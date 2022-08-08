ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

WJON

Waite Avenue to Close for Reconstruction

WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week. Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North. The closure is expected to last until late September.
WAITE PARK, MN
kvsc.org

Expect Lane Closures on the I-94 Bridge in St. Cloud Next Week

MnDOT says to expect lane closures on the I-94 bridge in southwest St. Cloud as crews start construction Monday, August 15th. Each direction west of the Highway 23 interchange bridge will be closed for resurfacing and repairs. Officials say it’s a good idea to look for alternate routes. Crews...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Update on Former Tech Media Services Building and Herberger's Location

The city of St. Cloud is still doing tours and has received 3 offers for the former St. Cloud Tech High School media services building near the new city hall. Matt Glaesman is the Community Development Director for the city of St. Cloud. He says they are giving tours almost weekly so if someone is interested they should get through the building soon. Glaesman explains they are looking for the right use and the right price. He says if they find that combination the property could be sold at any time. The "right" use for the property ranges from professional services like a chiropractor or medical service to some retail element that could include a restaurant or coffee shop. Because of the size of the property the zoning approved by the city council would allow for expansion of the building or take down and construction of a new building.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Chamber Seeking Nominations for Shining Star Award

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for this year's Star Celebration. The Shining Star award recognizes a volunteer who simply went above and beyond to make a difference with the St. Cloud Area Chamber this year. Nominations must be submitted by September 7th. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
WJON

Operation Safe Streets Underway in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- You will likely see law enforcement officers wearing a variety of different uniforms patrolling the streets of St. Cloud for the next few weeks. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says Operation Safe Streets officially kicked off at 4:00 p.m. Monday and will run through August 20th. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Recount in St. Cloud Council Race Separated by 3 Votes

ST. CLOUD -- As of right now just three votes separate the second and third place finishers in St. Cloud's City Council race in Ward 2. After Tuesday night's vote Sandra Brakstad is leading Seal Dwyer 432 votes to 429 votes. Karen Larson is the top overall vote-getter in that ward with 638 votes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

School Nutrition Conference in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of school nutrition experts spent this week in St. Cloud. The Minnesota School Nutrition Association’s annual conference wrapped up Wednesday at the River’s Edge Convention Center. This year, a trend was emerging. The more than 700 participants were interested in how to buy local...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota

I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

St Joseph Considered One of the Safest Small Towns

When you think of safe cities in Minnesota, small towns always come to mind first. Especially with the unrest that has been happening in the Twin Cities area for the last year or more, this is especially true. I have heard so many people mention how they appreciate the small town living that you can experience in greater Minnesota.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
NewsBreak
WJON

St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN

A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant joined me on WJON. He says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living

As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Filing Period Still Open for Some Local City, School Races

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period is still open for local cities and school districts that did not participate in Tuesday's primary election. In Waite Park, the seats held by Mayor Rick Miller and council members Vic Schulz are all up for election. In St. Joseph, the seats held by...
WAITE PARK, MN
boreal.org

DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota

Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Ramsay, Lukovsky advance in St. Louis County Sheriff race

Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky will advanced in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff. The race was narrowed to two from three candidates. Ramsay received the most votes with 41 percent, followed by Lukovsky with 33 percent of the votes. Chad Walsh will not advance to November’s general election.
WJON

St. Cloud, MN
