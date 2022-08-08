Johnny Hughes, a native of Fayetteville, North Carolina and FTCC alum signs the first pro contract from Fayetteville Tech Athletics. Hughes played men’s basketball for FTCC for two seasons. He currently still holds the school record for individual season rebounds with 309, which he achieved in his 2018-19 season. Under Coach Hurd, Hughes was taught everything from rebounding, dribbling to shooting and getting the opportunity to learn more based on his athletic performance. Coach Hurd gave him a chance that put Hughes on the juco route and jumpstarted his career to where he is today.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO