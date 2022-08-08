Read full article on original website
Obituary for Susan Strine of Pinehurst
Susan Strine, 80, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, peacefully passed away at the Pinehurst FirstHealth Hospice House on August 6, 2022. Her husband and daughter were with her. Susan had fought valiantly against pancreatic cancer for four years. Susan was the daughter of the late Arthur Cyphers and Jean Rexroth of...
Obituary for Jerry Chandler Reynolds of Eagle Springs
Jerry Chandler Reynolds, 86, of Eagle Springs passed away on August 8, 2022 at his residence. Jerry was born on July 17, 1936 in Eagle Springs, one of three children to the late Marvin and Martha Hogan Reynolds. Jerry graduated from West End High School in 1954. He thoroughly enjoyed...
Obituary for Bobby Lee Ellerbe
Bobby Lee Ellerbe was born in Richmond County NC, on May 5th, 1940, to the late Ella Chambers. He departed this life on Tuesday August 2nd, 2022 at his home in Addor NC. He was married to the late Betty Jean Ellerbe and became a member of Free Liberty Church.
Obituary for Marvin E. Lewis
Marvin E. Lewis (80) was born the son of Margaret Barrett Lewis and Elliott (Slim) Lewis on April 10, 1942, in Fayetteville. Marvin passed away on August 4, 2022, following a short hospitalization. A memorial visitation will be held at Crumpler Funeral Home in Aberdeen on Saturday, August 13 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. He would be honored to have his friends and family gather there.
Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina
RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
RAMBLINGS: Lunch at Miss Lucy’s and a Southern gentleman
For many people in Richmond County, paradise was torn down for a parking lot when Miss Lucy’s Boarding House closed its doors and was torn down for a parking lot next to Watson-King Funeral Home on East Franklin Street back in the ’70s. When I first came to...
Local organizers host best pitmasters in barbecue cook off
Barbecue lovers, beware. The “Black BBQ Cook Off” will hit the ground running at the Murchison Road Food Truck Park on Aug. 21 from 12 to 5 p.m. The cook off will coincide with the second annual “I Love My Community Cookout and Giveaway,” and the eclectic art show “Expression Through the Arts.”
Jones fills role for Autryville
AUTRYVILLE — The long-vacant permanent town clerk position has finally been filled. Following her official swearing-in at last month&rsq
Johnny Hughes Signs Pro Contract
Johnny Hughes, a native of Fayetteville, North Carolina and FTCC alum signs the first pro contract from Fayetteville Tech Athletics. Hughes played men’s basketball for FTCC for two seasons. He currently still holds the school record for individual season rebounds with 309, which he achieved in his 2018-19 season. Under Coach Hurd, Hughes was taught everything from rebounding, dribbling to shooting and getting the opportunity to learn more based on his athletic performance. Coach Hurd gave him a chance that put Hughes on the juco route and jumpstarted his career to where he is today.
Tabernacle of God Ministries Visits Fayetteville For Homeless Stand-Down Program
Tabernacle of God Ministries was in Fayetteville, NC, on June 16th at Festival Park along with the Fayetteville VA hospital doing their annual homeless stand-down program for veterans. Rev. Larry Williams and his staff were able to distribute a full 53 ft. trailer load of food and general merchandise that...
Hospital, Partners in Progress host inaugural innovation summit
Business leaders, health care and technology innovators, and elected officials came together at the inaugural FirstHealth Innovation Summit held May 18 in Pinehurst to share knowledge, inspire and drive innovation. The event was sponsored by FirstHealth of the Carolinas, The Foundation of FirstHealth and Moore County Partners in Progress to...
Lumbee tribe is on a home-building spree in a region that desperately needs housing
Bridget McNutt was 18 when she left Robeson County for the Army. Nearly two decades later, after traveling the world and serving in battle-torn Iraq, her home in southeastern North Carolina was foreign to her. As she worked to manage her post-traumatic stress disorder, McNutt helped others. She held jobs...
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
OBITUARY: Cherri Wilson Adamson
Cherri Wilson Adamson, 51, answered her call to Heaven on Sunday, July 31 in Richmond County Hospice Haven after a 2 1/2 year stay in Chapel Hill Medical Center. She was born on May 9, 1971 in Richmond County which became her lifelong home. Cherri became a quadraplegic resulting from an accident in February 2020. She was in awe of the prayers and support by the people of Richmond County as well as others around the world.
‘Boone’s Removal’ — Haul it away. Call today!
When Richard Boone Hancock began helping friends haul away yard debris and unwanted items, he discovered a community-wide service need. “It’s a very personal business, dictated by the customer,” Hancock said. “Two weeks ago, I helped an elderly lady. I climbed up into the attic, sorted things, and climbed down. It was hot up there, even though I went in the morning.”
Fort Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K
Since their marriage, court documents said the pair received bout $110,000 of undeserved Army housing benefits.
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
Earthquake reported in Archdale, North Carolina
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Another earthquake was reported in the Carolinas, but it wasn't in Elgin this time. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Archdale, North Carolina, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. (Video above: Scientists offer new theory for why SC has experienced dozens of earthquakes...
Boys & Girls Club gifted $100,000 following Women’s Open
A ceremony held at the end of July saw The Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills presented with a generous check for $100,000. The money was a gift from health care organization ProMedica, who partnered with the USGA during the U.S. Women’s Open in Southern Pines in June.
Moore County woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A scratch-off ticket turned out to be worth $100,000 for a Moore County woman. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday said Cassandra Bandy of Carthage was the latest big winner. They say she bought a $20 ticket for the 100X The Cash game at...
