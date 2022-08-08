ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Plan to provide rate relief to low-income Rhode Island families

(The Center Square) – A plan to provide relief to low-income Rhode Island residents for electricity bills this winter is in the works. A $3.8 million proposal from the Office of Energy Resources, Gov. Dan McKee said, would use funding from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative in an effort to support 39,000 at-risk, low-income families in affording electricity bills from October through March.
California city under scrutiny from state officials for lackluster housing approval process

(The Center Square) – California state officials are launching a first-ever review of housing policy and practices in San Francisco, aiming to remove barriers to construction and address the city’s lengthy timeline for completing needed housing projects. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) announced Tuesday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Policy group questions incentive packages for Ohio's Intel plant

(The Center Square) – When President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law Tuesday, it most likely meant a third round of government incentives for Intel and it’s planned $20 billion semiconductor plant in central Ohio, leaving some concerned with the amount of taxpayer money being funneled to the company.
OHIO STATE
Incarceration rates vary across Nevada, new report shows

(The Center Square) – Depending on where one lives in Nevada, their chances of being incarcerated vary greatly. Although the state imprisonment rate is 252 residents per 100,000 residents in Nevada, people in some parts of the state are far more likely to end up behind bars than others, according to a new report from the Silver State Voices, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, and the Prison Policy Initiative.
NEVADA STATE
Farmers' Almanac releases winter prediction for Illinois

(The Center Square) – If you are a believer in the Farmers' Almanac winter predictions, you may not want to hear what they have to say about Illinois. The publication is warning readers that this winter will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering and shoveling. Managing editor Sandi...
ILLINOIS STATE
Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels wins GOP primary, faces Gov. Tony Evers in November

Self-proclaimed political outsider Tim Michels will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November after defeating his primary challenger Rebecca Kleefisch in Wisconsin's heated GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday. Despite entering the race in late April, more than six months after former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch, Michels rode a surging campaign into Tuesday’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
AG denies lawmakers' request to help Glossip get off death row

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general has denied a request from more than one-third of the state’s lawmakers to support a new hearing for a death-row inmate who claims he is innocent. Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription.
OKLAHOMA STATE
PHOTOS: That Idaho farm life

K.C. Bartholomew threshes alfalfa Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022, in Twin Falls County. Bartholomew has been farming the same piece of land for 35 years using the same tractor.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary seen as proxy battle between Trump and Pence

Polls close at 8 p.m. for Wisconsin's sharply contested GOP gubernatorial primary, where a proxy war has developed between Tim Michels, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Rebecca Kleefisch, the preferred candidate of Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence. Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, and Michels,...
WISCONSIN STATE

