared to their cohort admitted for reasons other than for a fracture.
healio.com
‘If you don’t exercise, you break’: Physical activity key in osteoporosis intervention
ORLANDO — Exercise can supplement the efficacy of several therapies used to treat osteoporosis, according to a presenter at the 2022 Rheumatology Nurses Society Annual Conference. “You get old, and if you don’t exercise, you break,” Jacqueline M. Fritz, RN, MSN, RN-BC, an infusion specialist at the Arthritis and...
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Certain Antihypertensive Drugs Can Lower Risk for New Onset Type 2 Diabetes
Meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials adds to growing evidence around certain antihypertensive drug classes showing promise for primary or secondary prevention of diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 116 million American adults have hypertension and 88 million have prediabetes (defined as a hemoglobin A1c of...
researchgate.net
Unified classification and risk-stratification in Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Clinical recommendations for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) classification and risk-stratification remain heavily reliant on cytogenetic findings at diagnosis , which are present in <50% of patients. Using comprehensive molecular profiling data from 3,653 patients we characterize and validate 16 molecular classes describing 100% of AML patients. Each class represents diverse biological AML subgroups, and is associated with distinct clinical presentation, likelihood of response to induction chemotherapy, risk of relapse and death over time. Secondary AML-2, emerges as the second largest class (24%), associates with high-risk disease, poor prognosis irrespective of flow Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) negativity, and derives significant benefit from transplantation. Guided by class membership we derive a 3-tier risk-stratifi-cation score that re-stratifies 26% of patients as compared to standard of care. This results in a unified framework for disease classification and risk-stratification in AML that relies on information from cytogenetics and 32 genes. Last, we develop an open-access patient-tailored clinical decision support tool.
researchgate.net
The GNB3 c.825C>T (rs5443) polymorphism and protection against fatal outcome of corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Background and aims Albeit several factors which influence the outcome of corona virus disease (COVID-19) are already known, genetic markers which may predict the outcome of the disease in hospitalized patients are still very sparse. Thus, in this study we aimed to analyze whether the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) rs5443 in the gene GNB3, which was associated with higher T cell responses in previous studies, might be a suitable biomarker to predict T cell responses and the outcome of COVID-19 in a comprehensive German cohort. Methods We analyzed the influence of demographics, pre-existing disorders, laboratory parameters at the time of hospitalization as well as GNB3 rs5443 genotype in a comprehensive cohort (N = 1570) on outcome of COVID-19. In a sub cohort we analyzed SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell responses and associated GNB3 rs5443 genotypes. We investigated the influence of all factors on COVID-19 fatality in a multivariable analysis. Results We found a younger patient age, normotension or absence of diabetes mellitus or cardiovascular diseases, normal blood cell counts as well as low inflammatory markers at hospital admission were protective factors against fatal course of disease. Additionally, the rs5443 TT genotype was significantly associated with protection against COVID-19 fatality (OR: 0.60, 95 % CI: 0.40 - 0.92, P = 0.02). We also observed significantly increased SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell responses in rs5443 TT genotype carriers (P = 0.01). Although we observed a significant association of the factors described above in univariate analysis only a younger age of the patients, normal blood cell counts and the GNB3 rs5443 TT genotype remained independent predictors against COVID-19 fatality in multivariable analyses. Conclusion Immutable predictors for COVID-19 fatality are relatively rare. In this study we could show that the TT genotype of the SNP rs5443 in the gene GNB3 is associated with protection against COVID-19 fatality. It was as well correlated to higher SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell responses, which could result in a milder course of disease in those patients. Based on those observations we hereby provide a further prognostic biomarker, which might be used in routine diagnostics as a predictive factor for COVID-19 mortality already upon hospitalization.
