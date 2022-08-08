Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia food service supplier will receive military zone subsidies to relocate to Bryan County
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials didn’t incentivize a global food service supplier to locate its new distribution facility in the state, but the company will benefit from its location in a "Military Zone." WebstaurantStore plans to invest more than $87 million to build a new Bryan County...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Policy group questions incentive packages for Ohio’s Intel plant
(The Center Square) – When President Biden signed the CHIPS Act into law Tuesday, it most likely meant a third round of government incentives for Intel and it’s planned $20 billion semiconductor plant in central Ohio, leaving some concerned with the amount of taxpayer money being funneled to the company.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana's general fund faces at least three years in the red after one-time money expires
(The Center Square) — Lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget received updates this week from several state departments regarding a variety of issues, including the state’s general fund, a $100 million state settlement, charter school accountability and unemployment insurance. Officials with the Office of Planning...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee residents paying less than neighboring states for electricity even with higher fuel costs
(The Center Square) — While energy and fuel prices have risen over the past year, the prices in Tennessee have been comparatively low. While Tennessee is 22nd in energy consumption per capita, based on the latest numbers from 2020, the state ranked 41st in electricity prices and 35th in the cost of natural gas.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan gives manufacturer $325K for business expansion
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers will give $325,000 to a private manufacturer in exchange for 50 promised jobs in the Upper Peninsula. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that manufacturer LP Building Solutions will spend $194 million expanding its operations in Sagola Township.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina expert disagrees with $418.5M in funds approved by state for affordable housing
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s Local Government Commission approved $418.5 million in financing for affordable housing in fiscal year 2022, though experts believe there’s better ways to address the issue. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell on Tuesday recapped financing for affordable housing that included 2,993 apartment...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
KPVI Newschannel 6
AG denies lawmakers' request to help Glossip get off death row
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general has denied a request from more than one-third of the state’s lawmakers to support a new hearing for a death-row inmate who claims he is innocent. Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription.
KPVI Newschannel 6
How California mistreated workers who lost jobs in pandemic | Dan Walters
When Gov. Gavin Newsom shut down much of the state’s economy 2 1/2 years ago to slow the spread of COVID-19, more than 2 million workers suddenly lost their jobs. Logic and compassion should have made easing the economic blow to those workers and their families a top priority.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Special election in Indiana 2nd congressional district complicated by redistricting
(The Center Square) – Voters in Indiana’s 2nd congressional district will choose a representative to fill the remainder of Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski’s term in a special election Nov. 8, the same day as the general election. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the special election in an executive...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Incarceration rates vary across Nevada, new report shows
(The Center Square) – Depending on where one lives in Nevada, their chances of being incarcerated vary greatly. Although the state imprisonment rate is 252 residents per 100,000 residents in Nevada, people in some parts of the state are far more likely to end up behind bars than others, according to a new report from the Silver State Voices, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, and the Prison Policy Initiative.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Oregon using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkoosh rivals Labrador's early fundraising pace in Idaho attorney general race
BOISE — When former four-term Congressman Raul Labrador jumped into the race for Idaho attorney general in November, he was noted for his quick pace of campaign fundraising. Now, his newly named Democratic opponent has nearly matched that in his own initial fundraising push. Labrador raised $83,129 in his...
KPVI Newschannel 6
AG Nessel: state prevails in Whitmer kidnapping motions
(The Center Square) – The state of Michigan prevailed in motions against three alleged members of the Wolverine Watchmen accused of plotting to storm the state Capitol building and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “We must send a clear message that those who seek to do violence against our institutions...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels wins GOP primary, faces Gov. Tony Evers in November
Self-proclaimed political outsider Tim Michels will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November after defeating his primary challenger Rebecca Kleefisch in Wisconsin's heated GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday. Despite entering the race in late April, more than six months after former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch, Michels rode a surging campaign into Tuesday’s...
KPVI Newschannel 6
PHOTOS: That Idaho farm life
K.C. Bartholomew threshes alfalfa Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022, in Twin Falls County. Bartholomew has been farming the same piece of land for 35 years using the same tractor.
KPVI Newschannel 6
California city under scrutiny from state officials for lackluster housing approval process
(The Center Square) – California state officials are launching a first-ever review of housing policy and practices in San Francisco, aiming to remove barriers to construction and address the city’s lengthy timeline for completing needed housing projects. The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) announced Tuesday...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary seen as proxy battle between Trump and Pence
Polls close at 8 p.m. for Wisconsin's sharply contested GOP gubernatorial primary, where a proxy war has developed between Tim Michels, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Rebecca Kleefisch, the preferred candidate of Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence. Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, and Michels,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico
Compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Heart of gold' — Remembering 4 killed in small Nebraska town of Laurel
LAUREL — As residents of Laurel trudge forward after losing four of their neighbors in a quadruple homicide last week, friends and loved ones of the victims are remembering them for the positive impact they had on the town of 1,000 people in southeastern Cedar County. Gene Twiford, 86;...
